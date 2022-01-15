ScottOrr/E+ via Getty Images

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 2021 copper production from Gibraltar as weather issues and decreased ore quality affected its results. This may have reduced its near-term cash flow by around $20 million (compared to previous expectations) although production during the quarter was still higher than its quarterly production during the Q4 2020 to Q2 2021 period.

The Florence Copper permitting process continues to move along, albeit slowly. I am now expecting the final EPA permit to be issued in mid-2022, leading to a mid-to-late 2023 first production date for Florence Copper.

The continuing strong copper prices should allow Taseko to fund development of Florence Copper with the combination of operating cash flow and cash on hand.

Q4 2021 Copper Production And Sales

Taseko ended up with 29 million pounds of copper production from Gibraltar in Q4 2021, bringing its total production for the year up to 112 million pounds. In November it had expected to end up with close to 120 million pounds of copper production for the full year, while also mentioning that Q4 2021 copper production was expected to be similar to Q3 2021's 34.5 million pounds.

Thus Taseko's Q4 2021 copper production ended up around 5.5 million pounds to 8 million pounds below prior expectations.

Taseko attributed the lower than expected production to various factors. These include "lower grades and recoveries from ore mined in the upper benches of the Gibraltar pit" with that ore having increased pyrite content and oxidation that affected recoveries. Taseko expects improving ore quality as it moves deeper into the pit.

As well, Taseko mentioned that mine equipment and availability was affected by weather, which included near-record low temperatures (Gibraltar is around 50km from Williams Lake) along with heavy snowfalls.

Total site spending is likely to remain fairly similar to previous expectations, so Taseko's cash flow may be negatively affected (compared to previous expectations) by around $20 million by the reduced production.

A quarter with 29 million pounds of copper production would still be more than what it did from Q4 2020 to Q2 2021, and would be on par with its Q3 2020 production. So Gibraltar's production in Q4 2021 wasn't bad compared to many recent quarters, but it did fall well short of the expectations for strong production to end 2021.

There was also disruption to highway and rail infrastructure from the flooding that hit southern British Columbia in November. This resulted in the deferral of some copper sales from Q4 2021 into Q1 2022. Taseko's copper inventory (100% basis) increased to near 10 million pounds at the end of the quarter compared to an average of 3.5 million pounds from Q3 2020 to Q2 2021. With copper prices similar to slightly higher now compared to November and December 2021, this should have essentially no net impact on Taseko's cash flow once the inventory gets whittled down though.

Florence Copper

Taseko also mentioned that it completed its review of the draft UIC permit in early December and that it had identified no significant issues. The EPA advised Taseko that it expects to start the public comment period for the draft UIC permit in February.

It appears that the EPA is continuing to move relatively slowly, as this would put the end of the public comment period at around March to April. After that the EPA will make a decision on the final permit, although there is no set timeline for that to happen.

I've been expecting a mid-2023 first production target for Florence Copper, but now believe that mid-to-late 2023 may be a better estimate now. This assumes that Taseko receives the final EPA permit in mid-2022. Florence Copper has an 18 month construction timeline, but that includes the procurement of long-lead time items that it has already been working on.

The potential delay in full-speed construction on Florence Copper may have the unintended benefit of helping offset the impact of the lower-than-expected Q4 2021 copper production on Taseko's liquidity.

At US$4.50 copper, Taseko should be able to generate around $35 million per quarter in positive cash flow (before any Florence capex). So a delay of 7-8 weeks for required Florence spending basically offsets the $20 million effect of the lower-than-expected Q4 2021 copper production.

New Prosperity

I've long since written off New Prosperity as having minimal value due to the very long odds of it becoming a mine. The provincial environmental certificate is now expiring after the late December decision from the government not to grant another extension. This is a non-issue though since with or without the provincial environmental certificate, I didn't see a future for New Prosperity anyway.

Conclusion

Taseko's Q4 2021 copper production came in below expectations at around 29 million pounds, resulting in a roughly $20 million impact to its near-term cash flow (compared to expectations for roughly 35 million pounds of copper production). This is around a $0.07 impact per Taseko share.

The Florence Copper permitting process also continues to move relatively slowly, so I'd expect the final permit to be granted in mid-2022 now, resulting in expected Florence Copper first production for mid-to-late 2023 now.