wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) once again beat analyst estimates in their fourth-quarter earnings report with diluted EPS of $1.38 and revenue (net of interest expense) of almost $21 billion against an estimate of $1.13 and about $19 billion, respectively. As a result, the company's stock, which already has risen about 65% during the previous 52 weeks, rose a further 2% upon the earnings report's release.

With at least three federal rate hikes expected during the year, higher banking fees, increased consumer spending, increased lending, and significant cost-saving initiatives, the company is expected to show strong performance for 2022. These rate hikes are expected to continue and ripple across 2023 as well. The bank is well-positioned to leverage these rate hikes as they allow it to charge more for its increasing loans and maximize its profit margins.

Further, by its share buyback plans, the company has repurchased $7 billion worth of stock in the MRQ, increasing shareholder returns. It plans on buying back an even larger chunk during the current quarter.

The promising prospects of the bank brought by economic rebound, rising interest rates, increased lending, operational efficiencies, and its share buyback program presume solid shareholder returns in the coming quarters.

The stock is currently trading at a 52-week high of over $58 per share and seems to be gradually reaching out for its all-time high price of about $64 from 2018. WFC provides a favorable risk/reward profile, and I assign a buy rating to the stock for the medium term.

Expected Federal Rate Hikes

The Federal Reserve aggressively introduced measures through the pandemic to ease the economic distress in the country, but with the economy now bouncing back, the Fed 'announced plans to taper its bond purchase program at an accelerated pace.' With the tapering, the interest rates will rise to fight the 40-year high inflation rates.

In tune with the Federal Reserve's nod, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Wells Fargo predicted four interest rates hike for each subsequent quarter starting March 2022, when the government-backed bond purchase program is expected to wrap up. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said:

As we move through this year … if things develop as expected, we’ll be normalizing policy, meaning we’re going to end our asset purchases in March, meaning we’ll be raising rates over the course of the year… If we see inflation persisting at high levels longer than expected, then if we have to raise interest more over time, we will.

Effect of Rising Interest Rates on Equities Market

Surprisingly, rising interest rates pose a positive sight for equity investors. For example, a veteran financial markets researcher, Mark Hulbert, wrote:

Conventional wisdom dictates that (interest) rate increases are bad news. Higher rates mean that stocks face stiffer competition from bonds. It also means that stocks are worth less, according to standard discounted cash flow analysis: Higher rates mean that the present value of stocks' future earnings and dividends are lower… In fact, the S&P 500 has performed better in the wake of Fed decisions to raise the Fed funds rate than in the wake of rate cuts, on average.

As a result, considering the historical patterns, in anticipation of the four expected rates hikes within 2022, S&P 500's returns will continue on their upward trajectory throughout the year.

Effect of Rising Interest Rates on Equities Market marketwatch.com

Given all this, Citi Global Wealth Investments has cited a positive effect of this on the private banking sector in its Outlook 2022 report. The report states that private debt funds have raised an average of $167.4 billion annually for the last five years. It is also notable the fact that:

The Cliffwater Direct Lending Index was generating a yield of 8.8% as of 30 June 2021, more than double the 4.0% for the high yield bond index. If interest rates rise in response to the recent higher inflation, private loans’ payout will increase too. The ability to capture higher yields via private credit exists not only among the loans of corporate borrowers but in areas such as commercial and residential mortgages and consumer finance.

S&P500 performance before and after the first interest rates hike wellsfargo.com

WFC's Financial Performance for 2022

As the economy relaxes and Federal rate hikes come closer, the market demand for preferred securities and leveraged loans will likely increase. This is evident by the 5% growth in the company's average consumer and commercial loans through the second half of 2021, with considerable QoQ growth of 4% ($32.6 billion) in the MRQ. Further, despite higher asset-based fees and market valuations, Wealth and Investment Management reported revenue growth of 6% during the year, predominantly because of lower prevailing interest rates.

WFC forecasted the net interest income to reach $36.9 billion in 2022, increasing approximately 3% from the $35.8 billion generated in 2021. However, with the rise of interest rates by around 5% during the year, this number can jump up to $38.7 billion, an addition of almost $3 billion from 2021 and exceeding 2022 estimates of about $37 billion by $1.7 billion.

The company's net interest margin of 2.11% is essentially the difference between its payment on deposits and earnings on loans. So, an interest-rate-sensitive bank like Wells Fargo is expected to not only have higher revenues but higher profitability as well with the expected interest rates hikes.

The bank's CFO, Mike Santomassimo, guided in the Q4 earnings call the following:

Another way to view our asset sensitivity is from the disclosure we provided in our third quarter 10-Q filing. It showed that the estimated impact of an instantaneous 50 basis points increase in short-term rates would increase net interest income by approximately $2.7 billion over the next 12 months. Ultimately, the amount of net interest income we earn in 2022 will depend on a variety of factors, including the absolute level of interest rates, the shape of the yield curve, loan demand and cash redeployment.

