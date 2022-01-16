JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When we think about technology companies that have become veritable giants in their space with no close competition, we typically think of the largest-cap software stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce.com (CRM), or Adobe (ADBE). Yet in its own way, Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is also a king of the CAD space (computer-aided design), with its tools having become a default for engineers, architects, and designers across the globe and the standard taught in universities.

For several years, Autodesk has still clung to the narrative of being a growth stock, thanks to its conversion to the cloud. The company undertook the difficult work of changing its business model and persuading its clients to purchase recurring revenue contracts instead of the perpetual licenses that Autodesk used to sell. Unsurprisingly, with Autodesk's market power as the defining standard for engineering software, the company succeeded. With this transition complete, however, investors are wondering: what's next? And can Autodesk sustain the premium that it has built up?

The recent shakiness in the tech sector and growth stocks in general has also left Autodesk vulnerable. Autodesk's stock is down ~25% from near-term highs above $340, and since the start of this month alone the stock is down nearly 10%.

Data by YCharts

Now, investors are wondering: is now a good time to buy Autodesk on the dip? My take is that there is little room for Autodesk to recoup its losses at least in the near term, and I remain bearish on this stock's prospects. Investors are better off investing in one of the many small/mid-cap growth stocks that have shed a much greater portion of their value over the last few months than in Autodesk. In my view, this is a stock that still has a premium to unwind.

Valuation in focus as investors look to rotate to value

Autodesk is down primarily for two reasons: one, it had a vulnerably high valuation that came into focus as interest rates increased and investors looked to devalue growth stocks, and two, Autodesk's sinking growth rates make it even harder to justify that premium valuation.

For some level-setting: Autodesk, at its ~$57 billion current market cap, is one of the largest publicly traded software companies in the market. Yet it still can't be valued based on its earnings or its cash flow. At current share prices near $259, Autodesk's market cap is $56.96 billion, and after netting off the $1.81 billion of cash and $2.63 billion of debt on Autodesk's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $57.78 billion.

For next fiscal year FY23 (the year ending for Autodesk in January 2023), meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting Autodesk to generate:

$6.83 in pro forma EPS

$5.13 billion in revenue, representing 17% y/y growth

This puts Autodesk's valuation at:

37.9x forward P/E

11.3x EV/FY23 revenue

Autodesk has also currently guided to a rough FCF estimate of $2.40 billion for FY23, though the company sees up to $200 million of risk to that target due to currency fluctuations and growth deceleration. If we generously assume that the original $2.40 billion FCF target holds (which is an aggressive ~66% increase versus the midpoint of FY22 FCF guidance), Autodesk's FCF-based valuation is still rich at:

24.1x EV/FY23 estimated FCF

You get the picture: no matter how we slice it, Autodesk's current value is looking quite expensive for a company that can no longer produce eye-popping growth. In a bull market where interest rates are near-zero and investors are cheering on growth stocks regardless of valuation, Autodesk might have been able to thrive, but now the question remains: what is the incentive to remaining invested in Autodesk as its growth rates decelerate and while its valuation remains expensive?

My advice is to remain on the sidelines here until Autodesk reaches a valuation of 8x EV/FY23 revenue, representing a price target of $182 and 30% further downside from current levels. That price would also represent a ~27x forward P/E - still expensive, but far more reasonable than current levels.

In other words, there's still plenty of premium valuation stuffed into Autodesk's stock that is bound to continue unraveling as rising interest rates continue to put a chill into the public markets.

Q3 download

It certainly doesn't help, either, that Autodesk has recently had a string of very unfortunate quarterly earnings updates. At each turn, investors have been disappointed with the company's slowdown in growth and its dour outlooks.

Here's a look at Autodesk's most recent earnings results for the fiscal third quarter in the snapshot below:

Autodesk Q3 results Autodesk Q3 earnings release

In Q3, Autodesk's revenue grew at a meager 18% y/y pace to $1.13 billion, essentially matching Wall Street's expectations of $1.12 billion (+17% y/y). The company's revenue growth essentially also kept pace with last quarter's 16% y/y growth pace, but Q2 and Q3 still contained "easy comps" to the onset of last year's pandemic that will get more difficult in Q4 and beyond.

Billings, however, continued to be worrying. The company billed $1.17 billion in the quarter, representing 16% y/y growth. The shortage of billings growth versus revenue growth, plus the fact that the dollar amount of billings barely exceeded revenue (indicating low deferred revenue buildup) is a precursor to revenue deceleration in the near future. In fact, with 16% y/y billings growth this quarter, there could be risk to the current consensus growth rate of 17% y/y for FY23.

Autodesk's outlook for growth was equally disappointing. For Q4, the company's $1.185-$1.200 billion revenue outlook represents only 14-15% y/y growth over the prior year's revenue of $1.04 billion, and the midpoint was below the $1.20 billion that Wall Street had expected. It's unclear what catalysts would kick up Autodesk's growth from Q4 and allow it to meet 17% y/y consensus estimates in FY23.

Autodesk guidance update Autodesk Q3 earnings release

Note as well that this full-year outlook, while holding roughly steady on revenue, represented a surprising ~$150 million cut (~5%) out of the full-year billings outlook. Management noted that COVID-19 impacts are still weighing on Autodesk's go-to-market results. Per CFO Debbie Clifford's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Demand was robust in Q3 and we expect it to remain so in Q4. However, as Andrew said, macroeconomic headwinds such as supply chain disruption and resulting inflationary pressures, a global labor shortage, the ebb and flow of COVID, and AEC in China are impacting the pace of our recovery. As an example, the growth in new product subscription volume decelerated from approximately 30% in the first half to mid-20s percent in Q3, which is more than normal seasonality and a tougher comparison versus last year would suggest. This dynamic drove strong billings growth in Q3 that, nonetheless, fell short of our expectations. In light of this macroeconomic uncertainty, as we enter Q4, we’re taking a pragmatic approach and are assuming that the supply chain, labor, COVID and country-specific challenges will persist. As a result, we’re reducing the mid-point of our billings and free cash flow guidance by approximately $150 million and $100 million, respectively, for full-year fiscal ‘22."

This guidance cut (a rarity among software growth stocks) unleashed negative sentiment for Autodesk that will be difficult to reverse. The only partial piece of good news is that Autodesk expects its shift from multi-year contracts to annual billings renewals will help the company to wring more value out of its existing customers (more frequent renewals present more opportunities to increase prices and upsell).

Free cash flow trends in the quarter were not so favorable either. Year-to-date FCF grew only 7% y/y to $759 million, representing a 24.0% FCF margin (down from 25.9% in the year-ago quarter). We do expect that the fourth quarter will deliver a big FCF quarter as usual, but it's unclear how Autodesk intends to grow from its $1.42-$1.46 billion in FCF this year to $2.40 billion in FCF next year.

Key takeaways

The reason not to invest in Autodesk is simple: the stock still retains a bulky valuation even while its growth is decelerating and even as management casts doubt on its ability to hit an original aggressive free cash flow target of $2.40 billion in FY23. With investors continuing to shun richly-valued growth stocks, I think more of Autodesk's premium valuation will continue unwinding throughout this year.