2021 was a year to forget for investors in the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and Jaguar Mining (OTCQX:JAGGF) was certainly not a sanctuary from the sector-wide selling pressure. This is evidenced by the stock shedding nearly half of its 2020 gains, down 48% last year vs. a 22% decline in the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ). The good news is that the company has delivered on exploration and seen improvements in output. However, this is overshadowed by a mediocre FY2022 outlook. At a ~15% free cash flow yield, Jaguar is reasonably valued. Still, with some intermediate producers also trading at low-double-digit FCF yields, I see better bets elsewhere in the sector.

Jaguar Mining Operations Company Website

Jaguar Mining released its Q4 and FY2021 preliminary results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~22,00 ounces, a 2% increase from the ~22,500 ounces produced in Q4 2020. This was helped by a 3% increase in production at Pilar, where grades were up vs. year-ago levels. On a full-year basis, the company managed to finish the year strong, producing ~83,900 ounces, an 8% decline year-over-year, but a decent performance considering the absenteeism due to COVID-19 related headwinds experienced in H1 2021. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

Jaguar Mining Quarterly Production Company Filings, Author's Chart

As shown in the chart above, Jaguar put together a very solid performance in H2 2021. This is evidenced by gold production climbing for the third consecutive quarter and H2 2021 production up more than 16% from H1 2021 levels (~45,500 ounces vs. ~38,400 ounces). This was helped by an improvement in mined and processed grades, with Jaguar returning to normal operations at the end of H2 and no longer faced with absenteeism, which resulted in lower development rates in the first half of the year. It's also worth noting that despite the challenging year, the company increased exploration, definition, and infill drilling by nearly 18%, drilling 80,000 meters vs. ~68,400 meters in the year-ago period.

However, while Jaguar finished on a high note, its FY2022 outlook came in a little below my estimates, with its guidance of 86,000 - 94,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,150/oz to $1,250/oz. While this does point to a return to just below FY2020 production levels at the mid-point (90,000 ounces vs. ~91,100 ounces), it's well below the FY2021 guidance (pre-headwinds) of 95,000 to 105,000 ounces and also below the guided range outlined in early 2021, where Jaguar stated the following:

"I am very confident that our sustainable rate of 100,000 ounces per year will be returned to quickly once limitations are removed from our operating teams."

- Q1 2021 Results

While a 10% decline in production vs. previously guided levels isn't the end of the world, the bigger issue is on costs, which are expected to increase 15% from FY2020 levels. This can be attributed to inflationary pressures sector-wide, with costs for fuel, labor, materials, and consumables up considerably year-over-year. It's worth noting that this isn't a company-specific issue, but Jaguar is getting hit harder than its peers, given that Brazil has the 4th highest inflation in the world, with December inflation coming in at ~10.1%.

Brazil Inflation Rate TradingEconomics.Com, Instituto De Geografia E Estatistica

Looking at how this compares to previous years and the production and cost trends, we can see that Jaguar saw a massive improvement in FY2020, with gold production of ~91,100 ounces, up more than 15% year-over-year with costs dropping 22%. This explains why the stock went on a relentless rally to new multi-year highs. However, if we compare FY2020 results to FY2022, we should see slightly lower production on a two-year basis, with costs up more than 15% to $1,200/oz at the mid-point. I have assumed costs of $1,210/oz to be conservative, representing a 16% increase in costs on a two-year basis. So, while investors can cheer that production has fully recovered, margins will not, meaning lower earnings on similar revenue.

Jaguar Mining Annual Gold Production/Costs + Estimates Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

Finally, it's worth noting that this cost outlook is based on a US Dollar (UUP) to Brazilian Real outlook of 5.50 to 1.0, which is right at the upper portion of the multi-year range. This means that if we do see a pullback in this exchange rate from 5.50 to 5.0, which wouldn't be that unreasonable after a more than 35% rise since the onset of the pandemic, costs are likely to come in near the higher end of the guidance range. Jaguar has noted that it is looking at renegotiating contracts from suppliers and boosting productivity to help claw back margins. However, with fuel prices remaining high, which cannot be renegotiated, Jaguar's costs will likely remain well above the industry average (~$1,080/oz).

US Dollar vs. Brazilian Real Yahoo Finance

So, what's the good news?

