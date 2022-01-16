VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. It is also a review of sector ETFs like the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value And Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for food in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in food companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three-valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three-valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Staple/Food Retail -33.90 1.13 0.0207 1.6023 0.0242 17.99 20.60 0.0449 1.9673 0.0342 16.13 22.71 0.75% 15.22% Food -17.83 3.04 0.0476 0.5396 0.0177 16.30 33.68 0.0469 0.7061 0.0258 15.30 33.83 4.90% 15.67% Beverage -17.01 -0.28 0.0304 0.2627 0.0139 28.10 45.73 0.0377 0.2707 0.0195 24.62 53.62 -1.14% 7.55% Household prod. -7.96 15.87 0.0446 0.9549 0.0277 21.83 41.70 0.0439 0.8744 0.0424 16.86 40.78 -2.19% 2.14% Personal care -24.82 19.49 0.0326 0.3240 0.0157 26.07 63.55 0.0393 0.4680 0.0214 21.27 54.60 -4.93% 12.84% Tobacco 100.00* 100.00* 0.0642 0.8533 0.0481 151.59 51.86 0.0594 0.4485 0.0144 21.19 52.89 8.29% 24.11%

*Capped to 100 for convenience

Value And Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in consumer staples Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Evolution Since Last Month

Quality has improved in staple/food retail, and value in the tobacco industry.

Value and quality 1-month variation Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Momentum in consumer staples Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

The tobacco industry is the most attractive one from the three points of view: value, quality and momentum. A note of caution about statistics and sample size however: there are only five tobacco companies in my reference universe. Household products are close below the baseline in value and above it in quality. Food and beverage are moderately overvalued relative to 11-year averages (by about 17%-18%), with a quality score almost on the baseline in both cases. Staple/food retail and personal care are the less attractive industries of the sector regarding valuation. However, their overvaluation is not extreme and a good quality score may justify it for personal care.

Fast Facts On FSTA

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has been following the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index since 10/21/2013. It has a total expense ratio of 0.08%, which is a bit cheaper than XLP (0.12%). There is no material difference in performance between FSTA and XLP since inception (124.9% vs 125.4% in total return). Risk measured in drawdown and volatility is also similar.

As of writing, the fund has 106 holdings. The next table shows the top 10 names with fundamental ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is 62.6%.

Ticker Name Weight EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% PG Procter & Gamble Co. 13.78% 4.62 29.21 27.04 2.18 COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 8.24% 19.37 43.28 39.49 0.63 KO Coca-Cola Co. 7.98% 5.40 30.21 26.77 2.74 PEP PepsiCo Inc. 7.88% 16.17 29.95 28.14 2.45 WMT Walmart Inc. 7.29% -58.77 50.79 22.61 1.52 PM Philip Morris International Inc. 4.38% 16.67 17.98 17.09 4.84 MDLZ Mondelez International Inc. 3.66% 44.10 21.73 23.63 2.06 MO Altria Group Inc. 3.38% 284.85 34.31 11.03 7.09 EL Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. 3.32% 401.50 39.03 43.14 0.75 CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. 2.71% -0.04 26.66 26.05 2.16

Ratios: Portfolio123

In summary, FSTA is a good instrument with cheap fees for investors seeking a capital-weighted exposure in consumer staples. It holds much more stocks than XLP (currently 106 vs. 33), but past performance since inception is almost identical. The fund is significantly exposed to idiosyncratic risks related to the top five holdings, which weigh 7% to 14% individually and 45% in aggregate. For long-term investors, XLP and FSTA are equivalent, but liquidity makes XLP a better choice for tactical allocation and trading.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a food company with an earnings yield above 0.0476 (or price/earnings below 21.01) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three-valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

COKE Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. EPC Edgewell Personal Care Co. SAFM Sanderson Farms Inc. TSN Tyson Foods Inc. USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. VGR Vector Group Ltd.

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.