Introduction

After fighting to successfully sustain their dividends throughout the economic crisis of 2020, the shareholders of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have seen their dividend growth restarted at the end of 2021. Whilst this was only a small 2.22% increase, thankfully their very high 10%+ free cash flow yield means plenty more dividend growth appears inbound for their shareholders, who in the meantime can still enjoy their moderate 4.15% yield.

Executive Summary & Ratings

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Similar to many companies, especially oil refiners, they suffered immensely during the economic crisis of 2020, which saw unprecedented lockdowns that crushed fuel demand, although their cash flow performance was actually still relatively good given their prevailing operating conditions. They still managed to generate operating cash flow of $2.111b that far exceeded the negative results many of their smaller peers reported such as PBF Energy (PBF), as my other article discussed. Although given their capital expenditure of $2.92b and miscellaneous cash expenses of $97m, this still left their free cash flow at a negative $906m.

Thankfully when looking at 2021, their cash flow performance recovered strongly as economic conditions improved along with fuel demand, which saw their operating cash flow increase back to $4.217b during the first nine months, which almost tripled its result during the first nine months of 2020. When combined with their restrained capital expenditure of $1.263b and miscellaneous cash expenses of only a mere $3m, this has seen their free cash flow reach a very solid $2.951b that if annualized, equals $3.93b and thus gives their shares a very high free cash flow yield of approximately 10% on their current market capitalization of circa $39b.

When looking ahead, their operating cash flow will obviously continue fluctuating given the volatile nature of commodity prices but given their historical performance, it seems that $6b per annum represents a middle-of-the-road estimation. This is based upon the average of their non-economic crisis inflicted results during 2018, 2019 and the first nine months of 2021 after being annualized, which were $7.573b, $4.808b and $5.623b respectively. After subtracting their capital expenditure guidance of $1.9b for 2022, it leaves approximately $4b of estimated free cash flow and thus broadly sees their current circa very high 10%+ free cash flow yield continuing into 2022 and likely beyond given their plan of keeping their capital expenditure restrained around its current level, as per the commentary from management included below.

"…we've been signaling for some time now that, 2022 and probably 2023 are going to be in a $2 billion or less in capital." "…we're going to be constrained on CapEx, we're going to be on a path to pay down debt, and we get back allocating capital back to shareholders in terms of increasing the dividend and buying shares." - Phillips 66 Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference.

It can be seen that management is being very clear that their capital expenditure for 2022 of $1.9b is towards the upper end of their range going forward as they focus upon free cash flow, which bodes very well for their dividend growth in the coming years. Since their very high free cash flow yield is more than double their moderate dividend yield of only 4.15%, it means that plenty more dividend growth is inbound for their shareholders since companies can theoretically afford to return all of their free cash flow, providing that their financial position remains healthy and does not require significant deleveraging.

Author

After sustaining their dividends throughout 2020 despite their negative free cash flow, they obviously leaned upon their financial position quite heavily and thus as a result, their net debt increased a sizeable 31.83% from $10.149b at the end of 2019 to $13.379b at the end of 2020. Following their cash flow performance recovering during the first nine months of 2021, thankfully their net debt has started receding down to $12.013b, although this is still 18.37% higher than where it ended 2020.

Author

Despite their net debt sitting higher than its pre-Covid-19 level, thankfully their leverage remains only within the moderate territory given their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.21. Whilst their net debt-to-operating cash flow of 3.59 is above the lower threshold for the high territory of 3.51, it nevertheless is only a very small difference and thus should fall beneath this level quite soon as they continue deleveraging. This means that their financial position is healthy and thus does not require significant deleveraging, thereby removing any handbrakes upon their dividend growth, providing that their liquidity is at least adequate.

Author

Thankfully their only moderate leverage is further supported by their strong liquidity, as observed through their respective current and cash ratios sitting at 1.15 and 0.21. Since they are one of the largest oil refiners in the United States, they have superior access to debt markets versus their smaller peers. When this additional support is combined with their healthy financial position, they should always find support in the debt markets to refinance any upcoming debt maturities even if central banks tighten monetary policy in the coming years.

Conclusion

Now that the worst of the economic impact from the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be in the rear-view mirror, they are well-positioned to continue rewarding their shareholders with plenty more dividend growth thanks to their ample free cash flow and its resulting very high 10%+ yield. When combined with their healthy financial position, I believe that this favorable mixture makes a bullish rating appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Phillips 66's SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.