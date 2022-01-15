Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

The BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) has current income as a primary investment objective, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve said goals by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation. The fund utilizes a single stock covered call strategy to enhance the dividend yield. BDJ invests at least 80% of its total assets in dividend paying equities. The fund has achieved impressive trailing total returns, which stand at 12.6% and 11.7% respectively on a 5- and 10-year lookback period. The risk metrics for BDJ on the same lookback period showcase a 0.6 Sharpe and 15.11 standard deviation with a maximum drawdown of 32% experienced during the Covid sell-off. With an ongoing rotation from technology to value stocks, BDJ is well positioned in the CEF space to take advantage of this theme. The fund currently trades at a discount to net-asset-value and provides for a 5.89% yield. With fixed income CEFs constrained due to the Fed raising rates and thematic premiums to NAV across the category, value equity CEFs are a good niche to attract capital. We like BDJ as we see the Tech sell-off continuing into 2022 and capital looking for new themes to undertake. The switch from Tech to Value is here to stay and while it will not be linear it will continue for the entire year in 2022. We outlined how we are not bullish overpriced equity CEFs which are overweight Growth themes here, and we prefer value plays with strong historical returns. We are Bullish BDJ.

CEF Metrics

This section details some CEF metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 0%

Buy-write CEF, with no leverage employed.

Expense Ratio: 0.86%

On the lower side in the buy-write space

Manager: BlackRock

Premier asset manager.

Yield: 5.89%

On the lower side for the asset class.

Discount/Z-Stat: -2.86% / 0.66

The fund is trading at a discount.

The discount is average given statistical data about this fund.

Option Strategy

The fund currently writes options on 50% of its underlying portfolio

The fund does single stock covered calls

AUM: $1.9 billion

The fund has a high AUM for the asset class

Holdings

The fund counts Financials as its largest sector exposure:

Sector Breakdown BlackRock

Sector Breakdown BlackRock

Financials have an above 25% weighting in the fund, closely followed by the Health Care sectors. These 2 top sectors basically account for almost half of the fund holdings. Information Technology is a distant third, with only a 11.9% weighting. In terms of individual names present in the fund the breakdown is:

Top Holdings BlackRock

The largest US banks have a preeminent role in the fund holdings, with a number of well recognized healthcare names also present.

Performance

BDJ has a very robust historical performance:

Trailing Total Returns Author

On a 5- and 10-year basis the fund has trailing total returns which exceed 10%, making BDJ a very robust buy-and-hold vehicle.

The fund only exhibited annual negative returns in 2018 and 2020:

Annual Total Returns Author

As a reminder the end of 2018 saw a general risk-off environment with a close to -20% drawdown in the stock market. 2020 was the year of the violent Covid pandemic sell-off.

Months with Negative total returns Author

The fund also has a stable monthly performance, with very low average months with negative total returns throughout the years. An average of 5 months or more of negative returns denote weak funds.

BDJ performed robustly during the past Fed tightening cycle in 2013-2015, although it lagged the S&P 500:

Tightening cycle performance Seeking Alpha

Although it underperformed the S&P 500 during the past tightening cycle in 2013-2015, the fund performed robustly with a total return exceeding 29%.

NAV Stability

From a NAV perspective the fund shows an accretive value which speaks very highly of the fund management team:

NAV Performance CefConnect

An increasing NAV signifies a fund which only distributes the interest income and option premium it makes and that also creates value via the naked stock positions it holds. Sometimes we see CEFs with massive NAV give-ups in the past decade which are symptomatic of managers who over-distribute just to accumulate assets under management and thus clip management fees.

Premium/Discount to NAV

The fund usually trades at a discount to NAV:

Premium/Discount to NAV morningstar

This CEF historically has traded at a discount to NAV. In the above graph the green area signifies a discount to the daily net asset value, while a blue coloring denotes a premium. The last time the fund traded at a premium to NAV was 2011. So what does this tell us? It showcases the fact that while the fund did move closer to NAV during the zero rate environment induced by the Fed monetary policy, it never became overly expensive. We are not contemplating here a vehicle which is overbought.

Conclusion

BDJ is an equity focused closed end fund which has exhibited very strong trailing total returns. The fund has robust risk metrics and has performed strongly during the last Fed tightening cycle. BDJ is a good vehicle to take advantage of the great rotation from Tech into Value spurred by the Fed tightening cycle. We already outlined how we are not bullish overpriced equity CEFs which are overweight Growth themes, and we prefer value plays with strong historical returns. We are Bullish BDJ.