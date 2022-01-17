DakotaSmith/iStock via Getty Images

The last 12 months have been a great education opportunity for investors. While market indices have held up, many bubbles have imploded. Investors have found out that they weren't really too keen on holding on based on shoddy fundamentals when stocks started going down. For most of these, we think there is a lot more time to go before we reach a semblance of normalcy. But there are few where our total return 10-year outlook is getting interesting. We go over one such opportunity today.

NYSE: BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corporation (

BEPC and its LP equivalent Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) are related companies with almost identical risk-rewards. We will focus here on BEPC with periodic references to BEP as well. At the end of 2020 and into beginning of 2021, BEPC and BEP could do no wrong. Investors were in love with these Brookfield entities and moved BEP up 98% over its value in January 2020.

Data by YCharts

We would note here that this is not over the COVID-19 lows but from January 2020, pre-COVID levels. Now, without looking it up, guess what the funds from operations (FFO) growth was for BEP in 2020. Swing at it, after all the chart must mean something. Market must have chased this based on some fundamentals, no?

The answer: 2.2%.

Oh yes, 98% price gain plus 2% FFO growth equals 100% insanity. This would be quite hilarious by itself, if not for the fact that BEPC took this insanity a whole level higher. Remember, the only reason people buy BEPC over BEP is to "dodge the K-1". One might think K-1s were the equivalent of Fukushima toxic sludge, considering that BEPC was bid $13.40 above BEP's price.

Data by YCharts

Investors paid 46X FFO for BEPC and 37X FFO for BEP. 9 years' worth extra for BEPC just so they don't see a K-1.

What This Has To Do With Fundamentals Today

Mean reversion unfortunately is an unwritten rule in the markets. The bubble in BEPC was so extreme, that no one who bought there will see a positive 10 year total return. At 34X EV to EBITDA (valuation at the highs), even some of the growth powerhouses of today would have blushed.

Data by YCharts

This will create a lot of supply and for a long time as more and more disillusioned investors sell. We fully expect mean reversion to hit in the opposite direction. One gauge we can use is to see a revulsion towards BEPC relative to BEP. A BEPC to BEP ratio is perfect to use here. That ratio is rapidly normalizing.

BEPC to BEP Ratio YCharts

Sentiment is now close to normalizing but BEPC could get cheaper than BEP and that would be a "tell" that everyone has thrown in the towel.

Fundamentals

BEP's fundamentals have remained steady and 2021 FFO should come in about 6% higher than 2020. The development pipeline continues to expand and now is at 36 GW. Most of this is still very early stage and won't impact in the near future. Inflation accelerators, lower debt refinancing and margin expansion should make 6% FFO growth in 2022 and 2023 a very probable event though. BEPC and BEP now trade close to 20X 2023 FFO. This is "cheap" in relation to recent past but expensive when any period prior to 2020 is looked at. One can visualize this by looking at the dividend yield. 3.71% looks delicious when viewed in context of the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Going back further though, not so much.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

The renewables boom is here to stay and BEP likely gets a moderate valuation uplift from its pre-2020 days. The same of course applies to BEPC, although its listing is of a recent nature. What level is this new valuation going to be at? At a minimum we would think a 4.0% dividend yield would be a good benchmark. Note that we say "minimum" here as 5% would not surprise us one bit. At a 4% yield with expected dividends of $1.24 in the next 12 months, we consider this fairly valued near $31.00. At the current price we think investors can probably get 5.5%-6.0% total annual returns over the next decade with the bulk coming from dividends. Our appreciation for the asset base is tempered by the extreme levels of debt (7.0X debt to EBITDA). We think the cash secured puts for $30 are looking attractive on a relative basis compared to the dearth of opportunities in the market. For BEP the August 2022 $30 strikes offer a good yield and modest price buffer.

Cash Secured Put BEP Conservative Income Portfolio

For BEPC, the December 2022 $30 strikes might make a sound entry for the patient investor.

CSP BEPC Conservative Income Portfolio

Keep in mind that any kind of interest rate shock could see a bigger selloff in these yield securities than what most would consider normal. We will be looking to layer in on such opportunities while using the BEPC-BEP ratio above to gauge the nausea levels in the masses.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.