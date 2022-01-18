Marcus Lindstrom/E+ via Getty Images

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) have been soundly outpacing the market for at least 3 years. Check out these results, compared to the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Company 2019 2020 2021 3-Yr Avg Price Gain % Terreno Realty 42.5 3.3 45.8 34.4 Rexford Industrial 43.4 7.9 51.7 40.1 VNQ 24.4 (-8.5) 36.6 15.9 Dividend Yield % Terreno Realty 2.49 2.07 2.15 2.24 Rexford Industrial 2.17 1.88 1.80 1.95 VNQ 3.65 3.59 3.17 3.47 Total Return % Terreno Realty 45.0 5.4 47.9 32.77 Rexford Industrial 45.6 9.8 53.5 36.30 VNQ 28.1 (-4.9) 29.8 17.67

Over the past 3 years, both TRNO and REXR have roughly doubled the 17.67% return of the VNQ.

In the meantime, their balance sheets are rock solid, providing excellent liquidity to fuel external growth and weather the unexpected.

Company Liquidity Debt/EBITDA Debt Ratio Bond Rating Terreno Realty 3.43 3.9x 11% NR Rexford Industrial 3.14 5.2x 15% BBB Industrials Average 2.68 5.3x 19% -- REIT average -- 6.9x 30% --

Industrials likely to outpace market in 2022

Industrial REITs are expected to outperform the market again in 2022, amid supply chain disruptions and the continuing growth of e-commerce.

Supply of industrial warehouse space is low despite record levels of new construction, and demand is high, driving historically low vacancy rates, and 48 consecutive quarters of positive net absorption.

Industrial REIT demand and vacancy Hoya Capital Industrial REIT Construction Pipeline Hoya Capital

Same-store NOI growth for industrial REITs has blown away the REIT average in 18 of the past 20 quarters.

Industrial REIT Same-store NOI Growth Hoya Capital

Rents are going up fast. Cash leasing spreads, which resumed double-digit growth in Q3 2020, rose past 20% in Q3 2021. Note that the tallest bar on the chart consistently belongs to Rexford, which enjoys phenomenal pricing power.

Industrial REIT Leasing Spreads Hoya Capital

Terreno basics

Terreno Realty, headquartered in San Francisco, owns and operates industrial facilities in 6 major U.S. coastal markets. Their emphasis is on functional, flexible infill locations in highly populated areas with high-quality transportation infrastructure (air, sea, and ground) for rapid distribution of goods. Positioning their warehouses where demand is high and supply is limited or shrinking gives the company considerable pricing power.

Terreno portfolio overview Terreno Realty website

80% of Terreno's assets are warehouse and distribution centers, with the rest divided between flex and transshipment facilities.

Terreno has a well-diversified customer base. The top 20 customers account for only 28.4% of ABR (annual base rent). The largest customer (Amazon) contributes only 5.2%. Anticipated lease expirations over the next 3 years will never exceed 14% of the portfolio.

W. Blake Baird, who led the transformation of AMB Property Corp (a shopping center REIT) into the highly successful industrial REIT Prologis, is CEO and co-founder. Terreno began operations in February 2010.

TRNO's growth over the past 5 years has been legendary.

Metric 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 * CAGR FFO (millions) $38.4 $56.1 $74.9 $89.5 $98.3 $117.9 FFO growth -- 46.1% 33.5% 19.5% 9.8% 19.9% 25.2% TCFO (millions) $49.2 $69.5 $77.6 $94.7 $101.1 $131.3 TCFO growth -- 41.3% 11.7% 22.0% 6.8% 29.9% 21.7% Share price Dec. 31 $25.92 $37.00 $38.98 $55.55 $57.39 $85.29 Price gain -- 42.7% 5.4% 42.5% 3.3% 48.6% 23.87% Dividend $0.74 $0.82 $0.90 $0.99 $1.10 $1.36 Dividend growth -- 9.4% 9.8% 10.0% 11.1% 23.6% 12.94%

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium and TD Ameritrade

* Figures for 2021 FFO (Funds From Operations) and TCFO (Total Cash From Operations) in the table above are projected, based on Q3 results.

