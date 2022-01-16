undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

First, let's review last week's economic news.

CPI continues to increase:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8 percent in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.0 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Here's a chart of the data:

Core and Total CPI Y/Y FRED

So far there is no indication of a topping, which is an issue for policymakers.

The following chart shows the bigger problem:

3 6, and 12-Month Averages of Y/Y Change in Core and Total CPI Data from Fred; Author's Calculations

The above chart shows the 3, 6, and 12-month averages of the Y/Y percentage change in total and core CPI. All the averages are rising and the shorter are above the longer. That means that all the trends will continue to move higher.

PPI is also running hot:

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2 percent in December, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This rise followed advances of 1.0 percent in November and 0.6 percent in October. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, final demand prices moved up 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since data were first calculated in 2010.

Here's a chart of the data:

Total and core PPI Y/Y percent change FRED

Like the CPI data, the PPI data is still rising.

Retail sales declined:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for December 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $626.8 billion, a decrease of 1.9 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, but 16.9 percent (±0.9 percent) above December 2020. Total sales for the 12 months of 2021 were up 19.3 percent (±0.5 percent) from 2020. Total sales for the October 2021 through December 2021 period were up 17.1 percent (±0.7 percent) from the same period a year ago. The October 2021 to November 2021 percent change was revised from up 0.3 percent (±0.5 percent)* to up 0.2 percent (±0.3 percent)*.

Here's a chart of the data:

Real Retail Sales FRED

In one sense, this is a disappointing report since its for December when we'd expect retail sales to peak. At the same time, retail sales have been running at a very hot level since March. Since then they've been trending more or less sideways. While declines are never welcome, the current high level of sales somewhat counter-balances the concern due to the decline.

Finally, industrial production declined:

Industrial production declined 0.1 percent in December. Losses of 0.3 percent for manufacturing and 1.5 percent for utilities were mostly offset by a gain of 2.0 percent for mining. For the fourth quarter as a whole, total industrial production rose at an annual rate of 4.0 percent. At 101.9 percent of its 2017 average, total industrial production in December was 3.7 percent higher than it was at the end of 2020 and 0.6 percent above its pre-pandemic (February 2020) reading. Capacity utilization for the industrial sector edged down 0.1 percentage point in December to 76.5 percent, a rate that is 3.1 percentage points below its long-run (1972–2020) average.

Here are the two relevant charts detailing the report's information:

Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization FRED

While industrial production declined (left) the overall trend is still higher. Capacity utilization (right) is also rising.

Overall, last week's economic news was disappointing. Inflation is clearly a growing problem which will force the Federal Reserve to act sooner rather than later. The decline in retail sales is disappointing. But the industrial production data is more neutral.

Turning to the charts, let's look at the year-to-date information:

2-week charts of the SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM Stockcharts

In the first two weeks of the trading year, the overall trend is modestly lower. All four index-tracking ETFs are below their respective 200-day EMAs while two (the DIA and IWM) are near 2-week lows.

Let's pull the lens far back and look at the 3-year perspective:

3 year charts of the SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM Stockcharts

Overall, the large-cap indexes are still rallying higher. Small-caps have been trending sideways since the beginning of last year.

Let's zero in a bit more:

1-year charts of the SPY, QQQ, DIA, IWM Stockcharts

The SPY chart is very clean; it's a standard southwest to northeast bullish chart with prices using the short-term EMAs are technical support. The DIA is a bit more volatile but still bullish. The QQQ may be topping -- an idea I developed a bit more last week, while the IWM has been consolidating its post lock-down rally for a year.

Let's fold this analysis into a broader macroeconomic perspective. There's an old traders adage: "Don't fight the Fed." Since we know the Fed is raising rates, we should assume that stocks will, at minimum, have more upside resistance. But we can also look at the above charts to see a gradual slowing that started with the IWMs (the riskiest asset class) followed by the gradual diminution of the QQQ's upward trajectory. The SPY and DIA are still moving higher, but the component companies of these averages are larger so are more able to withstand a slower growth, higher rate environment. But each has also seen an uptick in volatility, indicating traders overall are a bit more nervous.

Assuming this overall trend continues, this could be a challenging year for the markets.