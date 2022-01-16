sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Netflix (NFLX) and the PGA Tour recently announced the upcoming filming of a documentary series by the producers of the acclaimed Formula 1: Drive To Survive series revolving around this year's PGA Tour. Vox Media Studios and Box To Box Films will have unprecedented access to Tour players and events in order to tell the story behind the season and uncover previously hidden player personalities and relationships. If the astounding success from Drive To Survive tells us anything, this series will introduce hundreds of thousands of new fans to the PGA Tour and as a result to the game of golf itself. Callaway (NYSE:ELY) is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this upcoming influx of new fans through their newly diversified business segments.

Since Netflix debuted their behind-the-scenes Formula 1 docu-series, the tangible effects have been outstanding with the show now entering its 4th season. In 2018, the average ESPN viewership per race was 547,000 which increased to 934,000 this past season for the most viewed F1 season in US history and a 70% growth in viewership in just 3 years. Additionally, attendance at the US Grand Prix increased 51% from 264,000 attendees in 2018 to 400,000 in 2021.

The Netflix effect is real and I believe it will have an even greater effect on the PGA Tour as the game of golf is more accessible to the average person than racing.

So far, Netflix has confirmed the participation of 22 pros for this upcoming season, including 5 of the top 7 players in the world (Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, and Xander Schauffele) and several more in the top 20 such as Jordan Spieth, the popular Brooks Koepka, and the resurgent Rickie Fowler.

The complete cast, in alphabetical order: Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Na, Mito Pereira, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Bubba Watson.

Perhaps even more impressive is the inclusion of all 4 major events, including the Masters at the ultra-exclusive and tight-lipped Augusta National Golf Club. Having full access to these premier events will make for dramatic television and unparalleled excitement for the game of golf.

Effect on Callaway

The PGA Tour has the highest average age of TV viewers amongst all sports at 64. This series will not only introduce new fans to the game of golf, but also younger fans who can become lifelong fans and also take an interest in learning to play themselves.

Huddle Up

The Drive To Survive series is estimated to have accumulated 50 million viewers, anything remotely similar for the PGA documentary could significantly benefit the game of golf. According to the most recent report, 37 million Americans played golf either on or off a course in 2020. However, only 5.9 million of on-course participants were in the younger age demographic (18-34). This is an area where the upcoming Netflix series can have serious influence on the game that can last decades.

As a result of new and younger fans being introduced to the game of golf, I believe there will be a positive impact on all of Callaway's business segments from their golf apparel and equipment segments to TopGolf. Several Callaway sponsored golfers are participating in the series (Ancer, Schauffele, Na) which will provide even further earned advertisement for their apparel brands and clubs. More eyeballs on Callaway's products, especially in a personal setting like the docu-series, provides an outlet to reach new lifelong customers and more revenue opportunities for their apparel and equipment segments.

I also believe the influx of fans will further contribute to the sustained customer interest and growth of TopGolf as it creates a less intimidating and fun atmosphere for new golfers to get adjusted to the game of golf before actually taking to the course. Additionally, Netflix's international presence could boost TopGolf's efforts to expand across the globe. To read more about TopGolf's potential expansion, view this previous article.

Callaway is the only golf company that is positioned in this type of vertical integration that allows them to capitalize on all stages of the golfer. Their business segments give them access to their first foray into the game of golf through TopGolf, golf apparel to look the part, and finally golf equipment as they make the transition onto the course.

Risks

There are no real risks to Callaway as a result of this Netflix series. I firmly believe that Callaway is well-positioned for the future and TopGolf alone will attract new customers to the game of golf. Therefore, any effect from this Netflix series will simply be an added benefit.

Conclusion

Not only am I excited for this series to launch next year as a fan of the game, but also as a shareholder of Callaway. This Netflix series should add a real benefit to the game of golf that Callaway is perfectly positioned to capitalize on.