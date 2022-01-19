SasinParaksa/iStock via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

I am always on the lookout for baby bonds and Preferreds, with a preference for those with a maturity date, to either replace a called or matured asset or to expand the date range or size of my bond ladder. I covered why I constructed a ladder and its current makeup in a recent article: 2021 Was A Tough Year For Investors Who Built A Bond Ladder.

I recently was able to add the PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 6.75% RED PFD C (PMT.PC) at Par, with its Call date in August of 2026. Its YTC is far above most of what I own currently provide and also above the baby bonds I have reviewed recently. Many Preferreds without a maturity date have 6+% YTCs but with no maturity date would have more interest-rate risk. Believing interest rates will be climbing over the next several years, having known maturity dates reduces the interest-rate risk of a ladder built using those assets.

New Residential Investments NRZ website

This how New Residential Investment (NRZ) describes itself:

New Residential Investment Corp. is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industries. Our objective is to leverage our proven investment expertise and identity and invest in assets that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns while also protecting our existing portfolio and generating long-term value for our investors. We target assets that generate stable long term cash flows and employ conservative capital structures to provide returns throughout different interest rate environments. Source: newresi.com

NRZ believes its portfolio and strong track record of performance sets it apart. Here are six reasons it lists on its website:

Diversified Portfolio NRZ's portfolio includes MSRs, call rights, residential securities and loans, consumer loans, complementary operating businesses and ancillary services. Hard-to-Replicate Portfolio We have achieved scale across our differentiated and hard-to-replicate portfolio of value-creating strategies. Opportunistic Growth Strategy We are disciplined and opportunistic where it aligns with our long-term strategy; our size, liquidity and positioning allow us to be nimble when opportunities arise. Proven Track Record Throughout our history, we have created substantial long-term value and proven the strength of our strategy through execution and performance. Focus on Capturing Full Value of the Mortgage Asset We are well-positioned to capture incremental long-term value of the full mortgage asset through our operating companies and partnerships. Shareholder Focus Our ultimate goal continues to be protecting book value and generating stable earnings and risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.

According to their website, NRZ operates in five segments of the mortgage market:

Mortgage Servicing Rights & Servicer Advances A mortgage servicing right (MSR) provides a mortgage servicer with the right to service a pool of residential mortgage loans in exchange for a portion of the interest payments made on the underlying residential mortgage loans. The servicer has limited risk of not being reimbursed for advances, because advances are almost always "top of the waterfall" in the event of a property sale. Non-Agency Securities & Associated Call Rights Residential mortgage-backed securities are created through the securitization of a pool of residential mortgage loans. We hold call rights on Non-Agency residential mortgage securitizations, which become exercisable once the current collateral balance reduces below a certain threshold of the original balance. Residential Loans New Residential's Residential Loan portfolio consists of seasoned performing, non-performing, REO, Non-QM, and FHA insured loans. Consumer Loans New Residential's consumer loan portfolios have provided differentiated and compelling revenue streams over time. NRZ Subsidiaries and Partners New Residential has made a number of opportunistic acquisitions, investments, and partnerships to date. These acquisitions, investments and partnerships have demonstrated New Residential's disciplined and strategic approach to growth as markets have evolved. - Source: newresi.com

Exploring the new "D" Preferred

NRZ Pfd D 6.75% quautumonline.com

Pulling out the important facts about New Residential Investment Corp. 7% RT REST PFD D (NYSE:NRZ.PD), we see that

The fixed coupon of 7.00% is good until the first call date: 11/15/26. Payments are made quarterly using the F/M/A/N cycle.

The floating rate is then reset every 5 years using the following formula: UST 5-Yr rate + 6.223%. The current 5Y rate is near 1.5%, meaning the floating rate is above the current fixed rate. Since the summer, the 5Y UST rate is up 80bps.

Since NRZ is classified as a REIT, any payments do not qualify for the special dividend tax rates.

As with most issues, there is a special redemption feature if the company experiences a change-in-control.

For more detailed information the Prospectus is available.

Overview of the other preferreds

NRZ has three other Fixed-to-Floating Preferreds: New Residential Investment Corp. 7.50% PFD SER A (NRZ.PA), New Residential Investment Corp. 7.125 SR B PFD (NRZ.PB), and New Residential Investment Corp. 6.375 PFD SER C (NRZ.PC). Each of these issues can be called before NRZ.PD. Also, in common is their fixed add-on percent is lower and they use the 3-Mo LIBOR (until it migrates) as their floating rate, whereas the "D" uses the UST 5-Yr rate.

Portfolio strategy

Which Preferred of the New Residential Investment Corp investors want to add to their portfolio at this time requires understanding what they own already and what their goals are in adding another Preferred to their holdings.

Here are some of the variables investors might consider important in selecting which preferred to hold at this time.

Time to Call: NRZ.PD has the longest time to its Call Date, over 4.5 years. The shortest is both NRZ.PA & NRZ.PB at 2.5 years.

NRZ.PD has the longest time to its Call Date, over 4.5 years. The shortest is both NRZ.PA & NRZ.PB at 2.5 years. Highest YTC: By far, NRZ.PC wins here with a YTC of 255bps above any other. More on this in a moment.

By far, NRZ.PC wins here with a YTC of 255bps above any other. More on this in a moment. Highest current yield: NRZ.PA provides the highest current yield by 24bps, with the other three all within a 19bps ban.

NRZ.PA provides the highest current yield by 24bps, with the other three all within a 19bps ban. Possible Call order: I will admit this is personal opinion, based on my reading the tea leaves. Between NRZ.PA & NRZ.PB, "A" will be called first as it has both the higher Coupon and higher Fixed component after it floats. I would place "A" on the top overall due to its Call date and having the highest coupon. With the lowest Coupon, NRZ.PC would be called last unless rates in 2025 are less than its new floating rate. If the others haven't been called by the time NRZ.PD can be called, I think they would still not be called before "D" is called.

Why is NRZ.PC price so low?

With the other three Preferreds all trading above PAR, why is NRZ.PC under $23? I checked the Prospectus and did not find where this issue ranks below the prior ones in case of liquidation, a fact that could justify a lower price. There are likely other reasons, but here is my take on two.

Lowest coupon available definitely plays a leading role. Notice its current yield is still the lowest despite the low price.

While years away, its post-floating calculation produces the lowest new coupon rate. With no maturity date, that provides the least price protection in a rising interest-rate world.

Final thought

Assuming the investors feel comfortable with New Residential Investment Corp, which variable fits their strategy should drive their decision to own any of these Preferred stocks. Owning issues across firms and industry segments is a smart strategy for reducing default risks.