Dividend Increases: December 25, 2021-January 14, 2022

We monitor dividend changes of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories three categories: Champions (with increase streaks of 25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past few weeks, nine companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases, including one of my DivGro holdings. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, followed by the percentage increase (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price, and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

ALLY, a bank holding company, provides digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. ALLY was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

On Jan 11, ALLY declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Feb 15, to shareholders of record on Feb 1; ex-div: Jan 31.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)

APOG designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies. APOG was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Jan 12, APOG declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Feb 15, to shareholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 28.

BLK is an investment management company that provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. The company’s offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. BLK was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City.

On Jan 14, BLK declared a quarterly dividend of $4.88 per share.

This is an increase of 18.16% from the prior dividend of $4.13.

Payable Mar 23, to shareholders of record on Mar 7; ex-div: Mar 4.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Founded in 1968 and based in Houston, Texas, EPD provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. EPD operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services; and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

On Jan 6, EPD declared a quarterly distribution of 46.5¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 3.33% from the prior distribution of 45¢.

Payable Feb 11, to unitholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 28.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)

Founded in 1997, LAND is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the United States, which it then leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The company owns farms planted and harvested annually and farms growing permanent crops.

On Jan 12, LAND declared a monthly dividend of 4.53¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.22% from the prior dividend of 4.52¢.

Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Jan 21; ex-div: Jan 20.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)

LKFN is a bank holding company for its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, which provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services and trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment, and treasury management commercial services. LKFN was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

On Jan 11, LKFN declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior dividend of 34¢.

Payable Feb 7, to shareholders of record on Jan 25; ex-div: Jan 24.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)

NWN is engaged in storing and distributing natural gas in the United States. The company has operations in Oregon, Washington, and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. NWN was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

On Jan 13, NWN declared a quarterly dividend of 48.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.52% from the prior dividend of 48¢.

Payable Feb 15, to shareholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 28.

Bank OZK (OZK)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, OZK provides deposit services, loan products, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and trust and wealth management services. OZK serves businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities in Arkansas, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Alabama, New York, and California.

On Jan 3, OZK declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.45% from the prior dividend of 29¢.

Payable Jan 21, to shareholders of record on Jan 14; ex-div: Jan 13.

STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)

Founded on July 21, 2010, and based in Boston, Massachusetts, STAG is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and operating single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG’s portfolio consists of 257 properties in 36 states with approximately 49 million rentable square feet.

On Jan 10, STAG declared a monthly dividend of 12.17¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.75% from the prior dividend of 12.08¢.

Payable Feb 15, to shareholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 28.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

We've added this section to our weekly article series following requests from readers. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

This section highlights one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a challenging task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores in the range 19-26. There is only one stock that qualifies this week, BlackRock:

I happen to own BLK in my DivGro portfolio.

BLK yields 2.30% at $848.60 per share and offers a strong 5-year DGR of 12.5%.

BLK is rated Excellent (quality score: 23-24):

Over the past ten years, BLK has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Over this time frame, BLK delivered total returns of 487% versus SPY's 342%, a margin of 1.42-to-1.

If we extend the comparison period to the past twenty years, BLK's outperformance is even more impressive, with total returns of 2,953% versus SPY's 499% (a margin of 5.92-to-1)!

BLK's dividend growth history is a model of consistency! Moreover, the stock's dividend growth rate [DGR] is accelerating. One can see this by dividing the 5-year DGR by the 10-year DGR: 12.52 ÷ 11.83 = 1.06. A ratio above 1.00 means the DGR is accelerating.

BLK's earnings growth history is just as impressive, and, except for FY 2016, the company has grown its earnings every year for the past decade! Furthermore, earnings estimates for FY 2022 and FY 2023 look pretty promising!

At 41%, BLK's earnings payout ratio is "edging high for asset managers", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

BLK's dividend is considered Very Safe, with a Dividend Safety Score of 98. In my view, BLK has room to continue growing its dividend for the foreseeable future.

Next, let's now consider BLK's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($19.52) by its 5-year average yield (2.44%). This results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $800. Given BLK's current price of $848.60, the stock is trading at a premium relative to its past dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $637, Morningstar's FV is $910, Finbox.com's FV is $926, and Simply Wall St's FV is $997. The average of these fair value estimates is $868, indicating that BLK may be undervalued.

My own FV estimate of BLK is $815, so I believe the stock is trading at a slight premium of about 4%.

Conclusion

BLK is a high-quality DG stock rated Excellent. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay up to 5% above my FV estimate. Therefore, my Buy Below price for BLK is $856. For conservative investors, look to buy below $734 per share.

Please note that I'm not recommending BLK or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!