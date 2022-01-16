Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of January 16

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 1/31 2/15 0.25 0.3 20.00% 2.28% 7 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 1/28 2/15 0.2 0.22 10.00% 1.80% 11 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 3/4 3/23 4.13 4.88 18.16% 2.30% 13 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 1/20 1/31 0.0452 0.0453 0.22% 1.65% 8 Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 1/24 2/7 0.34 0.4 17.65% 1.89% 11 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 1/28 2/15 0.120833 0.121667 0.69% 3.35% 12

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jan 17

Markets closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday Jan 18 (Ex-Div 1/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 2/18 1.11 228.94 1.94% 28 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 3/1 0.325 206.18 0.63% 10

Wednesday Jan 19 (Ex-Div 1/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First Busey Corporation (BUSE) 1/28 0.23 29.54 3.11% 8 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 1/31 0.075 16.23 5.55% 10 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 1/31 0.0453 33.03 1.65% 8 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 2/15 0.8698 159.81 2.18% 65 Pentair plc (PNR) 2/4 0.21 66.11 1.27% 46 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 2/25 0.71 147.04 1.93% 16

Thursday Jan 20 (Ex-Div 1/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 2/15 0.45 83.45 2.16% 58 Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 2/15 0.77 105.8 2.91% 11 Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 2/1 0.1425 10.67 5.34% 9

Friday Jan 21 (Ex-Div 1/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 2/7 0.4 84.86 1.89% 11

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Balchem Corporation (BCPC) 1/21 0.64 0.4% Culp, Inc. (CULP) 1/19 0.115 5.1% Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/20 1.11 2.4% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 1/20 0.19 2.3% The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 1/21 0.32 3.8% Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 1/19 0.12 1.3% Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 1/21 0.15 2.6% HEICO Corporation (HEI) 1/20 0.09 0.1% Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 1/24 0.65 2.6% Owens Corning (OC) 1/21 0.35 1.5% Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 1/19 0.32 1.5% Bank OZK (OZK) 1/21 0.3 2.4% Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 1/21 0.308 2.4% Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 1/21 0.35 1.4% Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 1/24 0.62 0.6% Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 1/24 0.07 0.8% Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 1/20 0.4575 2.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.