2021 was another strong year for the American financial markets. Despite a number of ongoing challenges, every major sector of the market ended 2021 in the green, and the overall market had one of its best years in recent history.

My personal portfolio was able to mostly keep up with this furious pace, trailing the broader market gains by about 1.5%:

2021 IRR for my portfolio, compared to the Wilshere total market index. Merrill Edge

After the summer months I trailed the market by over 10%, but the rotation that began in September allowed my portfolio to catch up quickly over the remainder of the year, briefly crossing over the market in early December. To an extent this shows the arbitrary nature of checking in every calendar year, but there you go.

This portfolio was explicitly constructed to be resilient to an extended bear market, so it's not too surprising that it has underperformed for two years of significant market growth (14.2% vs 18.4% for the market in 2020). Of course, I won't know if the portfolio is actually as resilient as I hope until a bear market happens, but it's beyond me to attempt to predict its timing.

Below is the composition of my portfolio as of 1/4/22. As a reminder, I assign each stock a confidence rating of 'high', 'medium' or 'low', which helps determine its sizing.

Ticker % of portfolio 2020 Confidence 2021 Confidence Notes TTWO 21.24% Medium High PAC 12.20% High High I group PAC and OMAB as a single position in 'Mexican airports'. The combined weighting is 20.33%. OMAB 8.13% High High CP 16.42% High High Original position was KSU, now CP after merger. RNR 15.11% --- High Position initiated at the end of 2020. WMB 12.51% Medium High INGR 8.74% Medium Medium ISDR 3.12% --- Low Position initiated in January 2021. DLB 1.92% --- Low Position initiated in November 2021. MTTR 0.46% --- Low Position initiated in September 2021. GSKY --- --- --- Position initiated in May 2021 at low confidence, closed in September after GS announced acquisition.

Before diving into these positions, let me quickly review the two positions that I exited since last year's review, which are Ferrari (RACE) and CBOE (CBOE). Ferrari was a position that was always heavily dependent on great management, which became a big risk after the CEO left the company suddenly in 2020. In early 2021 new leadership was unconvincing in articulating a changed EV strategy and I felt the inflated valuation no longer justified the risk, exiting in May. As for CBOE, I was attracted to the company based on the strength of its core revenue generators (proprietary options on the VIX and several key indices), but the company is pursuing a strategy focused on tuck-in acquisitions and expanding into more competitive markets that in my view creates risk. Combined with increased regulatory scrutiny into options trading, I felt it was time to exit in December.

High-Confidence Positions

My current high-confidence positions are Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), two Mexican airport operators (PAC) (OMAB), Canadian Pacific (by way of Kansas City Southern) (CP), RenaissanceRe (RNR), and Williams (WMB). Collectively, these positions make up just over 85% of my portfolio.

Data by YCharts

Take-Two, along with the other major video game publishers, had a difficult year relative to the market. These companies were possibly struggling against the perception that they were primarily 'stay-at-home' stocks.

Data by YCharts

Take-Two is the most 'hit-driven' publisher (dependent heavily on revenue from the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series) and doesn't have any hit releases on the near-term horizon, so the price might well drift around with no real catalysts. That's fine with me, as I see their big franchises as significantly undervalued by a market that prefers more predictable and recurring revenue streams. This week the company has announced a high-profile acquisition of Zynga (ZNGA), which seems like an opportunity to extend the penetration of the company's existing great IP into the fast-growing mobile gaming market. I hope to complete an article focusing on this thesis in the next few months.

Next is my position in PAC and OMAB, two Mexican airport operators.

Data by YCharts

This position chopped sideways for much of the year as uncertainty around the COVID pandemic continued possibly longer than expected. However, I am encouraged by the fact that traffic numbers are improving and, as I expected, the airport operators continue to weather the storm much better than airlines due to stronger capital positions and better margins.

I have increased my (relative) weighting in OMAB as the market is currently too focused on short-term pandemic headwinds. OMAB's traffic has not recovered as quickly as PAC's due to a different travel mix, but its concentration in key industrial cities (primarily Monterrey) means it is well positioned to ride the long-term tailwinds of reshoring and continued growth in US-Mexico trade. The recent special dividend announcement underlines OMAB's strong balance sheet and capital discipline. I continue to recommend Ian Bezek's excellent coverage of these stocks.

Data by YCharts

Williams remains my only investment in the energy sector. I think US natural gas is a good place to be for the long term, and Williams' portfolio of interstate pipelines (particularly Transco) is unmatched in the midstream industry. I prefer Williams for its concentrated exposure to natural gas, as US oil faces large risks from an ongoing energy transition as well as international competition. Williams is a 'steady Eddy' performer with a business model that is genuinely insulated from the worst of commodity market fluctuations. Unsurprisingly, the company outperformed the energy sector during the 2020 downturn, but underperformed in 2021 as other companies more leveraged to commodity prices rebounded. I am perfectly content with this result and will be happy to hold on to this position as long as the company maintains capital discipline.

