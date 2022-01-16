Q RECVISUAL/iStock via Getty Images

It's official: investors' years-long love for growth stocks has taken a huge breather. So too has investors' comfort with small-cap stocks. Even though we have seemingly passed the economic valley of the pandemic, the market has continued to flock to large-cap stocks at the expense of their smaller counterparts.

It's not a huge wonder, then, that micro-cap HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was left in the dust. HyreCar was a major growth stock last year, with its narrative of renting cars out to prospective Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) drivers aligning well to investors' tastes at the time. Since then, however, a slower pace of market expansion plus big question marks on profitability, plus the general lack of positive sentiment for small-cap growth stocks, has decimated HyreCar's stock. Shares have lost ~80% of their peak values in the mid-$20s, and have lost about 20% of their value in 2022 alone.

Data by YCharts

I won't mince words here: HyreCar is a mixed bag of risks and opportunities. While recent results and commentary from the company have certainly opened up the doorway to a bearish case for HyreCar, I'd argue that the company's tiny market cap and its swift fall from heights in nearly straight sessions since July bears a second chance.

The bottom line here: in spite of the mixed messages that we've been getting from the company, I think the dip is worth buying into a small rebound play.

The bad news: Insurance and margins

Let's start with the negative news on HyreCar. Last year, the company had publicized and committed to a target of hitting adjusted EBITDA profitability by the time it had reached 30k weekly rental days. Well, HyreCar is nearly there - it no longer reports weekly rental days, but in its most recent quarter (Q3), quarterly rental days were 329k, so dividing by 13 weeks gives us a weekly average of 25.2k weekly rental days. However, the company is still a far ways away from profitability.

Figure 1. HyreCar Q3 results

HyreCar Q3 results HyreCar Q3 earnings release

Take a look at HyreCar's Q3 results above. GAAP net losses widened to -$6.1 million, more than triple last year's loss of -$1.8 million. And in spite of 43% y/y revenue growth in Q3, HyreCar's gross profit remained approximately flat at $3.0 million. Gross margin, meanwhile, slipped dramatically to 30.7%, down from 42.5% in the year-ago quarter.

The primary driver here is vehicle insurance costs. Claims have gone up, sending HyreCar's premiums higher. The good news, however, is that margins are on the rise and expected to continue improving. Sequentially, the 31% margin this quarter was better than 24% in Q2, and the company is expecting a mid-30s margin for Q4.

Here's some commentary regarding margin performance from CFO Serge De Bock's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

We achieved this cost reduction [versus Q2] by a four-pronged approached. First, we improve our internal claims processes and policies. Second, we focus on our cost control partnering with our external new claims processing partner to tailor their process to HyreCar. Third, we develop the claim's prescreening process to reduce overall insurance costs. And lastly, we continue to focus on appropriate risk pricing, charging drivers more effectively based on their risk profiles. Meanwhile, we maintained our Q2 gains in customer satisfaction after rolling out these initiatives, balancing risk control and retention of profitable drivers [...] Looking forward to Q4 gross profit margins, we are on track to deliver a mid-30s gross margin in Q4 with a medium-term goal to surpass 40% in the latter half of 2022 and beyond. We'll continue to refine our pricing and product offering for premium coverage plans which we believe will maintain our current ascending trajectory in Q4. And we are developing new incentives for our drivers with low claims experience. "

I'll add one caution here: HyreCar has been known to back down from prior profitability claims. It's understandable that investors aren't yet giving HyreCar credit for results it has not delivered yet; however, a veritable return to a mid-30s or low-40s gross margin would go a long way in restoring confidence to this stock.

The good news: robust growth, opportunities for improved supply, and a new Uber deal

In my view, there's a bevy of good news to counteract the more mixed realities on profitability and margins.

First, on growth - as mentioned in the prior section, HyreCar's 42% y/y growth in revenue was still quite impressive, and reflecting a large and greenfield market opportunity in which many people want to be freelance rideshare drivers (especially driven by the pandemic), but may not have the cars to do so. Rental days on the platform, also as mentioned previously, grew 20% y/y to 329k for the quarter.

Another major improvement: HyreCar's take rates, or the amount that it monetizes per rental, has also improved by 7% y/y. The company also expects take rates to continue growing throughout the year, as mentioned by CEO Joe Furnari on the Q3 earnings call:

Take rates have increased significantly as robust driver demand and fewer driver alternatives were creating incremental margin pick-up in our daily rates. Our dynamic pricing model brought take rates up to $29 per day in Q3, up 7% from Q2. Because we've invested in building a robust data environment and flexible technology stack, we were able to implement these changes relatively quickly. We anticipate take rate growth through the rest of the year as the dynamic pricing model learns and iterates for risk and reward."

The company also mentioned an expanded partnership with lender Cogent and AmeriDrive to increase the supply of cars on HyreCar's platform. While the AmeriDrive deal has been in the works for several quarters, it has had a slower ramp in improving car availability on HyreCar's platform, which is one of the chief impediments toward HyreCar's expansion into other markets.

Another positive announcement: HyreCar is now an official partner of Uber. Through the agreement, HyreCar now can work directly with drivers on the Uber platform (for either rideshare or freight drivers) to match them with available cars. This partnership is getting a gradual rollout, starting first in major metro areas - but in my view, it's a great legitimizer for HyreCar's platform that should speed adoption.

Key takeaways

I think it's premature to dismiss HyreCar out of hand, especially as the company's new agreement with Uber greatly seals the company's reputation. With more secular tailwinds driving both the rideshare/delivery economy as well as the desire for people to be freelance contractors, I think HyreCar is uniquely positioned to continue growing in its very niche market. There may be near-term operational hiccups, but scale will solve most of its problems. Stay long here.