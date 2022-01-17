The 8% Income Portfolio: 2021 Year-End Review

Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

This income-centric portfolio was launched in October 2014 with two simple goals. The primary goal of this portfolio was to provide roughly an 8% income while preserving the capital. The secondary goal was to provide some reasonable capital appreciation over the long term. This portfolio has completed a total of seven years now, and we have provided its progress at least semi-annually on public SA.

In our view, our "8% Income Portfolio" has continued to perform reasonably well under many different circumstances during the last seven years. Obviously, the most difficult period was Mar. 2020 to Sept. 2020. This portfolio, like other high-income strategies, fell hard in March 2020 along with the broader market. Even though the broader market made a quick recovery, high-income securities lagged a bit much longer. Nonetheless, it did recover all the losses suffered early during the pandemic by the end of the year 2020. The positive momentum continued for most of 2021, and this portfolio gained an impressive 20.3% gain in 2021. It may be appropriate to mention here that we have maintained a 12% plus cash reserve most times. Even though it has been helpful to reduce volatility and provide some stability during the rough patches, it has also been a drag on the performance.

Currently, this portfolio provides a 12.1% yield on the cost-basis and a 7.35% yield on the current market value of the portfolio. Since its inception in Oct. 2014, until the end of 2021, the portfolio has provided an annualized gain of about 12.5%, excluding the cash reserve, but only about 10% after including the cash reserve. So, there is certainly a tradeoff of how much cash-reserve to keep.

In the meantime, in spite of challenges, there has been no shortfall in the income. After all, that's the primary objective of this portfolio. We think this portfolio is suitable even for many conservative investors, including retirees, if they need income. However, we only recommend a small allocation to this kind of portfolio. We generally advocate a multi-bucket diversified portfolio. This "8% Income Portfolio" represents one of the important buckets in our overall investment strategy. This portfolio takes most of the risk while providing most of the income in our otherwise conservative strategy. Even though many folks would associate an all CEF portfolio as a risky portfolio, a small exposure could still be appropriate for most investors. We find that the consistent high distributions/income reduce the volatility and improve the overall returns that are generally comparable to the broader market. In addition, we maintain a roughly 12% cash position, which helps lower the volatility and also provides an opportunity to go bargain hunting at times. Though, it is debatable how much cash reserve is appropriate.

As is true in most areas of life, one should pay attention to the right proportions. How much exposure (to a portfolio like this) would be appropriate for an individual? It would depend on the individual's goals, risk tolerance, and personal situation. Please see our allocation model at the end of the article.

Performance Snapshot:

The chart below shows the performance of the 8% Income Portfolio during the period from January 2018 to Dec. 31, 2021. The movement of the portfolio was similar to the broader market until the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and with much less volatility. The reasons for lower volatility were 10%-12% cash in the portfolio and the constant flow of over 8% distributions.

However, the period from March until Sept. 2020 (peak of the pandemic) was most difficult for the portfolio, though it never fell below the investment cost. An already bad situation was made worse by the huge drop in oil and energy prices. That impacted our energy CEFs as well. The recovery of income securities was a bit slower than the broader recovery, but it did recover very well in 2021.

Author

Since its inception in Oct. 2014, until the end of 2021, the portfolio has provided an annualized gain of about 12.5%, excluding the cash reserve, but if you were to include the cash reserve, it shaved off roughly 2.5% of the annualized gain.

True to its name, this portfolio has continued to generate high income, thus meeting its primary goal. Sure, a few funds did cut their distributions in 2020, but we would call them minor adjustments. Moreover, many of them increased the distributions in 2021, and our total income in 2021 is far greater than what it was in 2020 or 2019. Even though the total return of the portfolio is important to many folks, it's a secondary goal to us since we know that the stock market never moves in a straight line. There will be ups and downs along the way, as shown by the above chart. In fact, we should take advantage of lower prices when substantial discounts are available.

Some Background:

Here's some brief background for the new readers. A total amount of $100,000 was initially allocated to the portfolio, and another $100,000 was contributed in the next 12 months ($8,333 in 12 installments). No more fresh money was added thereafter.

