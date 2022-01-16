Lawrence Glass/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

Industrial real estate, especially logistics and warehouse space, has been one of the hottest sectors of commercial real estate in the wake of COVID-19. The sudden surge in e-commerce sales along with the domestication of supply chains has caused demand for industrial space to soar, while construction delays and cost overruns have diminished the delivery of new supply.

Net absorption of industrial real estate has rocketed higher this year — to the highest level since 2008, in fact — while deliveries of new properties have remained muted, at least through the second quarter.

After industrial vacancy fell to 4.8% in Q2, it fell further to 4.7% in Q3. Meanwhile, industrial rents have also been hitting new records quarter after quarter this year. In Q3, asking rents rose 1.9% quarter-over-quarter to $7.11 per square foot from Q2's $6.98 psf. In many markets, rents have been rising at a double-digit pace.

Over one-third (34%) of signed leases in the first half of 2021 were to logistics & distribution or e-commerce tenants.

JLL Q2 Industrial Outlook

And of course, real estate investors have taken notice.

In just the first 10 months of 2021, industrial real estate transaction volume had already surpassed the full year's amount from 2020, which was also a big year for industrial property deals. Through the end of October, US industrial real estate sales reached $51.2 billion.

And, unsurprisingly, record demand from investors has pushed prices up rapidly. Quoting Globe Street:

"The average sale price of industrial assets is now at $110 per square foot, a 25% increase over 2020 figures, according to new research from CommercialEdge. That average price has also increased every quarter so far this year, from $96 psf in Q1 to $108 in Q2 and $120 in Q3."

Using data from Real Capital Analytics (that uses a broader definition of "industrial" real estate), we find that industrial real estate sale volume has topped $100 billion already this year, and prices in October were up 18.9% year-over-year.

Of course, developers have also taken notice and have expanded their pipelines of new industrial product. Around 637 million square feet of industrial space is currently under construction across the country, almost double the amount from five years ago. Thus, supply may eventually catch up to demand and bring property price and rent growth back down to more normal levels.

But it could take time for supply and demand to come back into balance, as pre-leasing rates reached a record high of 61.3% in the second quarter.

JLL Q2 Industrial Outlook

Of course, this ultra-high pre-leasing rate sends a powerful signal to developers that now is a good time to build more of this property type.

The strong fundamental performance of industrial real estate has naturally translated into outperformance of industrial REITs over the broad real estate index since Summer 2020:

YCHARTS

This incredible rally in industrial REITs has left the index very richly priced at about a 30x FFO multiple. While industrial real estate has certainly been hot this year, we worry that REITs in this space are fairly valued or perhaps slightly overvalued. With dividend yields frequently below 2% for the largest industrial REITs, we have mostly avoided the sector.

However, we still have Buy ratings on three different industrial REITs and in today's article, we review their third-quarter results and end the article with a discussion of what's our Top Pick for 2022:

PS Business Parks (PSB): As the name implies, PSB owns business parks that usually include manufacturing, warehousing, office, and flex space. The portfolio spans 26.9 million square feet that is 95.5% occupied. In Q3, cash rent psf rose 4.9% YoY across the full portfolio and 6.9% for the industrial space. Comparable (same-store) rent growth was 5.8% for the full portfolio and 7.6% for the industrial portion. Meanwhile, cash NOI shot up 9.9% YoY in Q3, with comparable cash NOI up 10.7%. Operating costs have gone up much more modestly at 3.0% YoY in Q3 and 4.3% YTD, while recurring capex has increased slightly from 9.8% of NOI in 2020 to 11% in 2021 YTD. Finally, core FFO increased 6.8% YoY in Q3, and the dividend remains well-covered with a payout ratio of 70.6% for 2021 YTD. PSB's rock-solid balance sheet is also a strength as it looks for growth opportunities ahead, as net debt and preferred equity to EBITDA is a mere 3.1x. While the dividend has remained flat since 2018, PSB looks to be in a good position to begin giving shareholders increases again soon. Then again, PSB's longstanding management (average tenure of 15 years) has demonstrated that their priority is dividend safety rather than dividend growth, as the payout sometimes remains flat for multiple years at a time.

PS Business Parks

STAG Industrial (STAG): Since its IPO in 2011, STAG has rapidly grown into one of the largest public owners of single-tenant net lease industrial real estate. The REIT is able to capture higher cap rates (5.5% to 6.5%) by utilizing a value investing strategy wherein most acquisitions have problematic tenants, short remaining lease terms, additional capex requirements, or some other issues. Around 40% of the portfolio handles e-commerce activity, and Amazon is the top tenant at 3.8% of rent. Portfolio occupancy took a slight dip from Q2 (96.8%) to Q3 (95.9%), mostly due to acquisitions of vacant properties that management expects to quickly lease. Rent growth for leases signed in the third quarter was 8% over prior rates, or 14.7% using straight-line rent (inclusive of future rent escalations). After beating its consensus FFO estimate in Q3, STAG raised 2021 FFO per share guidance from a midpoint of $2.03 to a midpoint of $2.05. Since the annualized dividend of $1.45 makes up only 70.7% of FFO, it is likely that the next dividend hike will be an above-average one. Management expects same-store cash NOI growth of 3.25% to 3.75% for the full year, while this metric came in at 2.9% in Q3. Total cash NOI, including acquisitions, rose 16.8% YoY.

STAG Industrial

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Though we covered WPC in our Q3 Earnings Update for the Net Lease sector, we will make a few brief comments here pertaining to WPC as an increasingly industrial REIT. The diversified portfolio now boasts a 49% exposure to industrial real estate, split evenly between manufacturing and warehouse. Management has stated that they have come to focus almost exclusively on US industrial properties and European essential retail. In Q3, most of WPC's $200 million of investments were of Class A industrial real estate in the US at a weighted average initial cap rate of 6.2% and with average annual rent escalations over 2%. Notably, though WPC's dividend yield of 5.45% is only a little lower than its acquisition cap rates, the REIT has raised several large tranches of bonds recently at around a 2.3% interest rate, bringing its weighted average cost of capital to around 4.3%. This leaves an almost two point spread between WACC and acquisition cap rates. Plus, due to CPI-linked escalators, WPC's same-store rent growth is expected to shoot up from the ~1.5% it has been the last five quarters to at least 2.5%.

W.P Carey

What To Buy Today

This year, while PSB and STAG have performed more or less in line with the broader industrial REIT sector, WPC has been left in the dust.

YCHARTS

Granted, WPC is not a pure-play industrial REIT. It has substantial exposure to office and retail properties. And it has not completely exited the asset management business, although it will do so within the next few years.

Despite enjoying a lower cost of debt and expanded acquisition pipeline, WPC's stock price remains 16% below its all-time high of $93.45:

YCHARTS

With management focused on increasing the portfolio's share of industrial properties, WPC's fair value should go up over time. And yet, WPC's price to AFFO of 15.5x remains well below the 20-35x of other industrial REITs.

We believe that WPC could plausibly earn a 20x AFFO multiple within the next few years — after it exits asset management to become a pure-play net lease REIT. That valuation would bring the stock price to around $100, giving the current price of around $77 upwards of 30% upside.

WPC is the best buy today in the industrial REIT sector. We recently shared an exclusive interview of the company's management team at High Yield Investor, and that only increased our conviction in the company.