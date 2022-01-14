Parie Albadar/iStock via Getty Images

I painted a rather gloomy picture in my previous article, on why ARK funds continue to sink, but in the market, there is always a dark side and a sunny side of the street. This dichotomy is especially true in today’s market. While some sectors will continue to fall, others are positioned to rise in this new investing paradigm. What is the backdrop shaping this new environment? Rising interest rates, driven primarily by an inflationary environment.

The ugliest cycle I ever witnessed was the “dot-com” meltdown in the year 2000. For those of you who were not investing in the market at that time, it was ugly, very ugly! The NASDAQ went down -79% from peak to trough during those very dark years of 2000-2002. An unprecedented destruction of capital occurred, as countless companies literally went to $0, ceasing to exist.

So, what was the primary reason behind the thrashing the tech sector took in 2000? It was not rising interest rates, instead, there were actually three reasons for the huge repricing in the NASDAQ: valuation, valuation, valuation. You don’t have to be a seasoned veteran in the market to learn a few basics about valuations, you just need to understand a few ratios.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E), Forward Price-to-Earnings, Price to Sales (P/S), and PEG ratios, are the most important ones to pay attention to in this new market environment. Why do I say “new” market environment? Because for decades, we have not had a rising interest rate environment coupled with statistically significant inflation. This is a major shift in the market, that will either run over your holdings or provide the impetus to fuel the next leg up in your portfolio.

Let’s go back to the year 2000. There are many parallels to what is happening now to what was occurring then, though the reasons are somewhat different. Back in 2000, we were in the midst of a ten-year bull run, that was mostly the result of the tech revolution.

The information super-highway was being built on the back of semiconductors, software, PCs, networking, data storage, etc. The technology developed or upgraded during that time period literally changed the world. Looking back, there were a handful of core companies with true staying power in terms of competitive advantage and sustainable earnings growth. At the other end of the broadband spectrum, there were many inferior companies with no potential for future profitability.

The demand for tech stocks created a massive valuation bubble that was reminiscent of Holland’s “tulip bulb mania”, in the early 1600s. Fed chairman, Alan Greenspan referred to the dot.com mania as “irrational exuberance”. P/E, P/S, P/CF, P/B, and PEG ratios soared to levels that had never been seen, quickly replaced by other metrics. User growth, number of “clicks”, revenue growth, came to rule the day. Once again, it did not end well. Eventually, valuations and earnings mattered. The dot-com bubble hit a feverish pitch in March of 2000 when the NASDAQ went to over 5,000 for the first time in history, taking over a decade to get back to that level after the ensuing crash.

In simplest terms, these valuation ratios are measures of how many years it would take to get your investment back if the company were a private company. If you or I bought a company for $10M and the company made $1M per year in earnings, we would be paying a Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 10X. It would take us ten years to recoup our investment unless the company’s earnings were growing at a faster rate to shorten that time period. The higher the P/E ratio, the longer the duration is to get your money back.

Now, let’s fast forward to the year 2020, arguably the most unique year the market has ever seen. A virus named COVID-19 came ashore, turning the world economy and markets upside-down. Most of us were forced to stay home, while governments threw massive amounts of money at the problem via stimulus measures, coinciding with the lowest global interest rate environment seen in history.

2020 was a year when companies characterized as being disruptive, transformational, and largely long-duration, held sway. Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin mining stocks soared. The EV sector flourished. Robotics and Automation stocks took off. Streaming stocks roared higher. Telemedicine stocks became en vouge. And lastly, the biggest craze of all, the work-from-home stocks like Zoom Technology (ZM), Peloton (PTON), Upwork (UPWK), etc. exploded to the upside. At that time, it was the place to be, and the returns experienced in these names compensated us all for the inherent risks we were accepting (knowingly or unknowingly).

Joining the 2020 fervor, record numbers of IPOs and SPACs appeared to capitalize the easy money floating around in the system. We jokingly referred to this as “spac-ulation”, because valuations and execution risks, weren’t properly being priced in. And at the time, it didn’t matter, all tides were rising. Now, the boom times of 2020 have come to a screeching halt. At least for the foreseeable future.

So how do we react in the current rising rate environment? Well, look no further than to Q1 of 2021. What turned out to be a bit of a false start at that point, is now replaying itself in Q1 of this year. However, this time around the Fed has the economic data and willpower to make the “great rotation” a reality. In the form of a series of impending rate hikes. How many is anyone’s guess, but it is happening. We parted ways with a number of long-duration stocks, when the first shots were fired across the bow back in Q1 of 2021. Interest rates shot up 75 basis points and high P/E names began to unravel, and largely have remained depressed ever since.

I have nothing against Cathie Wood, but I look at the ARK ETFs and their underlying holdings as a general proxy for long-duration plays to avoid. Her family of ETFs absolutely soared in 2020, but her mandate is constrained via prospectus. Instead, it is up to each individual investor to change course.

There is no better example than Roku, Inc. (ROKU), a stock we have owned over the years and one that has been very good to me and my clients. However, no matter how much we like the company, in the current rising rate environment, it just doesn’t make sense to own. They are on the wrong side of the street in the new paradigm favoring short-duration over long-duration.

Roku has undergone a violent repricing, dropping from a high of $491 per share back in July of 2021, to a current price of around $161. Yet, even after this ugly drop, the stock is still trading at a P/E ratio of 81 and a Forward P/E of over 100. By comparison, still a very expensive, long-duration stock.

Here is where the discount rate comes into play. When we use a discount rate model of valuing this stock, its' intrinsic value will continue to drop as the discount rate (denominator) goes higher with rising rates. As we sit here today, there is no relief in sight, unless interest rates were to suddenly start dropping again. In our opinion, it would take a major recurrence of the pandemic for that to occur. Coupled with execution risks present in the highly competitive streaming market, the near-term prospects for a recovery in ROKU look dim.

This same argument can be made for quite a few disruptive/transformational names out there. As a way to hedge against and capitalize on current market conditions, take a look at the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK). Essentially the inverse of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), SARK provides investors with a tool to shorten the duration and reduce the average P/E of their overall portfolio. You can remain on the drab long-duration side of the street, or head on over to the sunny side, where short-duration names reside.