Cash Added/Contributed:

Initial Investment 10/17/2014: $100,000 From Nov. 1, 2014 until Oct. 1, 2015 $100,000 12 installments of $8333.33 TOTAL Contribution (Cost basis) $200,000

The primary goal of this portfolio was to provide a durable income stream in good times and bad. The investment strategy was to utilize CEFs, which generally use some amount of leverage to generate high distributions. To start with, initially, we had chosen to invest in as many as 13 funds (11 CEFs, one ETN, and one ETF) to provide us broad diversification, high distributions, and exposure to different types of assets such as equity, bonds/credit securities, utility, infrastructure, energy MLPs, preferred income, floating-rate income, technology, healthcare, etc. Subsequently, during the following years, we have added many more funds and four individual company stocks to the portfolio from the BDC/mREIT/ MLP sectors. However, these individual stocks form only about 10% of the portfolio size.

Portfolio Composition:

Here's the current portfolio consisting of 26 securities, four individual company stocks, and 22 funds (21 CEFs, and one ETF):

The Symbols are:

(DNP), (KYN), (GOF), (STK), (NMZ), (PCI), (PDI), (PFF), (RFI), (RNP), (UTF), (HQH), (NLY), (MAIN), (ARCC), (IIF), (CHI), (ET), (AWF), (HYB), (ARDC), (RQI), (USA), (UTG), (BST), and (CET)

Table-1:

Author

MAIN, NLY, and ARCC: Three Individual Stocks:

MAIN, NLY, and ARCC are the only three individual company securities in this portfolio, which are not funds (every other security is a fund). MAIN and ARCC are in the BDC sector, whereas NLY is an mREIT. ARCC was added in 2017. All three put together form only about 10% of the portfolio value.

HQH:

Tekla Healthcare is the only fund from the healthcare sector in our portfolio. The fund has a good past record. Even though the fund has struggled in recent times, the long-term future looks bright, given the tailwinds to the healthcare sector.

PFF:

PFF is an ETF (not a CEF) and uses no leverage. It has roughly $15 billion in assets and provides a broad and diversified portfolio of preferred securities. The fund caps any single issuer's weight at 10% to limit concentration risk. PFF charges a competitive fee. We will swap this ETF with a CEF fund in early 2022.

DNP, UTF, and UTG:

DNP and UTG invest in the utility sector, whereas UTF invests both in the utility and infrastructure sectors.

GOF:

The fund invests in US government and agency-issued fixed income debt and senior equity securities, corporate bonds, mortgage, and asset-backed securities. It also utilizes an options strategy. The fund carries a premium most of the time and currently yields 11.5%.

STK:

STK is an equity CEF and invests primarily in the technology sector. Even though the fund deploys an options strategy, however, most of the distributions come from capital gains. The fund is somewhat risky but also can provide high growth in good times. Due to the large appreciation since we invested and some recent buys, the fund is just about 6% of our portfolio.

BST:

BST is another Science & Technology focused fund (from the BlackRock group); however, unlike STK, it does not write call options. It is invested roughly 60% of the assets in US-based companies and the rest from other developed countries. We added this fund in December 2021.

RFI, RNP, and RQI:

RNP, RFI, and RQI are from Cohen & Steers fund family and have some overlap in the types of securities they invest in. RNP is a sort of hybrid fund which invests roughly 50% in real estate (REITs) and the balance of 50% in preferred and debt securities. It also provides some exposure to international preferred securities as an added benefit.

RFI is invested in equities of real estate securities. It also invests roughly 15% in the preferred securities issued by the real estate companies.

All three funds have a solid history, provide decent yields, and have a relatively low expense ratio. RFI does not use leverage, whereas RNP uses roughly 25% leverage.

PCI and PDI:

Note: PCI was merged into PDI as of Dec.10, 2021.

