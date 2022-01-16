JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

The new year opened with all three major stock market indexes in the United States hitting new historical highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Index did rise to another new high on January 4th, but since then the stock market has been down.

The question is, will the stock market continue to fall throughout the year, never returning to the opening day highs?

For the second week in a row, the stock market ended up lower, again with the Federal Reserve dominating the news.

Oh, analysts attempted to distract investors from their focus on the Federal Reserve by touting the forthcoming earnings season and how strong it was going to be. They looked specifically at the large commercial banks that they thought would start the parade of good news.

But things didn't quite work out the way they planned.

First of all, there was the Wednesday news that the consumer price index for December was 7.0 percent above the level it had reached one year ago.

On Thursday, Lael Brainard, Fed Board member, was scheduled to testify before a congressional committee related to her nomination as the new vice-chair of the Fed's Board of Governors, and she had to put out a strong statement that the Fed was going to put up a good fight against inflation in upcoming months.

Then Friday came and the earnings results of the large commercial banks.

The best word heard about these earnings?

Lackluster.

The leadoff, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). Quarterly profits bell by a double-digit percentage. Shares at JPMorgan fell by $10.34 or 6.1 percent.

Likewise at Citigroup (C). Citigroup closed down by 85 cents or 1.3 percent.

Not all the bank reports were like this. Wells Fargo (WFC) announced profits that were up by 86 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and its stock price rose $2.06 or 3.7 percent.

But the spell was broken.

And, then there was news about retail sales (weak) and manufacturing data (weak), and this kind of sealed the story for the end of the week

Stock Market Performance Wall Street Jornal

And, with the exception of the uptick at the end of the day, the market closed down for the week.

The Fed Is In A Dilemma

The stock market is bathed in radical uncertainty these days.

Investors don't even know what all the possible outcomes are that they need to consider.

And, the Federal Reserve is not helping the situation in the way it has handled things.

One place we see this concern is in the movement of the value of the U.S. dollar.

On January 3, after the new stock market highs at the start of the year, the value of the U.S. dollar was 96.30, using the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY).

The index dropped to 94.87 on Thursday, before closing up at the end of Friday at 95.15.

The feeling in the foreign exchange market is that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve are not handling the inflation situation very well and traders have been selling the dollar so far into the new year.

It has also been the case that global money is leaving areas that have negative bond yields. As a consequence, markets around the world that have had yields on government securities in negative territory are finding that these yields are now rising toward zero and/or positive yields. In particular, in the U.S., the Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), whose yields have been in negative territory for some three years, are now moving toward positive territory. The amount of money leaving these markets has been quite large.

This is also showing up in the rise in nominal yields in the United States. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was around 1.50 percent on January 31, 2021.

On Friday, January 14, 2022, the yield was just under 1.80 percent.

The fundamental story behind these movements is that the Federal Reserve is going to oversee rising interest rates this year, but investors are concerned about exactly what the Federal Reserve is going to be doing.

It is a given, right now, that the Federal Reserve is going to raise its policy rate of interest this year, three or four times, depending on who you are listening to.

But the Fed has said little or nothing about whether or not it is going to have to sell securities, outright, in order to reduce all the liquidity that exists in financial markets and in the commercial banking system.

The Fed has acquired several trillion in securities to add to its portfolio over the past two years or so. Is the Fed going to start selling securities now to support the rise in its policy rate of interest?

Who knows?

Investor Focus

And, this gets us back to the investor.

Hugh Gimber, a strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, states:

"Equity markets will continue to take their cues from the bond market." "What's becoming clear is the Fed is realizing that inflationary pressures are larger and more broad-based than they previously expected."

In other words, expect bond yields to rise.

I have stated elsewhere that I believe that the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note will go to at least 2.5 percent this year.

If I am correct, I think that you can picture the U.S. stock market being lower on December 31, 2022, than it was on January 3, 2022. Enough said.