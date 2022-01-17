gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm now on my 6th year writing public articles about stock investing. Over this time, a disproportionate number of my articles have tried to convince investors it is worth taking profits (i.e. selling) stocks when they become overvalued. The most resistance I tend to get from readers is on the topic of selling the stocks of high-quality businesses that have a proven track record of success. Part of this resistance is understandable because often investors who hold these stocks feel certain about two things. First, they are certain the business is high quality because the price has risen, often for many years, and in some cases, earnings have steadily risen as well. Second, they are certain that if the stock isn't held in a tax-sheltered account, they will have to pay taxes on their capital gains. They are much less certain about whether the valuation is high enough to justify selling, and whether they will be able to find a suitable replacement in a timely manner for their winning stock if they sell.

I'm going to mostly put the tax question off to the side for now. I've previously written entire articles about the tax question. But my basic take is: Because in the long term most businesses fail or get bought out, I assume that I am probably not going to hold any particular stock until I die, so the odds are I will have to pay taxes on capital gains eventually at some point. That means once I've held long enough to get into long-term capital gains territory, then I don't worry about avoiding the taxes when it comes to making selling decisions, and I just pay the taxes as I go since they will have to be paid at some point anyway. The benefit of this approach is that I never let tax considerations cloud my judgment when it comes to overvaluation.

Having punted the tax question leaves us with the remaining questions of quality, valuation, and finding a suitable replacement in a timely manner. In terms of quality and finding a suitable replacement, we always have the S&P 500 (SPY) that we know is high quality. If one is also concerned about the valuation of the S&P 500, particularly right now when the index is heavily weighted toward a handful of mega-cap stocks, then there is the equal-weighted version of index (RSP), or, a balanced 60/40 proxy ETF like iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR), which should do better if the S&P 500 as a whole falls due to high valuations. So, there are always these options available for relative quality and safety if an individual replacement for the sold stock can't be found right away. We don't always have to go find an exact replacement individual stock whenever we sell something, either. Holding cash for a short period of time while one looks is fine as well.

Now we are left with the final, and perhaps most difficult issue, how do we know whether something is really overvalued enough to sell? Well, I use the same method to determine overvaluation as I do to determine undervaluation so the basic process isn't very difficult for me. And I have enough experience to know that about 80% of the time, my method will correctly identify overvaluation/underperformance compared to the S&P 500 over the medium-term. I've written a couple of different series of articles on SA about this topic, but let's take a look at the results from my own portfolio of less-cyclical stocks we bought in the Cyclical Investor's Club during the March 2020 sell-off, and have subsequently taken profits in, and then see how they performed after we sold them compared to the S&P 500. These will all be stocks that I sold for valuation reasons. Stocks I sold for quality reasons or because they were being bought out by another company are not included in this list.

In total, there were 9 less-cyclical stocks I bought since 2019 and took profits in because of overvaluation before 2022. Eight of the nine, I wrote public articles about both the purchase and the sale of the stock so there is a public record for them. One of them, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), was an exclusive pick from my investing service. (The tenth, Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), I'm writing about in this article.)

Ticker Date Sold Total Return Since Sale SPY Total Return Since Sale ALGN 7/30/20 77% 47% TXRH 10/28/20 28% 45% HOLX 8/10/20 0% 45% SYY 9/23/20 37% 47% SYK 10/28/20 32% 45% AME 1/27/21 28% 26% GPC 6/17/21 14% 11% MCHP 1/27/21 28% 26% ROST 1/27/21 -4% 26% Average +27% +35%

In terms of the quantity of significant relative winners vs losers, which we'll count 10% (1,000 basis points) or more of outperformance or underperformance as "significant", ALGN was the only significant outperformer, while TXRH, HOLX, SYY, SYK, and ROST underperformed, and AME, GPC, and MCHP have performed about the same as SPY since they were sold. While this is a small data set, it is very much in line with my long-term experience, and typically, the longer we go, the fewer outperformers there be relative to the index. I feel very confident stating that only 1 in 5 will go on to outperform the index over a 3-year time frame on average.

In terms of average performance, the stocks that were sold have underperformed the S&P 500 index by about 8% or 800 basis points so far. Given the average time elapsed has only been about one year, that's pretty significant underperformance.

That said, it's important to know that there will sometimes be outliers, like ALGN, that may, for one reason or another become even more overvalued after they are sold. However, even ALGN is now showing signs it is reverting to the mean.

Data by YCharts

It's probably only a matter of time before it falls back down to a more reasonable valuation.

It's important to highlight that these were all high-quality businesses and were not particularly cyclical, so there was really no "market timing" involved at all with these. Yet, as a group, the average realized total return was about +105%, and the average annualized return using the number of months held as the holding period was about +178%. So, these were high-quality businesses that had performed very well and the only reason I sold them was strictly for valuation reasons. I was then able to take the proceeds and invest in different stocks with lower valuations. This demonstrates there is some evidence that my valuation method is pretty good at identifying both undervaluation and overvaluation.

Next, I'll take you through the same process I used to buy and sell the stocks above, using Dollar Tree, which I sold back on 11/22/21, but didn't have time to write about until now. (The metrics are currently very similar to when I sold, though.)

