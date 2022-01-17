SilverCrest Metals: Commissioning And Production Ramp-Up In 2022
Summary
- Commissioning and production ramp-up of Las Chispas is expected in 2022, which will transform SilverCrest to a low-cost producer.
- The Las Chispas project is so far tracking well against schedule and budget.
- The valuation against reserves is a bit stretched, but there is plenty of additional resources and exploration potential.
- I do much more than just articles at Off The Beaten Path: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) has over the longer term had a fantastic performance, beating most peers, metals, relevant indices, and ETFs. However, the stock price has been about flat over the last two years even though the price of silver has increased during that period.
Figure 1 - Source: YCharts
The recent lackluster share price performance is likely due a very significant run-up prior to 2020 and the less exciting feasibility and development phase of the Lassonde Curve. However, commissioning is now not far off, which means the stock has the potential to rerate provided everything in the build phase continues to go according to the plan.
Las Chispas Commissioning
SilverCrest is primarily valued on the core Las Chispas project, with commissioning scheduled for Q2 2022, and production ramp-up expected in the second half of this year.
Figure 2 & 3 - Source: SilverCrest January 2022 Presentation
Construction is so far tracking slightly ahead of schedule, with 54% completed in Q3 2021 compared to 48% planned at that point. The total capital spend is also tracking well against the budget, where most costs will at this point be confirmed. So, there is little chance of any significant cost overruns for the project.
The company is also very well-capitalized, with $199M in cash as of Q3 2021, and approximately $59M in capital left to be incurred through commissioning. So, there is plenty of liquidity if there were to be any delays with the commissioning and consequently cash flows from the project.
Valuation
The below table provides the net present value of Las Chispas at a few different metal price scenarios, where current prices are somewhere between the feasibility study base and feasibility study upside scenarios.
Figure 4 - Source: SilverCrest April 2021 Presentation
If we use the latest spot prices of $1,800/oz for gold and $23/oz for silver, we get an NPV of approximately $670M with some interpolation.
The company did as of Q3 2021 have 145M common shares outstanding, if we disregard the options, shares units, and use the latest share price. We get market cap of $1,121M and a market cap to NPV of 1.67.
Resource Update & Exploration Potential
It is important to remember that apart from the reserves, the company has plenty of resource, which are presently not part of the mine plan. There has been quite a lot of drilling since the last update, where there is another reserves and resource update planned for 2022. That update has the potential to boost reserves significantly and extend the mine life of the project.
"Only 15 of more than 45 known veins included in the Reserve Estimate." / Corporate Presentation
Figure 5 - Source: SilverCrest January 2022 Presentation
Apart from Las Chispas, the company has also started to drill at El Picacho, which is located within 85km trucking distance from Las Chispas. The results have so far been very encouraging with 21 holes averaging 4.1 meters in width grading 8.14 g/t gold and 49.7 g/t silver. There are presently 3 drill rigs operating at El Picacho.
Figure 6 - Source: SilverCrest January 2022 Presentation
Conclusion
There are so many things to like about SilverCrest Metals. It is a fully financed development company, close to production, with extremely good grades, and very low operating cost. The company also has exploration potential.
The company has done an excellent job of taking the project from exploration to close to production in a compressed time frame without excessive equity dilution, which is no small feat.
Management in some junior exploration and development companies can make very poorly timed capital allocation decisions and overcompensate their insider dilution by very excessive option issuance. However, SilverCrest has gone in the opposite direction decreasing the maximum number of options allowed to 5.5% from 10% prior to Q3 2021. That is something which I think should be celebrated.
Figure 7 - Source: Q3 2021 Financial Statement
However, one minor concern is that there are quite a lot of delays in Mexico due to Covid-19. So, while I would not worry too much about cost overruns, there is still the potential for delays as we saw with MAG Silver's Juanicipio project not too long ago. Given the good liquidity position, I expect the impact from potential delays would be very manageable.
For me, the valuation is still not attractive enough to buy the stock, where I think much of the resource update and some further exploration success seems to be priced into the stock already. I can definitely see upside surprises in 2022 due to all the catalysts, or from positive metal prices, but there are in my view other quality projects with more enticing valuations.
If you like this article and is interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.
I primarily invest in turnarounds in cyclical industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. My portfolio generated a return of 81% during 2020 and 39% during 2021.
This article was written by
I enjoy my anonymity, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics, but most of my value-based investment knowledge comes from independent learning where I am a perpetual student. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries. I have a significant portion of my portfolio exposed to the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies.
I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer a Marketplace service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.
I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.