Last are Canadian Pacific and RenaissanceRe. I covered both companies this year - Canadian Pacific here, and RenaissanceRe here - and don't have much to update on either position. For 2022 I will be keeping an eye on the progression of the final merger approval by the STB for Canadian Pacific, and the success of the Jan 1 2022 renewals for RenaissanceRe.

Medium-Confidence Positions

I have only one medium-confidence position at the moment, which is Ingredion (INGR), making up almost 9% of my portfolio.

Data by YCharts

I continue to like Ingredion for its strategy of vertically integrating a basic corn processor (producing simple starches and sweeteners) with a growing portfolio of specialty ingredients. Ingredion is well positioned with investments in plant-based proteins and alternative sweeteners that are likely to be hot markets in the future. That said, the company faces rising costs due to inflation, and there is some uncertainty as to how efficiently it will be able to pass-through these costs. Additionally, Ingredion is still integrating several recent tuck-in acquisitions like PureCircle and KaTech, pressuring EPS. As a result I have maintained the company at a medium-confidence rating until we see further progress on the specialty ingredient story.

Low-Confidence Positions

At the moment I have three low-confidence positions making up about 5.5% of my portfolio. These are Issuer Direct (ISDR), Dolby (DLB), and Matterport (MTTR). All three positions were initiated this year, in January, November and September respectively.

Data by YCharts

Issuer Direct is a micro-cap tech company in the communications/compliance business. It provides a PaaS offering to small private and public companies who need newswire, shareholder communication, virtual meeting and regulatory compliance services. I think the highly-regulated nature of this market makes it attractive by increasing switching costs and creating a barrier to entry for competitors. The company is profitable and growing at a solid clip, and by all accounts has managed the transition to a PaaS model quite well. It remains low-confidence for me due to its small size and competition from better-funded alternatives.

Dolby is the most recent addition to my portfolio and a particularly intriguing one. Dolby has long been a preeminent name in audio technology. Many consumers will recognize the name from movies (via their Dolby Cinema offering) or surround-sound purchases. Dolby offers a suite of audio codecs (with a smaller set of video options) that have become industry standards in broadcast television, radio and cinema, and continues to innovate with offerings like Dolby Atmos. That said, the company has historically made its money on a per-device basis from the sale of TVs, DVRs, CD players and the like. There is a justified perception that this consumer device market is a shrinking one. That said, the company is aware of this and pursuing a number of promising initiatives, such as the expansion of Dolby Atmos onto mobile devices, and the rollout of their new dolby.io API. The 'metaverse' was the biggest trend at the end of 2021, and high-fidelity audio/video playback will be an essential part of any such technological advancement. I feel that Dolby may have been left behind in this trend (the company is surprisingly undercovered given its history) and will continue to follow its progress with interest.

Lastly is Matterport, another metaverse-related company. Matterport is a recent de-SPAC which supports interactive digital 3D models of physical spaces, which they call 'digital twins'. Previously, you needed to either purchase an expensive 3D camera or pay a professional to capture the needed images of a building. But recently, Matterport has released iPhone and Android apps that are capable of building digital twins from the cameras on many modern phones, which should be a huge catalyst for adoption. It's easy to fall into the Matterport hype, as the company is loudly claiming a target market of 'every physical space in the world' and genuinely is a leader in this space. But growth rates and monetization are to this point not that impressive, and it's questionable whether 'every physical space in the world' really needs a digital twin. To this point Matterport's offerings are mostly pigeonholed to upscale real estate brokers and hotels, which is not that big of a market, and recent growth rates have failed to impress. Matterport will need to demonstrate a foothold in other verticals to succeed. I see potential in construction and insurance, but this is very much a story that still needs to play out. With market sentiment moving against unprofitable growth stories, I have kept my position here below .5% of my portfolio and don't recommend investing any amount of money that you can't handle going to $0.

Looking Forward

This year's narrative was of a rickety market supported primarily by a handful of mega-cap companies. I feel pretty good about closely tracking the market's gains despite being mostly concentrated in small- and mid-cap companies. I continue to be underexposed to the tech and healthcare sectors, and plan to continue looking for attractive investments in these areas. And I'll make another New Year's resolution to try to write more on Seeking Alpha, though I can't make any guarantees. To anyone following, I hope you have a successful 2022, and a happy (belated) new year.