These are the two PIMCO funds in our portfolio. The funds are quite similar in terms of their assets and objectives. Both funds have a large exposure to mortgage debt. Due to a strong recovery in the housing market and a steep fall in mortgage delinquencies, this asset class is likely to keep performing well into the future. We own both as they are equally strong performers.

KYN and ET:

KYN is our fund for the MLP sector. The past few years have been tough for the sector. KYN provides exposure to some of the best companies in the MLP sector without the headache of K-1 (partnership) tax treatment.

We added ET in 2019 because of the value proposition that was being offered. This is an individual MLP partnership, which we think will continue to do well and provide a very high level of income. Please note that MLPs provide a K-1 tax form instead of 1099-Div.

NMZ:

NMZ is the diversified Municipal fund from Nuveen's family. This fund is tax-exempt and should be used in a taxable account. If the portfolio was maintained in a tax-deferred account, we could replace NMZ with BlackRock Taxable Muni Fund (BBN), Guggenheim Taxable Muni Fund (GBAB), or Nuveen Build America Bond (NBB).

IIF:

This is an emerging market, country-specific equity fund focused on India. The fund uses zero leverage, and the fee is reasonable. Since this is country-specific, we will limit our allocation to not exceed 2.5% of the portfolio. Also, since this fund does not provide consistent distributions, we will swap it with IFN (another similar fund) in early 2022.

CHI:

The fund invests in convertible securities (45%), debt securities (40%), and preferred securities (6%). The fund is sponsored by Calamos Advisors. It provides monthly distributions and uses a leverage of about 33%.

USA, CET:

These both are US-focused equity funds. They invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, mostly in US securities.

Sector Allocation:

Author

Position-wise Holdings:

Author

Income Distribution Chart:

Author

Please note that PDI's income contribution has become quite high due to the merger of PCI into PDI.

Sale/Purchases made during the year 2021:

We had very little activity in 2021 in terms of sales/purchases. We did no transactions for the entire year except making two new purchases in December 2021. As the prices of most funds kept moving upwards, especially during the first half of the year, it was difficult to buy anything on the cheap. However, in the meanwhile, our cash reserve kept building up, and sooner or later, we needed to deploy more of it. So, finally, we added two new positions in December. We will need to buy some more in the near future to bring down the cash reserve.

Table-2

Symbol Name Date of purchase Shares Price per share Total Cost BST BlackRock Science and Technology Trust 72 48.25 $3,474.00 CET Central Securities Corporation 83 42.00 $3,486.00 TOTAL 6,960.00

Another transaction that happened by default was when PIMCO merged the PCI assets into PDI. We got 891 new shares of PDI in replacement of PCI shares as of Dec.10, 2021.

Total purchases: $6,960.00

Total Sales: 0 (zero)

Net Purchase amount: $6,960.00

Dividends:

Total dividend earned in year 2021 : $24,192.95

Total dividends earned until the end of 2020: $107,455

Total dividends earned since portfolio inception: 131,648 ($107,455 + 24,193)

(this includes $1,382 from securities that were sold prior)

The yield-on-cost - YOC for the year 2021 was 12.10%. If you were to invest today in this portfolio, you would get a much lower yield of 7.35%. This is obviously a function of capital appreciation and reinvested dividends over the years. The current cash reserve of $39,959 represents roughly 10.8% of the portfolio.

Security-wise dividends:

Table-3:

Author

Total dividend since inception = $131,648 (includes $1,382 from closed positions)

Performance:

The portfolio returned roughly 20.3%, 0.12%, and 30% in the years 2021, 2020, and 2019 respectively.

Here's the current portfolio (sorted alphabetically on Ticker) as of 12/31/2021. The very last column shows the performance calculated after including the dividends for each security.

Table-4:

Author

Here's another view of the above table. It shows the funds sorted in order of performance, including the dividends (from best to worst) as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Table-5:

Author

Note: In the table above, BST and CET are new additions (added in Dec. 2021), so they have been excluded from color-coding.

