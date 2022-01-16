tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of First Republic Bank (NYSE: NYSE:FRC) were mostly in line with my expectations for the last quarter of 2021; however, the bank reported lower interest expenses than I anticipated. Going forward, strong, double-digit loan growth will likely drive earnings. Meanwhile, the margin will likely increase only slightly despite the rising interest-rate environment. Due to the nature of its loan portfolio, First Republic Bank's net interest income is more sensitive to rate changes in the second year than the first year of a rate hike. Further, I'm expecting the provisioning to normalize this year, which will limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting First Republic Bank to report earnings of $8.39 per share in 2022, up 9% year-over-year. I have slightly revised down my earnings estimate for this year. The year-end target price is much higher than the current market price. Based on the valuation and the earnings outlook, I'm adopting a neutral rating on First Republic Bank.

Loan Growth Momentum to Continue in 2022

During a year when many banks saw a decline in their loan balances, First Republic Bank successfully increased its loan book by around 20%. This momentum will likely continue in 2022 because of the economic rebound. First Republic Bank mostly operates in metropolitan areas of San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles, whose dense populations provide a good opportunity for credit offtake. Moreover, the country seems to be well on track of an economic recovery, as can be gauged by the unemployment rate, which is now at the same level as of late 2018. Further, First Republic Bank has prioritized volume over rates, which has led the bank to gain market share at the expense of average portfolio yield. This strategy will likely continue to boost loan growth in 2022.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects loan growth to be in the mid-teen range this year. Consequently, I'm expecting loans to increase by 17% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposits to grow more or less in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Source: Regulatory Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 62,474 75,426 90,301 111,931 134,262 157,068 Growth of Net Loans 20.8% 20.7% 19.7% 24.0% 20.0% 17.0% Other Earning Assets 18,664 16,334 18,473 16,645 25,702 30,068 Deposits 68,919 79,063 90,133 114,929 156,321 182,873 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 10,072 10,474 14,276 13,529 5,477 5,261 Common equity 6,828 7,738 8,706 10,206 12,265 13,617 Book Value Per Share ($) 42.1 46.8 51.3 59.0 68.1 75.7 Tangible BVPS ($) 40.3 45.1 50.0 57.7 66.9 74.4

Fixed-Rate Loans to Reprice with a Time Lag

First Republic Bank’s earnings for the fourth quarter were mostly in line with my expectations, but interest expense was lower than I estimated. The bank was able to reduce its interest expenses by pre-paying $4 billion of FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank) advances, as mentioned in the conference call. Further, as mentioned in the earnings presentation, First Republic Bank reduced its cost of deposits to just five basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021, which is quite impressive.

Going forward, the rising interest-rate environment will likely slightly expand the margin. First Republic Bank's loan book is concentrated in single-family residential and home equity line of credit loans, which altogether made up around 59% of total loans, as mentioned in the presentation. Most of these residential loans are based on fixed rates; therefore, interest rate hikes will benefit the top line with a lag. The Federal Reserve projected a 75-basis point hike in the federal funds rate this year; however, due to the heightened inflation, interest rates may even rise by 100 basis points.

The management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis shows that a 100-basis points increase in the interest rate can boost the net interest income by only 1.4% in the first year. The net interest income can increase by 6.9% in the second year of the rate hike. The following table from the presentation shows the results of the management's sensitivity analysis.

4Q 2021 Earnings Presentation

Meanwhile, cash drag will likely continue to weigh the margin this year. As deposit growth has outpaced loan growth in the last few quarters, access cash has piled up on First Republic’s books. As I'm expecting loans and deposits to grow in line with each other this year, the excess liquidity will likely continue to remain high, thereby keeping the margin at a suboptimal level.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the margin to be between 2.65% to 2.75% this year. Considering this guidance and the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by four basis points in 2022 from 2.67% in 2021.

Loan Additions to Require Further Provisioning

Like the past seven years, First Republic's net charge-offs continued to remain negligible in 2021, according to details given in the presentation. The bank’s net charge-offs made up 0.00% of total loans last year. Further, the allowances made up 0.51% of total loans in 2021, which is close to the 2016-2020 average of 0.57%. As both net charge-offs and allowances are aligned with the historical trend, and there are limited economic threats on the horizon, I believe loan growth will likely be the only driver of provisioning for loan losses this year. Overall, I'm expecting the provisioning to return to a normal level this year.

I'm expecting First Republic Bank to report a provision expense of 0.09% of total loans in 2022, which is the same as the average provisioning ratio from 2016 to 2019.

Expecting 2022 Earnings of $8.39 per Share

First Republic Bank's earnings will likely increase this year on the back of strong loan growth and slight margin expansion. On the other hand, the normalization of the provision expense will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $8.39 per share in 2022, up 9% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 2,151 2,501 2,764 3,263 4,114 5,035 Provision for loan losses 60 76 62 157 59 140 Non-interest income 460 543 577 654 920 1,039 Non-interest expense 1,640 1,917 2,146 2,426 3,147 3,858 Net income - Common Sh. 700 796 881 1,005 1,379 1,511 EPS - Diluted ($) 4.31 4.81 5.20 5.81 7.68 8.39 Source: Regulatory Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Compared to the estimates given in my last report on FRC, I have slightly reduced my earnings estimate for 2022 because I have increased the provision estimate and reduced the non-interest income estimate based on the fourth quarter's performance.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Omicron Variant.

December 2022 Target Price Suggests a Significant Downside

First Republic Bank is offering a dividend yield of only 0.46% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.22 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 10.5% for 2022, which shows there is plenty of room for a dividend hike. Nevertheless, I’m not incorporating a dividend increase in my investment thesis because the payout ratio has been quite low in the past as well.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value First Republic Bank. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.25x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 40.3 45.1 50.0 57.7 66.9 Average Market Price ($) 95.7 95.3 100.5 112.4 188.6 Historical P/TB 2.38x 2.11x 2.01x 1.95x 2.82x 2.25x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $74.4 gives a target price of $167.7 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 12.7% downside from the January 14 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.85x 2.05x 2.25x 2.45x 2.65x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 74.4 74.4 74.4 74.4 74.4 Target Price ($) 137.9 152.8 167.7 182.6 197.5 Market Price ($) 192.1 192.1 192.1 192.1 192.1 Upside/(Downside) (28.2)% (20.4)% (12.7)% (4.9)% 2.8% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 21.0x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 4.31 4.81 5.20 5.81 7.68 Average Market Price ($) 95.7 95.3 100.5 112.4 188.6 Historical P/E 22.2x 19.8x 19.3x 19.3x 24.6x 21.0x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $8.39 gives a target price of $176.6 for the end of 2022. This price target implies an 8.0% downside from the January 14 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 11.0x 16.0x 21.0x 26.0x 31.0x EPS - 2022 ($) 8.39 8.39 8.39 8.39 8.39 Target Price ($) 92.7 134.7 176.6 218.6 260.5 Market Price ($) 192.1 192.1 192.1 192.1 192.1 Upside/(Downside) (51.7)% (29.9)% (8.0)% 13.8% 35.7% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $172.2, which implies a 10.4% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 9.9%.

A bearish stance would be inappropriate given the prospects of strong earnings growth. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on First Republic Bank. I’m going to avoid this stock unless its market price corrects substantially from the current level.