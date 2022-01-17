metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Market action creates its own story. High performance of growth indices makes everyone suddenly feel like an entrepreneur. In reality, most are just chasing what has gone up and giving into their intrinsic fear of missing out. We look at one ETF today, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF), from that lens and tell you why the current bubble is far worse than Nasdaq 2000.

The Fund

The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index of large and mid-sized capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics. At first glance this might sound exactly what you want to buy for growth, but things are not as simple as they look.

Characteristics

The fund was started almost exactly in time for the NASDAQ 2000 bust, but has recovered over time and now sports over $74 billion in assets.

IWF Characteristics iShares

The Russell 1000 index splits the difference between the S&P 500 (SPY) and Russell 2000 (IWM) and gets you a heavy leaning on the larger companies with a dash of mid-sized ones. The fees are tiny and at 0.19% are unlikely to detract from the ETF accomplishing the returns of the index.

Holdings

The top holdings here are the well-known names that we have all come to know rather well.

IWF Holdings iShares

Of the top 10, 8 are identical in the top 10 holdings of SPY. We have highlighted the two outliers.

SPY Holdings SPDR

This gets the IWF to an extreme point where the 6 relatively defensive sectors form under 10% of the total and the fund is heavily weighted in technology.

IWF Sector Allocations iShares

This might seem like a good thing, but do note that the defensive sectors like Consumer Staples have thrashed the growth oriented ones like information technology over the last 5 decades.

Performance

The recent performance from IWF has been good. IWF has outperformed the broader and more popular choice, SPY, in the last decade.

Data by YCharts

This has obviously led investors to gravitate more towards this and similar ETFs. But is the past really a tell for the future, or are you buying the top in growth? While the exact top can only be known with 20:20 hindsight, we tell you three reasons why this growth bubble is worse than NASDAQ 2000.

Sales Multiples Far Worse Than 2000

Price to sales is a clean fundamental analysis which tells you what kind of returns you can expect. In today's markets it often represents how many years you will spend wishing you had never heard of these loss-making companies. The percentage of SPY members with price to sales ratios greater than 10 are more than twice as high as in the year 2000.

S&P 500 Price To Sales Charles Schwab

This is after what has arguably been a brutal year for many third-tier growth companies. How did IWF fare vs iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) for the next 5 years when valuations were half as bad? Not too well.

Data by YCharts

Stock Issuance Is Far Worse

One sign of the bubble is how much stock can be issued to finance these "growth" ventures. This is one of the best forward metrics as well as regardless how bullish you are, if more stock is being created than can be absorbed, markets will go down. Rolling 12 month issuance shown below is from August 2021 when GMO penned this interesting piece, "When The Ducks Are Quacking, Feed Em".

Feed The Ducks GMO

Another way to get an overall idea of how much stock there is, is to look at market capitalization to GDP or GDI. You can see that we are a wee bit ahead of the NASDAQ bust level in 2000.

US Total Market Capitalization To GDI YCharts

This metric correlates well with 10 year forward returns and the odds that you even beat the 10 Year Treasury note is exceedingly weak.

The Bubble Is Built On Another Bubble

While NASDAQ 2000 had its shares of shams and scams, the factor that makes the current bubble worse is that it is built right on top of another one. Currently, valuations are stretched based on sales and earnings, but even those sales and earnings are inflated, thanks to massive government transfers. COVID-19 lockdowns and a rapid move to e-commerce were other one-off events that inflated earnings in many cases. Once we normalize post COVID-19, you will see the full impact as government transfers withdraw liquidity.

Fiscal Drag Bloomberg

Verdict

With IWF you get the cream of the growth delusion. 502 different holdings with an average P/E ratio of 43.17 (this excludes the unprofitable ones) and a price to book ratio of almost 15.

IWF P/E Ratio iShares

How this works out over the next decade is rather easy to predict, although on shorter time frames we have found the Einstein attributed quote to be accurate. We would stay out of this ETF and we rate it a sell at the current price.

IWF Rating Trapping Value