To be considered a FROG, a REIT has to grow both FFO and TCFO at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10% or more, over 3 the past years. Terreno has more than doubled those criteria. The dividend growth rate has climbed every year, to 23.6% in 2021. Keep in mind, the current 5-year dividend growth rate for REITs as a whole is 3.1%.

TRNO ranks first among all industrial REITs in same-store NOI growth (11.5%), more than doubling the sector average, and has been the industry leader by head and shoulders in that category, for 8 of the last 10 years. REXR ranks second, far ahead of the third-place firm. Terreno's current overall occupancy rate stands at 98.0%.

Industrial REIT Same-store NOI Growth Hoya Capital

Rexford basics

This 8-year-old industrial REIT dominates the Southern California industrial real estate landscape. Rent spreads on new leases reached 28% in Q3 2021, and will remain high for the foreseeable future.

Rexford has a significant leg up in competing with other industrials in this feeding frenzy, as it controls over 60% of REIT-owned industrial real estate near the Ports of LA and Long Beach.

Rexford Southern California locations Rexford Realty investor presentation

Maybe you are thinking to yourself, "Gee, they only operate in Southern California? How limited must that be?" But the SoCal market dwarfs nearly all the other major markets in sheer size.

Size of Southern California market Rexford Industrial Realty investor presentation

Rexford's management knows the SoCal market better than anybody else, and is adept at finding external growth opportunities. Thanks in part to a proprietary, research-based acquisition system that allows them to find and close on lightly-marketed or off-market acquisitions, REXR added 2 million square feet of warehouse space in Q3 of 2021, at stabilized cap rates approaching 6%.

Here are Rexford's vital statistics:

Properties 278 Rentable Square Feet 34.9 million Total portfolio occupancy 96.1% Same property portfolio occupancy 98.8% Same property NOI growth 9.7% Same property cash NOI growth 13.3% Core FFO per share growth 30.3% Credit ratings BBB/Baa3 Net debt to market cap 12.7% Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 3.8x

Source: Company presentation

And their spectacular growth rates:

Metric 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 * CAGR FFO (millions) $58.6 $ 77.0 $ 109.9 $146.6 $182.5 $220.7 -- FFO growth -- 31.4% 42.7% 33.4% 24.5% 20.9% 30.4% TCFO (millions) $56 $77 $103 $140 $183 $240 -- TCFO growth -- 37.5% 33.8% 35.9% 30.7% 31.1% 33.8% Share price Dec. 31 $23.19 $29.16 $29.47 $45.67 $49.11 $81.11 -- Price gain -- 25.7% 1.0% 55.0% 7.5% 65.2% 28.46% Dividend $0.54 $0.57 $0.63 $0.72 $0.83 $0.96 -- Dividend growth -- 5.6% 10.5% 14.3% 15.3% 15.7% 12.2%

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium and TD Ameritrade

* FFO and TCFO figures for 2021 are estimated, based on Q3 results.

Rexford has tripled the FROG criteria for FFO and TCFO growth. The dividend growth rate has climbed every year, to 15.7% in 2021, dwarfing the 3.1% REIT average.

Rexford serves a highly diversified base of some 1500 tenants, providing mission-critical facilities for their operations. The top 20 REXR tenants account for only 20% of ABR (annual base rent). Every facility in Rexford's portfolio is located in last-mile logistics markets.

Rexford tenant base Rexford Industrial Realty investor presentation

Sitting in or near the Market Cap Sweet Spot

According to research by Hoya Capital, the size of a company has a direct effect on their returns. Specifically, there is a market cap "sweet spot" between $4 billion and $10 billion, where cost of capital seems to be optimized.

. . . small REITs tended to stay small, but REITs that fell into the middle 50% of market capitalization saw the best performance over the past decade. . . REITs that are too small have more difficulty raising growth equity, but once they reach a certain threshold, the differences in access to capital between mega-cap REITs and larger mid-cap REITs is minimal.

