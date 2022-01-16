jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We wrote about Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) back in October and really liked what we saw with respect to the company's fundamentals. As we can see below on the technical chart, the descending triangle which was playing itself out at the time seems to have finally bottomed. Suffice it to say, we are expecting higher prices from here on for reasons we will get into. What really attracted us at the time was the company's extensive pipeline with really encouraging possibilities across a host of sectors. Furthermore, and what was crucial in our eyes was that the firm was generating ample cash-flow to ensure the pipeline was being given every possibility to prove itself. Management reiterated this on the recent earnings call by stating that its intention was to continue to invest behind its growth drivers which will undoubtedly lead to higher R&D investment in upcoming quarters. From a longevity standpoint, this is what investors want to see.

Shortly after that piece in October, we actually went long the stock (due to a sharp pullback in November) and sold a covered call against our position. When the position was practically at max-profit, we took the position off. Unfortunately, from our standpoint, TAK shares have rallied aggressively over the past week or so which means we are itching to get back in here when the opportunity arises. We may look at selling put options in the February cycle as we have no problem being put stock here if indeed that was to transpire. When using a company for income purposes, it is all about protecting the downside as much as possible. So from this standpoint and apart from the technicals, here is why we see limited downside in Takeda at present.

Bearish pattern in Takeda completed

Firstly, it is fair to say that many investors are invested in Takeda for the generous 5.4%+ yield. Therefore, to protect the downside, it is all about keeping the status quo to keep those investors engaged. Well, any doubts that may have surfaced among investors with respect to higher spending in the likes of R&D & the plasma therapy business should have been put to bed by the recent announcement on share buybacks. The firm is planning to buy back almost $900 million (up to 100 billion JPY) of its own stock by the end of April this year. My read here is that these purchases will be sporadic over the next few months as the dividend of JPY 180 per year will continue to take precedence. Suffice it to say, more money is to be returned to shareholders so this should send a strong message to investors that management believes Takeda will have the wherewithal to continue to reward its shareholders handsomely. Furthermore growth will not be sacrificed as a result due to sustained investment behind its growth-drivers. Leverage also continues to come down on the balance sheet (Debt to equity ratio came in at 0.75 at the end of Q2).

This is all possible as a result of the company's laser-like focus on revenues as well as margins. The top-line growth performance over the first half of this fiscal year (6.8%) ensured that full-year guidance remained on track. Being astutely aware of elevated spending in the likes of R&D, core operating margins are expected to remain elevated. These above trends are bullish for sustained cash-flow generation going forward. Furthermore, due to recent restructuring of the company's debt and aggressive deleveraging on the balance sheet, Takeda is in a solid position with respect to its debt maturity profile. Although risks always remain when debt is involved (The firm issued bonds last October to refinance what is remaining on the JBIC loan), the company is close to being on the other side with respect to its deleveraging targets. Again, these trends ensure that sizable amounts of cash-flow can continue to go to shareholders as well as back into the business which again protects against downside risk.

Suffice it to say, when we take into account the above trends and tie them in with Takeda´s present valuation, downside risk becomes even more slim. We state this because Takeda´s earnings, sales, assets and cash-flow are all much cheaper than what we have become accustomed to over the past five years. Valuation matters and when a company is growing its sales and assets which are generating sound profitability in earnings and cash-flow like we have at present, it stacks the odds in favor of a sustained up-move in the share price before long.

Therefore, to sum up, we continue to believe there is strong upside potential in Takeda for reasons outlined above. Due to losing our long position recently, we will look to put long deltas to work in here shortly and use Takeda for income purposes primarily. We look forward to continued coverage.