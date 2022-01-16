Dziggyfoto/iStock via Getty Images

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) reports a significant amount of cash ready to be invested in research and development and marketing. Management already announced new tier 1 clients, and I believe that we can expect more in the coming years. I would also expect demand for the company’s COTS servers and the new MAC Anywhere technology. Finally, I would also expect operational synergies from recent acquisitions. Yes, I am optimistic about the company’s business outlook, and I am buying shares at the current price mark.

Harmonic’s Business: New Tier 1 Streaming SaaS Clients, And Guidance Increases

Harmonic offers high-performance video delivery software and cable access solutions. The buyers of video and cable access are cable operators, satellite service providers, and media companies.

I believe that the company’s strategy in both business segments will most likely deliver revenue growth. In the cable segment, the expansion of the fiber-to-the-home solution for rural areas and the MAC Anywhere technology is expected to bring 59% sales growth y/y:

IR

Besides, management already announced several new Tier 1 streaming SaaS players, and the first non-FCC-driven broadcast edge solution win. Let’s say it this way, I believe that the management is delivering a very optimistic outlook:

IR

With this information, the company and most market participants are expecting revenue and FCF growth. In the last quarterly report, management noted revenue growth of 33% y/y, and double-digit growth in both business segments. Also, notice that Harmonic is expected to deliver a double-digit EBITDA margin:

IR IR

If The Company Materializes Its 2021 Strategic Priorities, the Share Price Could Spike Up To $27-$48

Under normal circumstances, I would expect Harmonic to continue the deployment of the DOCSIS 3.1 and the DOCSIS 4.0 standard. They offer higher bandwidth data transfer that will most likely enhance the company’s services, and may push revenue up. Besides, I expect cable operators to use software-driven architectures, so in the future, virtualized software solutions will most likely become quite popular. With this in mind, if Harmonic offers more and more COTS servers, the company’s revenue will trend north:

Virtualized software solutions that are decoupled from underlying hardware and run on COTS servers and/or cloud-native architectures allow for significantly increased efficiencies, upgradability, configuration flexibility, service agility, and scalability not feasible with hardware-centric approaches. Source: 10-k

IR

If Harmonic offers new innovations in the cable and video segment, the company’s revenue growth will stay close to the target market growth. The server storage area network market is expected to reach 21% sales growth, and the global video analytics market is expected to grow at 20% y/y. Hence, I would expect the company’s sales growth to be close to 17%-21%:

According to this study, in 2022 the growth of Server Storage Area Network Market will have significant change from previous year. Over the next five years the Server Storage Area Network market will register a 21.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, Source: Server Storage Area Network Market In 2022: 21.0% CAGR The global video analytics market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026 from USD 5.9 billion in 2021. Source: The global video analytics market size

With the previous assumptions, my estimates would include net sales growth of 21%-17%, which would imply 2023 sales of $699 million and 2032 revenue of $2.87 billion:

Author's Compilations

If we also include an EBITDA margin of 12%-15% and assume an effective tax of 21%, the EBIAT would increase from $51 million in 2022 to close to $273 million in 2032:

Author's Compilations

I also assumed that capital expenditures would increase from $14 million in 2022 to $72 million in 2032. The FCF would grow from $63 million to $329 million. If we include a WACC of 7.8%, the net present value of the FCF would stay close to $1 billion:

Author's Compilations

The selection of the exit multiple was not easy. There are many competitors. However, they have a different size, and their FCF margin is different from that of Harmonic. I observed trading multiple of 18x-139x FCF, so I tried to be as conservative as possible, and used an exit multiple of 32x-18x:

YCharts

My results include the IRR of 23.5%-44.9%, and a target price of $27-$48. Given the current market valuation, I believe that there is significant upside potential in the stock price:

Author's Compilations Author's Compilations Quarterly Report

Harmonic’s Financial Statements Include Cash On Hand And A Lot Of Goodwill

As of October 1, 2021, the company reported $128 million in cash and goodwill worth $214 million. In my opinion, future operating synergies and cash investments in marketing would most likely lead to significant revenue growth:

Quarterly Report

Harmonic also reports convertible debt and other financial debt that are close to $188 million. The net debt is small, so most investors will not be afraid of the company’s financial obligations:

Quarterly Report

Worst Case Scenario Would Include Losing A Large Client

Some of Harmonic’s clients account for a significant part of the company’s revenue. That’s not all. The cable industry is also consolidating, which would make some clients merge, resultantly increasing the concentration risk. In any case, if the company loses one large client, revenue growth would decline significantly:

Historically, a significant portion of our revenue has been derived from relatively few customers, due in part to the consolidation of media customers. Sales to our top 10 customers in the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018 accounted for approximately 51%, 49% and 37% of revenue, respectively. Although we continue to seek to broaden our customer base by penetrating new markets and further expanding internationally, we expect to see continuing industry consolidation and customer concentration. Source: 10-k In the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020, 2019, and 2018, Comcast (CMCSA) accounted for 20%, 23%, and 15% of our net revenue, respectively. Further consolidation in the cable industry could lead to additional revenue concentration for us. Source: 10-k

35% of the total amount of assets is represented by goodwill, which, I believe, is a risk. If accountants decide that the expected synergies are lower than initially calculated, shareholders may suffer goodwill impairments. As a result, I would expect a decline in the company’s total valuation:

In the event we determine that our goodwill is impaired, we would be required to write down all or a portion of such goodwill, which could result in a material non-cash charge to our results of operations in the period in which such write-down occurs. Source: 10-k

The company outsources some of its activities to third-party partners in Ukraine. Given the current instability in the region, it is fair to say that Harmonic could suffer from supply disruptions or slow development. In this case scenario, I would expect a decline in revenue:

Political, social, and economic instability and unrest or violence in Ukraine, including the ongoing conflict with Russian-backed separatists or conflict with the Russian Federation directly, could cause disruptions to the business and operations of our outsourcing partner, which could slow or delay the development work our partner is undertaking for us. Source: 10-k

From 2023 to 2032, my estimates include sales growth of 10%-2.5% and an EBITDA margin between 10% and 15%. With D&A close to $10-$20 million, the EBIT would grow from close to $55 million in 2023 to $105 million in 2032:

Author's Compilations

I also expect the company to report capital expenditures of around $15-$25 million, and a change in working capital around $10-$25 million. I assumed that the company’s capex/sales and change in working capital/sales would stay approximately the same as in the past:

YCharts

Finally, putting everything together, I obtained a free cash flow of $55-$100 million. If we use a WACC of 15%, the net present value of the FCF stands at $395 million:

Author's Compilations

If we assume an exit multiple of 23.5x-15x, the IRR would stay at -1% and -3%, and the target price would be $10-$6.95:

Author's Compilations Author's Compilations

Conclusion

Harmonic reports a significant amount of cash that can be invested in research and development and marketing activities. With this in mind, in the future, I would expect additional new tier 1 clients announced in the future. There is more to like. If Harmonic offers more and more COTS servers, I believe that clients interested in virtualization services will contact the company. Finally, operating synergies will most likely enhance sales growth in the coming years. In sum, I am buying at the current share price.