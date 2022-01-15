Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is a high-quality option for any income generating investor with its long-term performance, stability, and dividend yield. Although one of the top performers on the market, a quick analysis of its peer group provided by Seeking Alpha may point investors to look in another direction.

In this analysis, we will compare VYM to Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Schwab's US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), and State Street's S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

Dividends

The biggest component of any high-yield dividend ETF is not only its current and historical dividend yield that provides income for today, but also its dividend growth rate which provides additional income for tomorrow.

TTM Yield

The average TTM dividend yield for this group of peers is 2.67%. This places VYM about 3 bps above the average with its 2.70% yield. The peer-group leader, HDV, sits about 73 bps above at 3.40% and SCHD is 8 bps ahead at 2.75% yield.

Winner: HDV

4-Year Average Yield

The average 4-year yield amongst the peer group is 3.03% which places VYM's 3.11% average dividend yield 8 bps above the average, but still trailing HDV, DVY, and SDY with yields of 3.66%, 3.51%, and 3.19%. However, it also shows a greater historical average yield compared to SCHD at 2.96%.

Winner: HDV

Dividend Growth: 3-Year CAGR

The dividend growth rate is the other crucial metric when evaluating these dividend ETFs because in the long-run your yield on cost can increase significantly. A high dividend growth rate paired with reinvested dividends will lead to compound growth and easy passive income in the future from a low-cost base.

The average 3-year dividend CAGR for this peer group is 8.78%. VYM's 5.33% CAGR is the 2nd lowest next to our current yield winner HDV at 4.26%. This makes it clear that these two funds especially prioritize current dividends for future dividend growth. SCHD is head and shoulders above its peers at 3-year growth of 16.04%, nearly double the average and far above the dividend appreciation fund, VIG, which should thrive in this category.

Winner: SCHD

Dividend Growth: 5-Year CAGR

The 5-year CAGR is more of the same with the peer group average falling to 8.08%. However, VYM at 7% CAGR moves more towards the average, while SCHD remains far ahead with its 12.32% 5-year CAGR. Impressively for VYM, the fund significantly closes the gap with Vanguard's dividend appreciation fund which has a 5-year CAGR of 7.82%.

Winner: SCHD

Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth

VYM has the longest consecutive streak of dividend growth with 11 years, while HDV sits in last place with 0 years.

Winner: VYM

Dividends: Peer Group Comparison Seeking Alpha

Performance

3-Year Price Performance

Capital appreciation can be another significant return on these funds as NAV increases in the long-term. Therefore, simply focusing on dividends can be too near-sighted and miss out on large capital gains.

The average 3-year price performance amongst the peer group is 46%. VYM is slightly below the average with a 3-year price increase of 43%, while HDV as expected trails far behind at 20%. SCHD and VIG lead the pack at 69% and 67%, respectively.

Winner: SCHD

5-Year Price Performance

The 5-year average amongst the peer group is 59%. Following a similar pattern HDV trails significantly while VYM just trails the average at 52%. SCHD and VIG continue to lead the way at 88% and 95%, respectively.

Winner: VIG

10-Year Price Performance

The 10-year average sits at 155% and to no surprise follows the same pattern. VYM hovers around the average at 150% and SCHD leads at 211% for over a 3x return.

Winner: SCHD

Performance: Peer Group Comparison Seeking Alpha

Risks

VYM has a noticeably lower turnover than the peer group with just 8%. This suggests the fund is more stable with its holdings which in return should account for less trading fees.

Risk: Peer Group Comparison Seeking Alpha

Profile

All of the funds offer low expense ratios with 0.06% the lowest on the market for VYM, VIG, and SCHD. Relative to their performance, these expenses are impressively low.

Profile: Peer Group Seeking Alpha

Top 10 Holdings

Since VYM, SCHD, and HDV were all leaders in respective categories, we will take a look inside their top 10 holdings.

VYM: Top 10 Holdings Yahoo Finance SCHD: Top 10 Holdings Yahoo Finance HDV: Top 10 Holdings Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

Although VYM is a great holding in any portfolio, I think SCHD is the better option. As the historical data shows, SCHD sacrifices a few basis points on the current dividend yield in exchange for far superior annual dividend growth and NAV performance which can lead to greater capital appreciation and yield on cost in the future. I think both ETFs should be held by all investors with a slightly higher allocation dedicated to SCHD.