Here is what that looked like in 2019:

Market Cap Sweet Spot Hoya Capital

Pandemic-stricken 2020 was an exception, as the large caps weathered the storm better than the smaller REITs:

Market Cap Sweet Spot Hoya Capital

Here is the 5-year market cap history for Terreno and Rexford:

Company / Metric 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 CAGR Terreno Realty Market Cap (billion$) 1.32 1.91 2.14 3.64 4.00 6.08 -- Market Cap Growth % -- 44.7 12.0 70.1 9.9 52.0 35.73 Rexford Industrial Market Cap (billion$) 1.53 2.26 2.85 5.19 6.41 11.74 Market Cap Growth % -- 47.7 26.1 81.5 23.5 83.2 50.31

Terreno is sitting smack in the sweet spot, at $6.08 billion, having grown at a CAGR of 35.73% over the last 5 years.

Rexford began 2020 at about the same size ($6.41 billion), but grew phenomenally by 83.2%, all the way to $11.74 billion, which is just slightly above the sweet spot, and that's the next best place.

What could go wrong?

Rexford and Terreno are subject to the same risks as all other supply chain REITs, including blackouts, natural disasters, telecommunication failures, terrorism, war, and cyber security attacks. The latter include computer viruses, hacking, vandalism, theft, malicious software, phishing, employee error or malfeasance, and unauthorized access.

The coronavirus pandemic could affect both companies' profitability by causing continued supply chain disruptions, affecting tenant liquidity, sometimes causing partial closure or restriction to the facilities, increasing vacancy rates, and possibly slowing redevelopment projects. The pace and unpredictability of COVID-related problems is a fly in the ointment, that affects all industrial REITs.

REXR has two CEOs. For the time being, they seem to be working well in tandem. However, if at some point they should develop a sharp divergence of vision for the direction of the company, the effects would be felt throughout the organization.

Terreno faces increasing competition from Duke Realty, which spent the last several years shifting their portfolio to focus more on the top-tier coastal markets Terreno has been addressing since its inception. But Duke's strategy is to build facilities from the ground up, whereas Terreno buys and re-purposes existing facilities. Thus, the two companies are not in direct competition for space. Terreno also faces stiff competition from Rexford , but in the SoCal market only. Both companies have been thriving side-by-side in that market for years, so there seems to be plenty of opportunity.

Oh, but the price is so high!

COWhand investors (Cash Only Wanted) would not be interested in these two powerhouse REITs, because of their low Yield and high Price/FFO ratios. Both these companies are plays for growth and capital gains, not dividend income.

However, Research by Hoya Capital over the past 10 years of REIT performance clearly shows that Price/FFO works in the opposite direction of what most COWhand investors seem to expect. As Hoya sums it up:

higher-yielding, higher-leveraged, and "inexpensive" REITs tended to produce inferior total returns over most measurement periods.

In short, "cheap" REITs are cheap for a reason, and tend to stay cheap. Conversely, "expensive" REITs are expensive for a reason, and tend to stay expensive. Sure, you can win at Monopoly with just the orange group, but how much better to have Boardwalk and Park Place!

Results from 2019 bear this out.

Pay up for Quality Hoya Capital

But 2019 was a great year for REITs. What about a year like pandemic-stricken 2020? Here's what results from 2020 looked like. Same conclusion.

Pay up for Quality Hoya Capital

Let's take a look at the valuation metrics for these two powerhouse REITs.

Company Price/FFO Premium to NAV Terreno Realty 39.8 19.8 Rexford Industrial Realty 39.7 24.7 REIT average 25.4 7.4

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

As far as Price/FFO goes, this is the closest to the REIT average TRNO and REXR have been for years. Last year at this time, the Price/FFO ratios were nearly double the REIT average. According to COWhand logic, they were badly overpriced, and therefore should have badly underperformed.

But in fact, as you can see from the tables at the top of this article, both these REITs handily outperformed the VNQ's return of 41%, with REXR hauling down 65.2% and TRNO 48.6%, in price Gain alone. Adding in the Yield, the total return for REXR in 2021 was 67.0%, and the total return for TRNO was 50.75%.

Meanwhile, the premium to NAV at which both companies trade, allows them to issue shares accretively.

I first invested in REXR three years ago, at $34.11, and bought my first shares of TRNO the same day, at $41.02. "Overpriced" Rexford has returned 137.8% in those three years, exclusive of Yield, while "too expensive" TRNO has returned 107.9%. You can overcharge me like this any day.