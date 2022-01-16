marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been a very interesting name to watch, as the company is well positioned to growth markets and is rather aggressive on dealmaking. My last take on the business was March of last year, as the company ended 2020 on a very strong note, even as a much anticipated merger with Versum did not go through.

Over the past two years it was evident that Entegris could perfectly grow on its own as a new large deal has been announced, this time for CMC, as the timing and valuations here leave me a bit reserved heading into 2022.

Some Background

Entegris announced a huge deal with Versum in 2019, with its intention to merge in a transaction considered to be a tie-up between equals. This transaction was set to create a large specialty chemical business, being exposed and diversified to long term growth trends.

At the time of the announced $9 billion tie-up in 2019, Entegris was a business which generated $1.55 billion in sales and $436 million in EBITDA based on 2018 numbers. The pro forma operation was set to earn close to $2 per share upon consummation of the deal, which looked quite reasonable with shares of Entegris exchanging hands at $33 per share, yet more suitors went after Versum. As a result, the deal broke apart a couple of months after the announcement which meant that Entegris was eligible to receive a break-up fee. This money and some more, was spent on two bolt-on deals which came at a combined price tag of $240 million.

The company grew sales to $1.6 billion in 2019 with earnings per share reported at $1.93 per share. After a modest 5% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021, revenue growth accelerated to numbers in the double digits in the remaining three quarters, with full year sales for 2020 growing to $2 billion and earnings coming in a few pennies shy of the $3 per share mark.

Shares rallied to $100 in March 2021, as the market was surprised by the resilience, and the market was happy to apply a more than 30 times earnings multiple to these earnings, as net debt was still very manageable at around 1 times EBITDA despite the bolt-on deals announced in 2019 and 2020. While I saw that the business has done really well, and I certainly appreciated that, it was on the other hand clearly a case of significant valuation multiple inflation as well. This observation made me a bit cautious.

2021 - Accelerating Momentum

In April of last year, Entegris posted a 24% increase in first quarter sales with momentum driven across all the three segments: specialty chemicals and engineered materials, microcontamination control and advanced materials handling. Second quarter sales growth accelerated to 27% with more momentum guided for in the third quarter.

In October, third quarter results revealed that sales growth slowed down to 20%, with growth in part held back by supply chains issues, albeit that an adjusted quarterly profit of $0.92 per share was very strong, as this earnings number was quite clean and fair. The market was not too concerned as the company outlined a strong guidance for the final quarter of the year. This meant that the business is on track to earn to generate $2.2 billion in sales and more than $450 million in adjusted earnings, yet at the same time realistic earnings, while EBITDA is seen at $675 million.

With 136 million shares outstanding, and these shares currently trading at $133 per share, equity of the business is valued at around $18 billion, as net debt of $461 million makes the enterprise value a tiny bit higher. In October, Entegris announced a truly bolt-on deal as it paid $90 million to acquire the Precision Microchemical business from BASF in a deal on which few additional details were announced.

Needless to say, with earnings currently trending at close to $3.50-$4.00 per share, valuations remains steep at 32-38 times earnings, on both the higher and lower end of the earnings range, respectively. The business was valued at some 8 times sales and 27 times EBITDA.

A Big Deal

Two weeks before year's end Entegris finally hit its major deal as it reached a $6.5 billion deal to acquire CMC Materials (CCMP). Entegris will pay $133 per share in cash and offer 0.4506 shares of its own stock to investors in CMC, offering a 35% premium over the unaffected share price.

With CMC being a key supplier of advanced materials, primarily to the semiconductor sector, the range of solutions will broaden in a big way, with a more comprehensive set of solutions being offered. Besides these strategic considerations, Entegris experts to generate $75 million in cost synergies in 12 to 18 months after closing of the deal, as well as another $40 million in capital spending synergies.

The timing of the deal was quite comfortable as shares of CMC hit a high just a few dollars shy from the $200 mark in spring of 2021 before retracting to $130 in October, with shares now trading at $188.

CMC generates roughly $1.2 billion in revenues as a $6.5 billion deal comes in at just over 5 times sales, a meaningful discount to the valuation of Entegris. That could be explained by slower growth, albeit that it still comes in at double-digit percentages as 30% EBITDA margins are similar between both firms, indicating that Entegris is paying a meaningful discount to its own valuation.

The combination generates $3.4 billion in revenues here and $1.08 billion in EBITDA, including $75 million in costs synergies. That is needed as net debt is pegged at 4.0 times EBITDA here. This arguably makes investors a bit cautious here as shares of Entegris fell $9, or just over 6% upon the announcement of the deal, shedding to some $1.2 billion in value (excluding the to be issued shares). Another key concern if you pay premium multiples is that the cost of debt makes that the high earnings multiple paid for the acquired activities makes that no or little accretion is seen, with no guidance provided on this front.

Nonetheless, I am quite trustful on the fact that real costs synergies are seen, and that Entegris is paying a part of this deal in (more) expensive stock, as the business obtains greater capabilities to serve its semiconductor clients. On the other hand, the valuation is more than full already as the company is incurring quite some leverage at a good point in the cycle, albeit that the strong growth and prospects make that this is not my biggest concern here yet.

Weighing it all together, I fail to see great appeal here, holding a neutral stance here, yet with a continued interest to keep an eye on the developments into the new year.