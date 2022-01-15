KeithBinns/E+ via Getty Images

The WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DFJ) is an investment product that covers dividend-paying small-cap stocks of the Japanese equity market. DFJ’s tracking index is created by removing the 300 largest Japanese companies within the WisdomTree International Equity Index. To qualify for selection potential Japanese small-cap Japanese stocks need to have doled out over $5m in gross cash dividends in the annual cycle prior to the index’s annual reconstitution.

I’m relatively ambivalent about the prospects of this ETF but I will lay out some important considerations that prospective investors may note before getting into this product.

Key considerations

Industrial picture

DFJ is dominated by industrial stocks which account for a fourth of the total holdings. Recent data suggests that we’re staring at quite a decent picture for this segment. As pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, the latest industrial production progress was extremely encouraging coming in at record levels on a sequential basis and well ahead of market estimates of less than 5%.

The chip shortage issue across global autos for much of H2-21 has been well-publicized but it looks like a recovery may be well underway and this has translated into solid auto production numbers in Japan (output of auto vehicles was up 43% m-o-m). The forward-looking manufacturing PMI numbers too look to be in decent shape just below the 55 levels for a second straight month.

It’s worth noting that a lot of these industrial products tend to be exported and a lot of these small-cap industrial names could benefit from the tariff cuts implemented as part of the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) program; in fact the UN believes that the Japanese export segment will be the biggest beneficiaries of this cut relative to other member nations.

Other segments of the economy

I do worry about other segments within the economy particularly something like private-sector consumption which accounts for half of the GDP. As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, whilst not particularly prohibitive, inflation has slowly begun creeping up there. Traditionally this is not something that Japan has had to worry about but inflation expectations for next year point to some rather worrying numbers of closer to 5%, the most in 13 years!

One also has to consider the impact of the recent Omicron variant which could impact the Japanese services sector. Service sector activity in December came off to 52.1 from 53 in the previous month even as the expectations for the 12 months ahead eased to a 4-month low. One will also likely see some serious ramifications to service sector activity, particularly the tourism sector, on account of the government’s decision to restrict foreigner intakes until the end of Feb at least.

Currently, Japan does not appear to be in any urgency to pivot towards some form of policy normalization and despite all the stimulus, growth numbers have been fairly underwhelming. As pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, whilst the Q4 number may likely show some sense of a rebound, do note that two of the past three sequential GDP readings have been negative

Dividend considerations

The dividend angle, which is one of the key tenets of this ETF may have been something to latch on to, at the start of the pandemic, but I am not sure at this juncture, Japanese equities appear to be the most promising dividend proxies around. To elaborate, note that, during the pandemic, Japanese corporations appeared to be flush with dormant cash relative to corporations from other regions, and on account of this, there was unlikely to be any drastic cuts in the dividends compared to some of the European peers. Traditionally Japanese dividend payouts have grown at an annual rate of 6% or so, better than the likes of companies based in Germany, Switzerland, France, or the UK. That said, according to IHS Market's dividend outlook for 2022, the Asia Pacific region will see a dramatic decline in dividend outflows (from 23% in 2021 to just 3% in 2022) and they point out that companies based in the likes of Japan and Hong Kong will play a much smaller role when it comes to outflows this year vis-à-vis companies based in China or Taiwan.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for exposure to the Japanese market, then perhaps its fair to say that the small-caps here appear to offer better value than the large-caps. DFJ currently trades at a forecasted P/E of just 7.7x, a 22% discount to the corresponding multiple of The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ).

Also consider that a ratio comparing the relative strength of these two ETFs has reached an interesting point from where it could potentially bounce.