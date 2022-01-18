PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is a stock we've been covering alone on Seeking Alpha. We continue to be invested and believe that its FX hedged operations are highly undervalued by being a non-US entity. The end markets are roaring, and are continuing to be so. More importantly, their reinvestment opportunities offer strong return profiles, meaning value creation. Even taking into account cycle and commodity risks, Suzano remains undervalued, and the elaboration of the major Cerrado project by management underlines this. The yield on the project is superb, thanks in part to low financing costs in keeping with the current rate environment as well as Suzano's cash generative profile. In some years when cash generations means a lower debt load, management has indicated the payout policy for a dividend. This should reclassify the stock and turn it from a personal LBO to a capital appreciation story. If not, we'll at least be paid to wait.

Cerrado Project

While we've detailed the nature of the thesis on Suzano at length in several other articles, we take the opportunity here to update our figures with respect to the Cerrado project, and provide details on how this major capacity expansion fits into the value story for the company. The first feature of the project is its proximity to inputs, critical now given the issue of logistics costs.

Suzano

The close proximity and other features of this latest greenfielded factory is the basis for a generally stronger cost profile to Suzano's already quite low cost assets. With current industrial assets, the cash cost is around 700 BRL/ton. The Cerrado facility should have a cash cost of around 500 BRL/ton, with 400 BRL/ton being the structural level of costs expected excluding downtime.

Suzano

This project is going to require a meaningful amount of investment, focused mainly in 2022 with the facility becoming operational in late 2024. In total, the CAPEX will be almost 20 billion BRL for the facility with a nominal capacity of around 2.5 million tons, more or less what Suzano produces in pulp on a quarterly basis. This CAPEX is going to be financed by debt, adding to the already substantial debt load carried by Suzano with net debt around 2.8x still from the debt-financed merger some years ago. The net debt will grow by about 33%.

Suzano CMD

Valuing Cerrado

Cerrado is going to be increasing the Suzano capacity by around 25%, bringing annual nominal production capacity to something around 13 billion tons. Current prices per ton are at around 4300 BRL/ton, and the average cost of Suzano's debt is currently at 4.3%. With the cash cost of 500 BRL/ton, as well as 0.7 billion BRL in ongoing CAPEX related to the project, we have all we need to be able to value the project. The cash flows refer to figures that will only materialise in later 2024, so basically in 2025. Current prices reflect a favourable market for pulp, reaching the all-time highs pre-COVID.

The Value Lab

A straight yield calculation gives the figures above. But consider that current prices might be elevated, although COVID-19 and general inflation conditions would indicate that current levels should be quite sustainable. In terms of valuation, we take a perpetuity approach under the scenarios of trough pricing from March 2020 as a pessimistic scenario, and current prices as a bullish case in order to assess the value of the project.

The Value Lab

Under the assumption of current prices and given the low discount rate on the project assuming that Cerrado rates on debt are in line with the current debt structure, the valuation of Cerrado would far exceed the current enterprise valuation of all of Suzano, despite only constituting 25% of current Suzano capacity. Naturally a perpetuity approach compounds the benefits of these high prices into perpetuity, so consider trough prices, which hadn't been as low as in March 2020 since before the financial crisis.

The Value Lab

Even then, the low financing rates mean a very high value on the Cerrado project relative to the value of the company. Suzano trades at multiples below 5x on EBITDA, so such large discrepancies between its current value and something produced by a DCF in the current rate environment is not surprising, but does indicate the value of Suzano. Taking an average between these two scenarios in terms of value indicates a very substantial increase the value of Suzano even in the bear case, assuming also no revaluation of current Suzano on a DCF basis.

The Value Lab

Conclusions

The markets for pulp are strong because of the fundamental shift driven by COVID-19 for the demand of goods over services. This has in part put pressure on world supplies and created inflationary pressures. Commodities that are in demand are clearly a great hedge in an inflationary environment. Suzano's commodities, used in packaging and in health and hygiene products, are used in resilient end-markets at worst, and secularly growing ones at best in the case of packaging for ecommerce. While the market can be fickle, especially with foreign stocks like Suzano, the balance sheet, both on the asset and liability side, is dollar denominated, so there are no FX risks. While commodity volatility could be expected, we have moved forward on the investment thanks to a reasonable assumption that tailwinds will continue. Cerrado, with its substantial needle-moving effect on the Suzano valuation by using even conservative DCF assumptions, is consistent with the low multiple the company sports despite its favourable position and strong cash flows, that are paying back debt at a rate of 10% of the load per quarter. Moreover, once the debt situation stabilises, management is already preparing the market for an eventual dividend, with an attractive policy that could reclassify the stock into a stable income vehicle for the income investment community.

Suzano

We continue to be invested in Suzano, and like that projects like Cerrado are a profitable use for reinvested cash into the business to create incremental value. While massive capacity expansions could reduce the price of pulp, we stay confident in our investment thanks to the use of March 2020 net price figures for pulp in our scenario analysis. Suzano remains very attractively valued, and a major 10% holding in our overall portfolio at The Value Lab.