anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

Exterran Banks On Long-Term Outlook

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is in the middle of a business transformation. It is shifting its business portfolio to the utility wastewater treatment and produced water desalination process in the US and internationally. It peels off the non-core, cyclical-related products having lower margins than reduce cyclicality to improve operating margin. Through the recent ECO backlog projects, it can plug the early-stage product sales and club this with AMS contracts for the operational portion. It has recently received multi-year project awards.

However, adverse timing of global part sales and lower product sales will continue to challenge its growth in 2022. Investors will have reasons to worry about the significant debt repayment load inside a leveraged balance sheet in the medium term. The stock is reasonably valued at this level. Despite the lure of robust profitability in 2022, I think the headwinds should have investors keep a cautious watch on the stock.

The Business Transformation

Exterran Corporation's Filings

Since water now represents ~25% of EXTN's $1.4 billion backlog, its management sees opportunities to integrate the natural gas business into water and mining. The second leg of the company's new strategy is to exit the non-core, cyclical-related products with lower margins. The company's product pipeline now consists of a two-structure business that reduces cyclicality. However, it will continue to have natural gas business with PEQ (North American production equipment assets) and other assets in North America compression and Belleli. Investors may note that the Belleli EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) business manufactures tank farms for desalination plants in the Middle East.

EXTN over the past few quarters has transformed its international business as the available natural gas and water markets grew. The company has leveraged the mining technology into utility wastewater treatment and produced a water desalination process. Extending technologies from the municipal water segment gradually covered the primary, secondary, and tertiary water treatment. As crude oil production increases slowly, the water volumes will increase due to the increased water-to-oil ratio. Read more about the company in my previous article.

Outlook: Short And Medium-Term

Seeking Alpha

In FY2022, the management expects adjusted EBITDA to increase by ~15% compared to FY2021. The company also expects the continued industry improvement to be reflected in improved working capital, asset sales, and contract renewals, which would help lower leverage in the coming years.

As a part of the long-term diversification strategy, EXTN extended a $125 million ECO (Exterran Contract Operations) in Latin America. The multi-year contract will leverage its Gas Flotation Technology. According to the company's estimates, water comprises ~25% of its ECO backlog. To fund the project, the company can partly tap in from self-funding and the part from third-party capital providers. So, it may resort to early-stage product sales and club this with AMS contracts for the operational portion. The management expects such a structural change would bring in significant growth opportunities in the future.

Natural Gas Price And Production Drivers

EIA

The natural gas price has increased substantially in the past year until December 2021. The EIA expects natural gas production to remain nearly unchanged in 2022 compared to the current level. From Dec-21 through Feb-22, the natural gas spot prices can average $4.58/MMBtu and decline to $3.98/MMBtu, on average, in 2022. It is difficult to estimate the cost because of the demand volatility during the COVID relapse. A lower price would be unfavorable for natural gas processing and midstream infrastructure providers like EXTN.

Analyzing The Q3 Drivers

In Q3 2021, revenues from Contract Operations declined compared to Q2 due to the acceleration of deferred revenue in the prior quarter. Revenues in the Aftermarket Services segment fell by 16% compared to the previous year. The primary reason for the revenue loss in Q3 is the adverse timing of global part sales.

However, the Product Sales segment saw tremendous revenue growth (82% up) in Q3 from a quarter ago while the adjusted gross margin nearly tripled. Revenues in this segment benefited from higher projects in the Middle East while margin improved (to double-digits) due to increased volume and lower under-absorption.

Backlog Declined

Company Filings

The Product Sales segment backlog dropped by 11% by Q3 2021. A fall in backlog lowers the company's Q4 and 2022 revenue and margin visibility. EXTN had ~$1.43 billion of unsatisfied performance obligations as of September 30, 2021, in the Contract Operations segment. The timing of milestones billings in the Middle East and Africa region reduced the long-term contract assets in 9M 2021.

FCF And Debt

EXTN's cash flow from operations (or CFO) improved handsomely in 9M 2021 compared to a year ago. This just remedied the fact that the company was generating negative free cash flow for the past several quarters. Cash flows can continue to improve significantly in 2022 and beyond based on higher profitability. In FY2021, its planned capex is $60 million (at the guidance midpoint), considerably higher than in FY2020.

As of September 30, 2021, EXTN's liquidity was $200 million (including working capital). With $576 million in debt scheduled to be retired between 2023 and 2025, barring further refinancing, the company's financial risks are highlighted. Also, its debt-to-equity (2.61x) is higher than many of its peers, which remains a concern for the investors.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

Author created, EIA, and Seeking Alpha

Based on the historical relationship between the key industry indicators and EXTN's reported revenues for the past six years and the previous eight quarters, I expect revenues to increase in the next twelve months (or NTM). I expect the topline to stabilize in NTM 2023 and grow again in NTM 2024.

Author created

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to remain steady in the next two years. The EBITDA growth rate can expedite in NTM 2024.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

Author created and Seeking Alpha

EXTN's EV using past and forward EV/Revenue multiple (1.02x) has a returns potential of 445%, which is significantly higher than the sell-side analysts' estimated return potential (166% upside) from the stock. However, I think the model and the analysts are not adequately discounting the risk factors and are overestimating the returns.

EXTN's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contractions versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep than its peers. This would typically reflect a lower EV/EBITDA multiple than peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (GRC, BRC, and TNC) average of 21x. So, the stock is reasonably valued at this level.

What's The Take On EXTN?

Seeking Alpha

Exterran is slowly diverting away from the non-core, cyclical-related products with lower margins. The sustenance of the natural gas industry inside and outside of the US leverages the mining technology into utility wastewater treatment and produced water desalination process. It has recently extended a $125 million multi-year contract operations in Latin America, which will leverage its Gas Flotation Technology.

However, the natural gas price is due for a rise in the medium-term, no doubt, but the COVID situation has made its outlook murky in the short term. The cost can decline in 2022 as production increases. As the topline declined, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. Lower capex has pushed the free cash flow up to the positive territory. Because the company has a significant debt repayment due in the medium term, I still doubt it would augur well with the investors' confidence. I think the investors might want to hold and watch for now.