Table-6:

1 Sold during the period (year 2021) $0 2 New investments made during the period (year 2021) $6,960.00 3 Net new money invested (2 -1) $6,960.00 4 Net Cash deployed so far (including redeployed dividends) ($290,366+6,960) $297,326 5 Total Dividends collected (from Oct 17, 2014, until Dec. 31, 2021) $131,648 6 Net Cash position (12/31/2021) $39,959 7 Cost basis (12/31/2021) $200,000 8 Portfolio balance (as of 12/31/2021) $369,323 9 Net profit/Loss (incl. dividends) (12/31/2021) $169,323 10 Return on original invested capital (169,323/200,000) 84.66%

Performance Comparison with Benchmark:

Here are our two original goals:

1 Earn a current income of 8% and preserve capital. 2 Provide roughly 2% or more capital appreciation over the long term.

As such, this portfolio is meeting its primary goal of earning an 8% income. For performance comparison, we have been using the traditional Stock/Bond portfolio as a benchmark.

We earned an income of $24,193 during the year 2021. The total of dividends/ distributions since inception stands at $131,648. The current yield on cost is at 12.10%. However, the current yield of the portfolio, excluding the cash reserve, is only 7.35%.

Capital preservation: The portfolio value generally moves along with the market. Currently, overall, it's showing gains of about 85%. But this is only a snapshot of a moment and can go up or down, depending upon the movement of the broader market.

Our benchmark for this portfolio is not S&P 500 but a traditional stocks/bonds portfolio (40/20/40 Stocks/International Stocks/Bond allocation). We will assume that similar amounts were contributed on the same dates, and similar amounts were deployed. We will compare our income-centric portfolio with a hypothetical stock/bond portfolio with 40/20/40 allocation to Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), iShares MSCI EAFE - International (EFA), and (Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND). As you would notice, the Stock/Bond portfolio briefly outperformed the '8%-CEF-Income' portfolio during the panic of the 2020 pandemic crash, but that was the only instance in the last seven years.

Author

As of 12/31/2021 8% Income portfolio 60:40 Stock/Bond portfolio Cost Basis $200,000 $200,000 Total Portfolio Value $369,323 $357,276 Net Dividends Earned $131,648 $35,764

Closing Remarks:

We started this portfolio in Oct. 2014. In most years, except 2018 and 2020, the portfolio has performed quite well. Even in 2020, the portfolio was flat (barely positive) in spite of the tremendous challenges caused by the pandemic and the oil-prices crash. Moreover, as a policy, we have maintained roughly 12% cash reserve, though it has its benefits, at the same time, earns no income or appreciation. If we were to exclude the cash reserve over the years, the CAGR (Cumulative Average Growth Rate) would be roughly 12.5%; however, the cash reserve has shaved off roughly 2.5% of the annual growth. So, it is debatable if the benefits of keeping the cash reserve outweigh the costs? To a great extent, it would depend upon the individual investor's situation and risk tolerance. Henceforth, we will strive to bring it down gradually to the 5% or 6% range.

Nonetheless, for an income investor, what is more important - consistent and reliable income or the total return? We are of the opinion that in short to medium term, it is the reliability of income, while in the longer term, both the income and total return are important. So far, this portfolio has met both its goals. This portfolio behaved as we would have expected. We already know that this portfolio would not hold well during panics when investors like to move away from risk assets. But one thing it never failed was to provide consistently high income, as much as 12% on our cost basis. However, the investor needs to have the stomach to tolerate the drawdowns and higher volatility at times. One also needs patience and time to let the portfolio recover from drawdowns.

For us, this is a buy-and-hold-forever portfolio, as we rarely sell. For this reason, we want to keep only the best funds in the portfolio and not worry about market gyrations. In some ways, this is like an "annuity" portfolio without many of the downsides of an annuity. Sure, this portfolio is not for everyone. If you do not need a high income or you could not tolerate a high level of drawdowns and would be tempted to sell at the worst times, you should not own it.

We would like to remind the readers that the CEF portfolio should not be considered a "core" portfolio. We do not recommend allocating more than 20-25% of the investment assets to this type of portfolio, though these decisions should be considered on a personal basis. Below is the allocation model that we like to follow: