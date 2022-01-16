Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Premise - The Stock Has Rerated, Now It's Time For Estimates To Do The Same

Snap (NYSE:NYSE:SNAP) has gotten absolutely shelled over the last few months. While the concern has been a mix of company specific and macro, macro has been the main focus. Anything at a high multiple with pulled-forward growth of any sort has been getting taken to the woodshed. Snap is no exception.

Data by YCharts

The stock has rerated from the low $80s to the high $30s in a matter of months with the only two catalysts being the 3Q report (+ 4Q guide and commentary) and indiscriminate macro-related selling pressure.

While this may seem like an opportunity to buy the dip on the surface as investors rotate out of growth, we would caution investors on buying Snap just yet. Our belief has substantially changed based on analyst checks, lack of expectation resetting, and other factors. So while the stock is down, and the valuation may look compelling, we would encourage investors to hear us out on estimates needing revision to the downside.

Estimates Are Just Too High - 4Q 2021

As we look at the December quarter, we should start with what Snap guided. Per their 3Q'21 earnings transcript, the company guided 28-32% y/y revenue growth for 4Q. Keep in mind, prior to Snap's 3Q'21 print, management was consistently wowing investors with impressive growth above the top end of their guided range. In 3Q, management's credibility took a ding when they missed the bottom end of their range. Right now, their credibility is up in the air, with the next few quarters making Snap a show-me story.

For 4Q 2021 we think there are meaningful headwinds working against them:

ridiculously tough comps (particularly in DR (eCom and gaming verticals))

targeting challenges leading to flight to safety

supply chain & inflation

TikTok competition

Comps are going to be very tough in 4Q. Keep in mind, during 4Q'2020, eCommerce activity was incredibly hot because of the pandemic, and eCom DR advertisers like had some budget uplift as a result. We have indications suggesting that the 2021 holiday season was much slower in 2021 than 2020. This could mean that direct response eCom advertisers (>50% of Snap's total revenue) could have pulled back on spend just because of reduced online spending activity from consumers this holiday season. We think that's a tough comp to grow against and that tough comps likely don't ease until 2H'22 when they start lapping lower budgets.

The next problem is targeting. As the 3Q report proved, advertiser trust in Snap was dented after the IDFA changes. Measurement, tracking, targeting efficiency, etc. They all went down. Meta (NASDAQ:FB) on the other hand, seems to be holding up quite well. We think this is reflective of advertisers pausing on more experimental ad platforms and picking up spend on more familiar, better performing platforms. Snap, while it has matured as an ad platform, was clearly caught off-guard by the IDFA changes and advertisers were ill-prepared. So we think that 4Q is a full quarter where Snap faces the brunt of this IDFA downside.

Then there is the macro picture. The recent inflation reading confirmed what most investors feared: inflation continues to accelerate. After growing 6.8% in November, it grew 7% in December. Supply chain issues were notorious throughout the holiday season, and we think to some extent brand advertisers probably pulled back on spend to generate incremental demand that couldn't be fulfilled by supply (because of supply chain headwinds). We think this is a more macro headwind that virtually everyone in advertising faced, but companies like Snap faced in particular because they aren't a stalwart platform like Meta or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Finally, we are concerned about TikTok, something that it seems virtually no one on the sell-side has paid any attention to. TikTok is a serious competitive threat. Within the last six months, we've seen serious uptake of the TikTok ad platform and frankly, it makes sense. TikTok has the exact demographic reach that Snapchat has, except at greater scale. Snap has ~300mn DAUs, TikTok has ~1b MAUs. Is it apples-to-apples? No. That said, we're willing to bet that TikTok is a bigger platform than Snapchat. Plus, we think they're probably a more compelling value proposition for advertisers right now. The scrolling mechanic and the potential for organic vitality on a TikTok ad is just more likely than on Snapchat. Plus you have the fact that the primary ad format is vertical video. Put some quality targeting on those ads and you have a massive business. We think advertisers looking for that 18-34 demographic are starting to play with TikTok a little more than Snapchat. They already did $4 billion in ad revenue last year, with a goal of tripling it this year. TikTok is the shiny new toy that Snapchat was during the pandemic for experimental advertisers. We think that will be reflected in the holiday season.

The Actual Estimates We Have

For 4Q 2021, while we think Snap likely started the quarter on pace for low 30s y/y revenue growth, we also think things slowed down as time progressed.

DAUs 3Q'21A 4Q'21E NA Net Adds 1.0 2.0 NA Total 96.0 98.0 Europe Net Adds 2.0 2.0 Europe Total 80.0 82.0 ROW Net Adds 10.0 10.0 ROW Total 130.0 140.0 Total DAUs 306.0 320.0

*Net adds in millions q/q, total in millions*

For reference, Snap guided 316-318m users for 4Q on the last call. Over the last few quarters, their guidance has generally been pretty conservative for user growth, and our app download checks consistently have Snapchat as a top downloaded app globally on both iOS App Store as well as Google Play Store. So, once again, user growth and retention will not be the problem with Snap whatsoever. We think they knock in out of the park on engagement this quarter. The chief concern from us is monetization.

