NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is one of the lower risk stocks in the tech sector. The company has a solid balance sheet, consistent growth rates, and high cash flow generation. The company has even given long term growth guidance, further strengthening the case for a premium multiple. I expect this digital workflows company to continue executing and eventually push for much higher levels. I can see the stock returning multiples of its current price over the next decade without the typical risk of unprofitable tech stocks. I rate shares a buy for long term investors.

NOW Stock Price

Like many other tech stocks, NOW has seen a material pullback in recent weeks.

YCharts

The stock has fallen 20% since I cautioned on valuation in September.

Seeking Alpha

Now trading around $530 per share, the stock is finally looking buyable.

What is ServiceNow

NOW is a digital workflows company. These workflows can apply to almost anything in the working experience. For example, NOW’s software helps connect customers’ employees to answers to all their questions, or to people who know the answers to their questions.

2021 Analyst Day

This is useful for customers because it saves on the time and money of having to manually direct or answer every individual question from employees. Like many other enterprise software companies, NOW helps its customers focus on getting things done, reducing the “work about work.”

NOW has provided a low-code option for its customers so that they can build their own applications using the ServiceNow platform.

2021 Analyst Day

NOW has earned customers across all industries and can be considered one of the leaders, if not the leader, in the space.

2021 Analyst Day

ServiceNow Financials

While NOW might not boast the fastest growth in the tech sector, it offers a model of consistency. In the latest quarter, NOW comfortably beat guidance with subscription revenues growing 31%, and subscription billings growing 28%.

2021 Q3 Presentation

In my view, there are three critical reasons why Wall Street allows NOW to trade at rich multiples, even after the selloff. First, NOW has sustained a solid net expansion rate.

2021 Analyst Day

Next, not only is NOW profitable on a GAAP basis, but the company is also generating rich margins on a non-GAAP basis.

2021 Q3 Presentation

The high 26% non-GAAP operating margin has analysts expecting significant GAAP margins in the future.

Finally, NOW has given long term guidance for both revenues and margins. NOW expects to reach over $10 billion in subscription revenues by 2024, and 33% free cash flow margins as well.

2021 Analyst Day

NOW has even guided for greater than $15 billion of subscription revenues by 2026, representing a 20+% growth rate following 2024.

2021 Analyst Day

Is NOW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street actually thinks that NOW is sandbagging long term guidance. Considering the well known playbook to “under promise and over deliver,” that is a reasonable assumption. Consensus estimates call for $17 billion of revenues by 2026, significantly ahead of management guidance of $15 billion.

Seeking Alpha

While NOW trades at a blistering 90x earnings, operating leverage should enable the bottom line to grow at a rapid rate. Consensus estimates call for margins to expand to 31% in a decade.

Seeking Alpha

Because NOW has a highly visible growth runway, high non-GAAP profit margins, and over $1 billion of net cash on its balance sheet, the company has earned a rich multiple considering its somewhat average 25% top-line forward growth rate. NOW trades at 18x sales, which is hardly a bargain as compared to other companies of the same growth cohort in my coverage. Yet I still expect the stock to comfortably beat the market from here. I expect NOW to earn 40% long term net margins and trade at around 1.5x to 2.0x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’). That suggests a stock price of $2,138 to $2,851 by 2030, for annualized returns of 17% to 21%. Perhaps we are not comfortable with using targets 9 years out. If we instead use 2026 guidance of $15 billion in revenue, then NOW might trade around $1,180 to $1,573, representing annualized returns of 17.3% to 24%. While there are other tech stocks that might present greater return potential, NOW offers a solid risk-reward proposition due to already generating substantial free cash flow. The main risk to the thesis is if NOW is unable to sustain elevated growth rates, as that would lead to underperformance on both the financial numbers and realized multiples. I rate shares a buy for those looking for good entry points into safer plays in the tech sector, though emphasize that there are many attractive buying opportunities today.