Full Cycle Earnings Analysis

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market sentiment returns and business returns. I then combine those expected returns together in the form of a 10-year CAGR expectation and use that to value the stock.

Before I begin this analysis, I always check the business's long-term earnings patterns in order to ensure that the business is a proper fit for this sort of analysis. If the historical earnings 1) don't have a long enough history 2) are erratic in nature, or 3) are too cyclical, then I either avoid analyzing the stock altogether or I use a different type of analysis that is more appropriate.

FastGraphs (Annotations by Cory Cramer)

We have a full 20-year earnings history on FAST Graphs for Dollar Tree, so there is plenty of data available. Earnings have been fairly steady so they are relatively predictable, but earnings growth does occasionally dip moderately. With only four years of modest to moderate declines over the past two decades, Dollar Tree meets all of the basic requirements for the Full-Cycle Analysis I'm about to share.

Market Sentiment Return Expectations

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. Since we have had a recent recession (albeit an unusual one), I'm starting this cycle in fiscal year 2014 and running it through 2022's estimates.

FastGraphs (Annotations by Cory Cramer)

Dollar Tree's average P/E from 2014 to the present has been about 19.93 (the blue bar circled in gold on the FAST Graph). Using 2022's forward earnings estimates of $5.56 (also circled in gold), Dollar Tree has a current P/E of 23.51. If that 23.51 P/E were to revert to the average P/E of 19.93 over the course of the next 10 years and everything else was held the same, Dollar Tree's price would fall and it would produce a 10-Year CAGR of -1.65%. That's the annual return we can expect from sentiment mean reversion if it takes ten years to revert. If it takes less time to revert, the price could fall faster.

Business Earnings Expectations

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield (which is an inverted P/E ratio, so, the Earnings/Price ratio). The current earnings yield is about +4.25%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $4.25 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2014, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

Since Dollar Tree made a big acquisition in 2016 and issued a lot of new shares, I started this graph in 2017. They have reduced their shares by about 4% during this time. I will make adjusts for this, and also make adjustments for the three years in which earnings growth fell during this period as well. After doing that, I calculate an annual earnings growth rate of about +8.65%.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Dollar Tree's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.25 plus +8.65% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +8.65% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $169 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +5.39% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for Dollar Tree, it will produce a -1.65% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +5.39% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +3.74% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Back when I bought Dollar Tree in March of 2020, the expected 10-Year CAGR was over 12%, so I bought it. Now the expected 10-Year CAGR is under 4%, and so I have taken profits.

Additional Thoughts or Considerations

There are three additional considerations or thoughts of mine worth highlighting. The first consideration is that because Dollar Tree recently announced that they would be raising prices and that customers seemed willing to pay those higher prices, analysts have significantly raised their expectations for earnings growth next year to a whopping 35% year-over-year. While I never doubted Dollar Tree's ability to be able to raise prices, I think that expectation is now priced into the stock. This means that if Dollar Tree meets those expectations the price is unlikely to rise much higher based on that, but if they disappoint, then the price could fall significantly. So, I don't really like the risk/reward profile now that the price has spiked. The bigger risk is likely that they will disappoint expectations somehow.

An additional thought I'd like to share regarding Dollar Tree is that it's not a good idea to take your investing cues from stock price movement most of the time.

Data by YCharts

This is a total return chart from the time I bought DLTR on 3/13/20 to the time I sold on 11/22/21. There was a several month time period where the market decided that it didn't like that stock, and even though the humble retail stock had kept pace with a mega-tech driven S&P 500 for the first year I owned it, in the spring of 2021, Dollar Tree's stock price fell quite far off its highs in mid-2021. At one point last year it was -30% off its highs. Many investors during this time sold the stock even though nothing had really fundamentally changed about the long-term outlook. Because nothing had changed, I simply kept holding, and eventually, the market changed its mind and the stock very quickly reverted back in line with the previous trend. I think this is a good lesson that paying attention to the fundamentals rather than stock price movement is an important skill for an investor to have.

And the last consideration worth thinking about is what I did with my Dollar Tree money after the stock was sold. And, in this case, rather than move the money to my "default" position, which is currently a balanced 60/40 proxy iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, I bought Tyson Foods (TSN), which I wrote an article about last month. Since switching to the undervalued Tyson stock, here is the initial performance so far.

Data by YCharts

In this case, both Dollar Tree and SPY are flat, while TSN is up +13%, so, it's not a bad trade-off so far.

Conclusion

In the end, investors who buy individual stocks for the medium or long-term need to be able to determine whether the stocks are overvalued or undervalued in order to maximize returns. Sure, there are many businesses that everyone knows are high quality, and investors can do "okay" paying average prices and holding for the long-term. But returns are unlikely to do much better than simply buying the S&P 500 index would have done. Developing valuation skills is an important step toward achieving better than average returns.

Dollar Tree and the cohorts I shared in this article represent a class of high-quality, less-cyclical stocks. In my next article, I plan to share my process for taking profits in deep cyclical stocks, which has a very different thought process behind it.