We see global ARPU up ~8% y/y in 4Q to reflect the headwinds they faced during the quarter. While ARPU is an output metric, it's the only real metric we actively get from management with regards to monetization. So we're working with what we've got. We realize that prior to this quarter, Snap had consistently delivered on supercharged 4Q sequential ARPU growth. So this is most certainly an anti-consensus viewpoint. That said, what is more realistic? A huge gap up in ARPU from 3Q'21 to 4Q'21 or a small gap up? With all the headwinds mentioned, we pick the latter.

So overall, we're at ~$1.19B in 4Q revenue vs. the ~$1.20B consensus. High multiple companies need to beat and raise consistently for the stock to keep moving higher with any degree of consistency post-print. A miss of any sorts is frowned on. While we are not predicting a miss the size of the 3Q miss, I would be surprised if they beat consensus numbers.

Cowen's Data Backs Us Up

Snap recently got hit with a downgrade from Cowen analyst John Blackledge. One reason for the downgrade was some survey work they did on 4Q. They surveyed 54 US ad buyers on numerous issues, IDFA and it's impacts included. The survey found that they were all noticing meaningful changes to measurement, re-targeting, and attribution, with significant declines in ROI as well.

63% of ad buyers said that they expected the challenges regarding measurement and effective ad targeting to last 6+ months. In essence, this means that ad buyers that Cowen talked to think that this is a headwind that will play out for two or more quarters while the ad market stabilizes. Essentially, there could be more room to the downside on estimates (especially in 1H'22) than analysts expect.

Additionally, the survey noted that 39% of ad buyers expect slowing growth or outright declines in ad spend as a result. This is enough to make a large dent in ARPU in our view. Snap has been one of the worst-prepared platforms out there when it comes to IDFA, and they could face the brunt of the impact as a result.

Valuation

YE'22 Base Case KPI DAUs 363.0 ARPU $14.79 Total Revenue $5.369 Gross Margin (in %) 57.0 OpEx $3.754 Shares Outstanding (in b) 1.604 Target YE'22 Rev. Mult. 12x Target YE'22 PT $40.17 +Upside/-Downside +5.59% Rating Hold

Base case assumes another ~43 million user adds in 2022, fueled primarily by rest-of-world (India, LatAm, Asia-Pacific) and Android. Additionally, we're assuming y/y ARPU growth of ~18%. This blends for both a very weak 1H and a stronger 2H as Snap laps easier comps and IDFA headwinds begin to ease.

We use a revenue multiple of 12x NTM sales. This reflects the growth profile, unit economics, and market opportunity Snap has. This is a serious reduction from where we were a few months ago, but the story has gotten fundamentally worse over the last few months. As a result, we've gotten more cautious valuation wise. While we think Snap could turn the corner on IDFA challenges in the back half of this year, we think there is downside to 1H estimates and wouldn't want to hold through that.

YE'22 Bear Case KPI DAUs 352.0 ARPU $14.02 Total Revenue $4.935 Gross Margin (in %) 54.5 OpEx $3.754 Shares Outstanding (in b) 1.604 Target YE'22 Rev. Mult. 7x Target YE'22 PT $21.54 +Upside/-Downside -43.24%

Bear case has saturated Europe/North American user growth with slowing penetration in ROW. Monetization doesn't fully recover in 2H'22 as the impacts of IDFA linger, and TikTok starts to eat into Snap's budget share. The multiple rerates to 7x to better reflect a lower-growth business in a higher risk environment.

YE'22 Bull Case KPI DAUs 370.0 ARPU $15.30 Total Revenue $5.661 Gross Margin (in %) 59.0 OpEx $3.754 Shares Outstanding (in b) 1.604 Target YE'22 Rev. Mult. 16x Target YE'22 PT $56.47 +Upside/-Downside +48.44%

Our bull case has accelerating user growth in ROW, and continued strength in maturing markets like Europe and North America. More importantly however, we assume minimal downside risk from TikTok competition, a return to ad spend on Snap Ads in 2H as they work through IDFA, and a Street that believes in the narrative again.

At this point, the Street is focused on unlocking new ad supply opportunities in Spotlight and Maps to drive that next level 50% CAGR revenue growth. In this scenario, the Street pays up for growth and we are looking at an upside case of nearly 50%. 16x is the multiple to reflect this new narrative.

Bottom Line - The Stock Has Rerated, Wait For Estimates to do the Same

Snap's gotten hammered, but the sell-side has stubbornly left estimates too high. We think that investors might be presented with an opportunity in Snap as estimates rerate to the downside and the stock continues to fall. For now however, the upside isn't compelling enough for us to step off the sidelines. Be patient.