While the cost outlook is certainly not ideal, and I see the potential for costs to come in closer to $1,225/oz in FY2023, Jaguar has hit it out of the park from an exploration standpoint, seeing continued success at Zona Basal, Faina, and Corrego Brandao. Faina is one of the most near-term opportunities lying less than 1 kilometer from the Turmalina Mine. Notably, there is no need to get permits if it's accessed from existing underground workings at Turmalina. Faina currently has a resource with grades well above Turmalina's grades, and infill drilling is expected to be completed this year to work towards a Pre-Feasibility Study. Looking out to H2 2024, this could provide an opportunity to grow production and improve costs.

Faina Project Company Presentation

Elsewhere in the portfolio, Jaguar has seen solid results from Zona Basal, which lies 8 kilometers from the Turmalina Mill. These include 15.4 meters of 2.0 grams per tonne gold, 20.45 meters of 2.39 grams per tonne gold, and 9.75 meters of 1.21 grams per tonne gold. Notably, these are all oxide intercepts and exceptional grades for oxidized material. Meanwhile, at Cerrago Brandao, a regional opportunity just northwest of the Caete Plant, drill highlights included 40 meters of 4.20 grams per tonne gold, 12.45 meters of 4.63 grams per tonne gold, and 25.55 meters of 1.84 grams per tonne gold.

With significant excess processing capacity (~2.0+ million tonnes per annum) at its plants, and idle capacity at its currently operating mills, Jaguar is a production growth story. Hence, the long-term outlook has improved considerably. However, these are still relatively early-stage targets, which could certainly add to resources, but will take a couple of years to develop and eventually supplement the production profile. This means that while production growth appears to be on the long-term horizon, I wouldn't be counting on meaningful production growth until at least H2 2024 or H1 2025. Until then, against a backdrop of inflationary pressures, costs should remain elevated compared to peers.

Jaguar Mining Exploration Targets Company Presentation

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on an estimated ~75 million fully diluted shares at the end of 2022, Jaguar trades at a market cap of ~$243 million, down from more than $600 million in February 2021. Based on FY2020 free cash flow generation of ~$49 million, this would leave the stock trading at a more than 20% free cash flow yield, a very attractive valuation. However, given the sharp increase in costs expected in 2022 combined with flat production and the fact that FY2020 benefited from a spike in the gold price above $2,000/oz, replicating this FY2020 free cash flow figure won't be easy.

Under a more conservative assumption of ~$40 million in free cash flow generation, Jaguar trades at a 16% free cash flow yield, which while still an attractive valuation, is not all that unusual for a smaller producer with above-average costs. So, while I do see upside from current levels from a valuation standpoint, I don't see the stock as a screaming buy by any means. Besides, on a relative basis, there are more diversified producers like SSR Mining (SSRM) trading at a nearly 13% FY2022 free cash flow yield, while offering better liquidity and lower risk.

Jaguar Mining Quarterly Free Cash Flow Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving over to the technical picture, we can see that Jaguar Mining is now down more than 50% from its Q1 2021 highs, and when the stock traded at an insane valuation of more than 12x free cash flow. This is why I noted to sell the stock, with the stock getting way ahead of itself heading into the new year. The good news is that the stock seems to have a strong support area at C$3.75 [US$3.00], with no resistance until C$5.05 [US$4.04]. So, if the stock were to dip within 2% of this key support level and below US$3.06, this would present a low-risk buying opportunity from a swing-trading standpoint.

Jaguar Technical Chart TC2000.com

Jaguar has reported a very solid turnaround in H2 2021, had an incredible year from an exploration standpoint and has a very bright future looking out to 2025 if it can bring one or more of its exploration targets online. In fact, Jaguar is better-positioned than many smaller peers given that it has exciting exploration targets, combined with idle processing capacity, paving a low-capex way to boost production. Having said that, when it comes to things the company can't control, the investment thesis has seen a downgrade, with inflationary pressures likely to put a significant dent in margins relative to FY2020 levels.

This weaker margin outlook will make it very difficult to replicate FY2020 free cash flow generation without lots of help from the gold price. Meanwhile, with Jaguar having all of its operations in Brazil, this makes it riskier than peers with only some Brazilian operating exposure in a country that is seeing double-digit inflation readings. To summarize, while Jaguar's valuation has improved and checks the boxes on resource growth and organic growth, I think there are several more attractive ways to play the sector with similar attributes. Having said that, if the stock were to dip below US$3.06, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.