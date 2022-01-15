pepifoto/iStock via Getty Images

Olo (NYSE:OLO) reports $597 million in cash to hire new personnel as well as to develop more software. The company receives good feedback from well-known restaurants, and management is signing new agreements with established businesses. Under the best-case scenario, Olo will develop more APIs, sign new agreements, and acquire other competitors. My DCF model with conservative assumptions resulted in a target price of $50. Of course, I am a buyer at the current price mark.

Olo: Scalable Technology And Happy Large Clients

New York City-based B2B SaaS company Olo is a leading on-demand commerce platform empowering the restaurant industry's digital transformation.

The company bills itself as the most reliable digit ordering engine in the market. The company's systems are capable of processing thousands of orders per minute during busy periods, and offer a scalable technology:

With the previous technological capabilities, it makes sense that large clients in the United States work with Olo. If you have ever received an order from Five Guys, Subway, or Denny's, it is likely that Olo processed your order:

The company does not only work with some of the largest restaurant chains in North America, but it also works with a lot of small, medium, and large restaurants.

The feedback from clients is extremely beneficial. I cannot detail all the results obtained in each restaurant, so let's note the most relevant results. Five Guys claimed that it obtained a 25% higher average order size thanks to the company's software integration:

Besides, Cold Stone Creamery reported a significant increase in the number of customers that would be willing to use Olo's platform again:

Thanks To Great Results And Working With Large Clients, Market Estimates Are Quite Optimistic About Olo

Olo received a lot of attention from investment analysts thanks to the results shown by some clients. Most members of the investment community are expecting double-digit growth and a double EBITDA margin in the next two years. Market estimates include an average sales growth of close to 36% in 2022 and 2023. Besides, the EBITDA margin and the FCF/Sales would stay at 13% and 11% respectively.

Have a look at the numbers delivered by other analysts. Take into account that my numbers are not far from their figures:

Base Case Scenario: Integration With Third-Party Delivery Service Partners, And New APIs

I believe that the company has many options to increase the number of clients and its operational scale. The most interesting is the integration with third-party DSPs on a single software platform. As a result, I expect a significant increase in FCF margin and revenue growth:

Integrate with a nationwide network of third-party DSPs that are operationalized together on a single software platform, in some cases offering up to eight different delivery providers per market and covering 97% of our customers' U.S. store locations. Source: Prospectus

I also believe that further development in the company's APIs and webhooks will help clients increase automatization. Think about it. Most restaurants usually perform many repetitive tasks on a daily basis. If Olo can help business owners develop algorithms that reduce costs and simplify processes, revenue may spike up:

We have published a POS API and loyalty API standard that has been adopted by many POS and loyalty providers respectively. We use both cloud based APIs and, where necessary, older in-store agent-based technologies. In-store agent software uses our proprietary real-time protocol, which can operate over low-bandwidth connections and does not require restaurants to open incoming firewall ports. Source: Prospectus

With the global software as a service market growing at 11%, under this case scenario, sales growth would be 29%-26% in 2022-2024, and 11% from 2025 to 2032:

Reports Valuates says that the global Software as a Service market size is projected to reach USD 307.3 Billion by 2026, from USD 158.2 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2020-2026. Source: Software as a Service ((SaaS)) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026

If we also use an EBITDA margin of 14%, which is close to the margins reported in 2022 and 2025, 2032 EBIAT would stay at $57-$67 million:

With D&A around $10-$23 million, D&A/Sales of 2.93%, and capital expenditures of $4.6-$1.86 million, the FCF stays at $24-$70 million. Notice that my FCF margin is quite conservative at 7%-9%:

If we assume a WACC of 7.5%, the net present value of the FCF would stay at $262 million. I also used an exit multiple of 21x, which implied a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, and a fair price of $23.26:

Best Case Scenario: More Acquisitions, And Successful M&A Integration

I am quite optimistic about the most recent acquisition of Wisely. In my opinion, if the merger integration with Wisely Inc. is properly done, we could expect revenue growth from synergies. But, that's not all. If management is successful, we may see much more inorganic growth, which would imply significant sales growth.

Olo Inc. today announced that on November 4, 2021, it completed the acquisition of Wisely Inc., a leading customer intelligence platform that enables restaurant brands to personalize the guest experience to maximize customer lifetime value. Source: Olo - Olo Completes Acquisition of Wisely Inc

I also believe that the partnership with Uber (UBER) brings more scale. I think that Uber recognized Olo's technologies, which would offer significant brand awareness. In my view, large corporations will be willing to work with Olo:

The agreement follows Uber's 2019 integration of Uber Eats into Olo's Rails platform and its 2020 acquisition of Postmates, which has resulted in a significantly scaled combined courier base to serve the nation's most successful restaurants. The new integration enables restaurants partnered with Olo to expand their direct delivery capabilities and prepare to tap into the growing alcohol delivery space, while optimizing price, timing, and service quality through Uber's technology network. Source: Olo - Olo Expands Partnership with Uber

Under this particular scenario, I assumed sales growth of 25%-20%, EBITDA margin of 15%, and capital expenditures/sales of 0.65%-0.6%. The results include FCF close to $20-$175 million.

If Olo reports the previous financial figures, I believe that most investors will carefully study the business model. As a result, the demand for the stock may increase, which would lead to a decrease in volatility. Under these beneficial factors, using a WACC of 6.05% would make sense. In sum, the fair price would stay close to $50:

Olo Has Cash On Hand To Finance R&D Efforts As Well As To Increase Its Marketing Efforts

As of September 30, 2021, Olo reported $597 million in cash, and an asset/liability ratio close to 10x. In my opinion, management has sufficient liquidity to invest in R&D, develop new APIs, and sign new partnerships with large companies:

I also appreciate quite a bit that the company reports unearned revenue worth $2 million and no financial debt. It means that clients are paying in advance, and are financing the company's operations:

Risks From Rapid Growth And Lack Of Partnerships

Olo is growing very rapidly, which involves certain risks. The company is working with more and more clients, and they expect Olo's technology to work successfully. In my view, Olo will have to hire a lot of personnel to cope with the demand of its products. Besides, the company's systems will have to be more sophisticated because the amount of data has increased significantly. If a few orders fail for whatever reason, or data management is not successful, Olo's brand reputation could be damaged. As a result, sales growth may be lower than expected:

Any problems with the transmission or storage of increased data and requests could result in harm to our brand or reputation. Moreover, as our business grows, we will need to devote additional resources to improving our operational infrastructure and continuing to enhance its scalability in order to maintain the performance of our platform, including by improving or expanding cloud infrastructure. Source: Prospectus

If management can't sign new agreements with partners like payment processors, digital agencies, or DSPs, I believe that sales growth may decline. Additionally, existing partners may decide to negotiate their agreements, which could lead to a reduction in the company's FCF margins. As a result, I would expect a decline in the company's fair valuation:

The success of our platform depends, in part, on our ability to integrate third-party applications, software, and other offerings into our platform. We anticipate that the growth of our business will continue to depend on third-party relationships, including relationships with our point of sale, or POS, systems, DSPs, aggregators, digital agencies, payment processors, loyalty providers, and other partners. Source: Prospectus

Takeaway

With $597 million in cash, Olo has sufficient resources to invest in new modules, and pay more sales personnel. Consequently, I would be expecting more technology, APIs, and new partnerships. If management continues to acquire other competitors, Olo would experience even more sales growth. Under the best conditions, in my opinion, the company's share price could reach even $50. Yes, I see some risks from rapid growth and technological challenges, but I am a buyer at the current price mark. Expected free cash flow justifies a higher valuation.