Additionally, the management's areas of focus for 2022 outlined in the latest Q4 presentation include process automation, digital transformation expansion in the consumer segment, and a 10% reduction in the number of offices. Even though the bank's operational efficiency and execution have been questionable for years, it seems now that there is a better plan optimizing operating returns. Specifically, WFC has already made meaningful progress, and the bank reported a 7% YoY decline in expenses due to operational efficiencies achieved through eliminating management layers, branch consolidations, and reducing office real estate portfolio and occupancy expense. The company foresees a net $1.6 billion saving from operational efficiencies in 2022 and overall potential gross savings of over $10 billion as a part of its multi-year cost-saving initiative.

The improvement in the macroeconomic environment is also reflected by the meaningful decrease of the allowance for credit losses for loans by $917 million. Moreover, considering the recent development of the pandemic with new Covid-19 variants being less life-threatening, the credit losses will keep improving and stay at cyclically low levels for the following years.

WFC Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans wellsfargo.com

Another important metric, the efficiency ratio, has significantly been improved in Q4 down to 63% from 71% compared to the previous quarter. This signals that turnaround efforts keep producing the desired results, and this trend is expected to persist throughout 2022 when revenues increase.

Last but not least, following a scandal in 2018, the FED has implemented one of the strictest orders in modern banking history and prohibited the bank from increasing its asset base above the $1.95 trillion mark. Unfortunately, this has cost billions of dollars to the company, and the asset cap isn't going away anytime soon. Even though the company still has room to grow with its loan base, the real constraint remains with the deposit side and causes the bank to push away deposits every week.

Finally, the increased revenue from the interest rate hikes, coupled with the company's operational efficiencies, objectively visible in the financial statements, expose a significant earnings potential for WFC in 2022.

Share Buyback Program remains strong

WFC announced an $18 billion share buyback program in 2021 and has repurchased about $7 billion of its share by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 as part of its initiative to return shareholders' excess capital. After issuing $1.4 billion stock as contributions to their 401(K) plan, the net share buyback remained substantial at $5.6 billion, exceeding share repurchase of $5.3 billion in the third quarter. This marks a total share buyback of $14.5 billion during 2021, decreasing its overall outstanding shares and increasing the EPS and resource utilization ratios such as ROE and ROTCE.

After reducing the excess capital, WFC has illustrated that its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under a standardized approach is 11.4%, cushioned at 230 basis points above the minimum requirement of 9.1%. Similarly, the ROTCE stands at 15.3%, almost double from the 8% of the same period from 2020. Therefore, this is an excellent measure to evaluate the company's progress as it aims to achieve a sustainable annualized ROTCE of 10% in 2022 and 15% after that.

A Quick Word: Digitization

It is essential to scrutinize a company's digital capabilities to estimate its future business volume in this digital era. The Millennial and Gen Z population is the upcoming consumer force, and they are tied down to leverage technology for convenience. I'll only quote the company's CEO's words from the earnings call to shed light on this matter,

We have fallen behind in providing competitive digital capabilities for our clients. This is changing. In the fourth quarter, we announced a rebuilt mobile banking experience for the consumer and small business customers that are set to the beginning -- set to begin rolling out this quarter. It has a new modern look and feels and a simpler user experience to help our customers accomplish their banking needs more easily. This platform is necessary to drive significantly higher digital adoption from our customers… Even with our existing capabilities, in the fourth quarter, our customers logged in 1.6 billion times using a mobile device, up 7% year-over-year.

A mobile app refresh whose time has arrived stories.wf.com

Conclusion

Wells Fargo's 52-week high following its earnings report is a positive sign for the stock's future as it aims to leverage the macroeconomic trends for higher growth and profitability. The company's improving operational efficiencies continue to play a major role in increasing its profitability, and the management's emphasis on restructuring and enforcing further measures to extract inefficient costs from its structure and invest them into profitable alleyways improves not only the company's financial metrics but also shows the management's meticulous strategic endeavor.

Undoubtedly, the weak internal control framework in the bank that caused the 'fake accounts' scandal in 2018 still haunts the bank, and the company needs to continue its efforts in improving and developing its internal regulatory and compliance infrastructure. Nevertheless, on the positive side, once the asset cap is lifted, the bank's earnings and deposit base will also enjoy a moderate boost.

The bank is well-positioned to benefit from the rising interest rate environment through its extensive retail banking franchise. Thus, WFC continues to be a strong stock pick for 2022 because of the expected revenue and net interest margin growth rate correlated with the interest rates hikes, higher profitability from cost-saving measures, and return of excess capital through rigorous share buybacks.