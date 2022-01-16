jaanalisette/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) leader. Its stock has dropped a whopping 53% from its all-time high (ATH) despite reporting consistently robust topline growth.

We were initially bullish on TWLO stock but eventually decided to cash in on our gains. Furthermore, we also downgraded our rating on TWLO stock to Neutral in our early October article. The stock is down about 33% since our article was published. We discussed Snowflake's (SNOW) and Twilio's business models in that article. Despite trading at a much higher NTM revenue multiple, we rated SNOW stock at Buy. Moreover, SNOW stock has held its value well despite the growth stocks compression, down only 4% since our article was published. Therefore, we wish to impress upon investors that just because a stock is trading at a much higher multiple doesn't necessarily mean you should avoid it, and vice versa.

The recent significant correction in growth stocks has also buffeted TWLO stock. As a result, it's trading at "just" 10x NTM revenue (3Y mean: 16.5x). But, the multiple compressions shouldn't be surprising given that the median NTM revenue multiple on high-growth stocks has dropped to 14.4x. Moreover, TWLO has an uninspiring bottom line profile and operating leverage. Therefore, we believe that investors should consider other growth stocks given the gamut of opportunities right now instead of adding TWLO.

Twilio Has Not Proven That Its Model Can Generate Leverage

Twilio revenue and YoY revenue change S&P Capital IQ

Twilio adjusted margins Company filings

Twilio GAAP Margins S&P Capital IQ

Investors need to note that despite Twilio's phenomenal topline growth over the last three years, its ability to generate meaningful operating leverage has been disappointing. Readers can easily glean that Twilio's revenue grew to $740.2M in FQ3'21. Organically, Twilio recorded revenue of $606M. Therefore, it still represented an impressive 38% YoY growth in its organic topline.

Notwithstanding, its margins have not been encouraging. It's useful to note that Twilio's adjusted gross margins are not comparable to high-growth SaaS companies. If we do that, TWLO's margins belong to the bottom 25% of the peer set. Twilio recognizes cloud infrastructure costs, network fees, depreciation & amortization expense, as well as stock-based compensation in its cost of revenue. Operating an infrastructure is a relatively high-cost endeavor, and such fees account for a sizeable chunk of its cost of revenue. We also highlighted it in a previous Cloudflare (NET) article. We discussed Cloudflare's business model, massive scale, and symbiotic relationship with the ISPs have afforded it superior gross margins. But, investors shouldn't expect every cloud-based player to command that type of leverage as NET.

And leverage is a key aspect missing from Twilio's business model. Even on an adjusted operating margin basis, it has been hugely underwhelming. Investors should consider that Twilio uses a significant amount of stock-based compensation (SBC). We have absolutely no qualms with growth-oriented companies utilizing SBC to drive growth and preserve cash flow. These companies have not been optimized for profitability, as their focus is on driving long-term growth. However, if the use of SBC is notable, then we should at least see a meaningful gain in operating leverage. However, TWLO has not proven that its model can generate meaningful operating leverage yet, despite years of phenomenal revenue growth.

Moreover, when we analyze it from a GAAP basis (accounting for items such as SBC), it's also clear that Twilio's profitability profile is very weak (see chart above). Therefore, unless Twilio can show it can improve its leverage moving forward, we believe that the market may continue to favor higher-quality growth plays with much stronger adjusted gross/operating margins.

Twilio FCF margins S&P Capital IQ

Moreover, the company's levered FCF margins also leave much to be desired. The company has been unable to sustain consistent FCF profitability despite having SBC accounting for 20% of its revenue on average. Therefore, it's challenging to envisage what more Twilio can do moving forward to improve its business fundamentals, short of a transformative acquisition that could be accretive to its bottom line.

Its recent Segment customer data platform acquisition has started to generate revenue for Twilio's topline. However, its contribution of $52M from Twilio's FQ3 total revenue base of $740M is unlikely to offer any meaningful impact on its bottom line, as we can observe from above. The company is riding on the trend of privacy changes in the iOS space from Apple's (AAPL) IDFA changes, as well as the impending deprecation of cookies by Google (GOOGL) (GOOG). It believes that the importance of leveraging first-party data through a top-notch CDP like Segment would be critical in the new privacy landscape.

Moreover, it also introduced Twilio Engage recently as "a tool to automate redundant marketing tasks." The company believes that it's a natural extension of its product suite by building on the low-friction Twilio core to penetrate further into the enterprise space. CEO of Twilio Segment Peter Reinhardt emphasized (edited):

Twilio Engage was the first "post-acquisition evolution" of Twilio and Segment's vision. The combination of these products, particularly Segment's customer data, is what gives Twilio Engage an edge over its competitors. Most of these legacy marketing clouds are extremely limited on the times and volume and types of data that they can receive (Insider)

Therefore, it's an important extension that we believe Twilio will push to sell into its current enterprise base. Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson believes that it can gain considerable traction with marketers, as he emphasized (edited):

Engage is the very obvious first step for us because it's the marketer. Marketers have historically been the best customer segment for Segment because they are very motivated to bring together all the data they have about their customers. Because they are responsible for targeting customers for building those journeys and for driving customer behavior based on a better understanding of those customers. (Twilio Investor Meeting)

Nevertheless, Twilio needs to prove that its product is competitive against the current ecosystem leaders such as Salesforce (CRM) and Adobe (ADBE). Marketing automation is a highly competitive space that SaaS leader Salesforce has dominated. Coupled with its comprehensive SaaS suite, it wouldn't be straightforward to convince enterprise users to switch unless Twilio can prove that its product is best-in-class. Twilio needs these products to gain traction, to move the needle on its operating leverage moving forward.

Why We Continue to Rate TWLO Stock as Neutral

Twilio mean consensus estimates S&P Capital IQ

Twilio stock EV/NTM Revenue and EV/NTM EBITDA TIKR

Twilio communicated a long-term operating model where it sees its adjusted operating margins reaching 20%+. Despite that, consensus estimates point to languid adjusted EBIT margins profile over the next two years. Therefore, it could be a very long wait before Twilio could even hit the margins highlighted in its long-term model if it can continue to grow as fast. But, its topline growth is estimated to decelerate markedly. With relatively low gross margins and a lack of operating leverage, we cannot align with management's vision at the moment.

In addition, even though TWLO stock's valuation based on its NTM revenue has dropped significantly, it still seems very expensive from an NTM EBITDA basis, at 130x NTM EBITDA. Therefore, the lack of leverage is telling on its valuation.

Twilio stock price action (weekly timeframe) Tradingview

Moreover, TWLO stock has also gone into a clear downtrend since Jul'21. We didn't observe any bear-trap that could portend a potentially robust bullish reversal that could occur from the support levels that we have been monitoring. It's simply just distribution. The long-term momentum on TWLO stock is clearly to the downside until proven otherwise. Nevertheless, its critical 200-week moving average could proffer some respite to TWLO stock, which is just about 6% below its current price.

Therefore, even though TWLO stock has dropped significantly, we will stay on the sidelines. There are also many other high-growth stocks to consider currently.

As such, we reiterate our Neutral rating on TWLO stock.