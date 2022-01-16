imantsu/E+ via Getty Images

In the industrial space, you will find all sorts of businesses with all sorts of areas of focus. One interesting example is a company called The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). With a very particular niche on the pump market, the business offers investors a unique opportunity to buy what could almost be considered a single product enterprise. Having said that, there are some downsides to the business. Although profits and cash flows have been consistent in recent years, the same can also be said of revenue. The company is exhibiting no real growth in the grand scheme of things and while shares are priced at might normally be considered attractive, they probably shouldn't be when you consider the lack of upside the company has achieved in recent years. All things considered, Gorman-Rupp is not a bad company, but it is not a great one either. It probably is more or less fairly valued, meaning that there are likely better opportunities on the market to be had at this time.

A play on pumps

Gorman-Rupp is a company incorporated in Ohio that is singularly focused on the manufacture and sale of pumps and pump systems. For more context, these products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, agriculture, fire protection, and other miscellaneous areas and activities. For the most part, the firm's pump models range in size from one-quarter of an inch to as large as almost 15 feet and they range in capacity from less than one gallon per minute to around one million gallons per minute. The pumps the company makes include self-priming pumps, centrifugal pumps, magnetic drive centrifugal pumps, axial pumps, and so much more. In short, it appears as though there isn't a pump the company cannot produce.

Geographically, Gorman-Rupp is focused largely on selling its pumps and pump systems to customers in the US. In 2020, 70.8% of its revenue came from here at home. The rest of revenue, meanwhile, was attributable to a number of countries in which it operates. The company services its global client base through locations in six different US states, as well as in Canada, Ireland, The Netherlands, South Africa, and Belgium. On top of this, the company leases a warehouse facility in Dubai.

When I look at a company, I tend to prefer firms that can exhibit consistent growth on both their top and bottom lines. But that is not what we see when looking at this firm. Revenue grew from $382.07 million in 2016 to $414.33 million in 2018. But then, in 2019, sales dropped to $398.18 million before dropping further to $348.97 million in 2020. Fortunately for investors, this decline seems to have been short-lived. I say this because, in the first nine months of its 2021 fiscal year, the company generated sales of $284.15 million. That represents an increase of 6.6% over the $266.47 million the company generated one year earlier.

Just as revenue has remained in a fairly narrow range, so too has profitability. Between 2016 and 2019, sales bumped around between $24.88 million and $39.98 million. In 2020, profits came in at just $25.19 million. Operating cash flow has followed a similar trajectory, ranging from a low over the past five years of $41.21 million to a high of $62.17 million. 2020 saw operating cash flow come in at $51.16 million. Another metric to pay attention to is EBITDA. This has also moved around in a narrow range, with a low point of $41.45 million and a high point of $67.71 million. 2020 is reading was $53.98 million. Heading into the 2021 fiscal year, things did improve some. But there is no evidence that we are moving outside of the company's historical range. Net income, for instance, came in at $23.31 million in the first nine months of 2021. That is slightly higher than the $18.38 million generated in the first nine months of 2020. Operating cash flow grew from $31.43 million to $41.54 million, while EBITDA grew from $43.45 million to $46 million. Management has not provided any detailed guidance for the entirety of the 2021 fiscal year that I could find. But if we analyze results seen so far for that year, then profits should be around $31.94 million, with operating cash flow of $67.62 million and EBITDA somewhere around $57.15 million.

Pricing the firm is easy

The good thing about a consistent company like this is that it tends to be easy to price. Using the 2021 estimates I calculated, the firm is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 35.7. This compares to the 31.8 multiple we get if we use the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal year as our base. The price to operating cash flow multiple is considerably lower, coming in at 16.9. This is actually lower than the 18.3 reading we get if we use data from 2019. And the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company looks to be 17.7, up slightly from the 16.4 we get if we rely on the 2019 figures.

To put all of this data in perspective, I decided to compare Gorman-Rupp to the five highest-rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 8.9 to a high of 35.7. Using the 2021 figures, our prospect was tied for being the most expensive. I then did the same thing using the price to operating cash flow multiple, resulting in a range of 14.5 to 22.2. In this case, three of the five companies were cheaper than our target. And finally, I replicated this analysis using the EV to EBITDA approach, resulting in a range of 6.1 to 14.8. But using this approach, I found that our prospect is once again the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Gorman-Rupp Company 35.7 16.9 17.7 Mueller Industries (MLI) 8.9 14.7 6.1 Parker-Hannifin (PH) 22.7 18.8 14.7 Crane Co. (CR) 15.2 14.5 10.1 EnPro Industries (NPO) 35.7 22.2 14.8 Standex International (SXI) 31.9 15.9 14.3

Takeaway

I do not believe that Gorman-Rupp is a bad company. In fact, I think it is a solid operator and I appreciate the consistency of profits and cash flows that management has been able to achieve. Having said that, I would expect a company like this to be trading much cheaper than it is today. The kind of pricing that we see with it is what you would expect for a business that is growing almost every year on both its top and bottom lines. But that is not the case today. At best, I would say that this makes the company more or less fairly valued. In the long run, I suspect it will probably do okay for investors. But it probably will not make them rich. Nor do I expect it to surpass the returns of the market by any means.