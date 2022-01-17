David McNew/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Union Pacific Railroad Company (NYSE:UNP) is one of the largest railroad companies in the U.S., and their routes connect 23 states in two-thirds of the Western U.S. Railroad companies are the backbone of the U.S. economy, and they transport more than 40% of intercity goods. Thanks to the oligarchical structure of the railroad industry in the North America, they enjoy an ultimate economic moat that protects their market share against new entrants. With the recovering economy and ever growing demand for railroad service, I expect Union Pacific to thrive for the foreseeable future. During tumultuous times like this in the market, stocks like Union Pacific are perfect to ride out the volatility and stabilize your portfolio. I believe Union Pacific provides a great investment for a long-term investor because:

U.S. Railroad industry will enjoy a tailwind from the recovering economy, and Union Pacific is in a prime position to take advantage.

Union Pacific has an economic moat to ensure profitability and plentiful cash flow. Recent improvements in operational efficiency will contribute to improving margins.

Thanks to their rock-solid operation and positive outlook, I expect Union Pacific to keep rewarding shareholders with a dividend and share buyback.

Tailwind from economic recovery and ever increasing rail demand

Despite several issues (labor shortage, supply chain, and inflation), the U.S. economy is well into recovery mode. The Conference Board expects U.S. real GDP growth to be 6.0% in 4Q 2021 (2.3% in Q3 2021), and that the economy will grow by 3.5% in 2022. Also, Jamie Dimon (CEO of JPMorgan (JPM)) shared his positive outlook on the U.S. economy in his shareholder letter. He mentioned healthy credit, low charge-off rate and overall strong economic activity. Growth in the U.S. economy will bring a large tailwind to Union Pacific because it will increase the number of goods that need to be transported.

In addition to this shorter-term trend, the overall long-term trend for the railroad industry is positive as well. World economic growth will also stimulate transportation. Union Pacific will carry the raw materials (base chemical, fuels, etc.), grains, fertilizer, waste, finished automobiles, merchandise, and so forth that will support this economic activity. The railroad is 4X more fuel efficient than a truck (which is the most direct alternative) and safer as well, so the importance of the railroad isn't going to decrease anytime soon. Union Pacific is in prime position to take advantage of these positive trends. The graph below demonstrates the fuel efficiency and the forecast for global railroad demand.

Fuel Efficiency of Railroad vs. Truck Investor Relations

Global Connected Rail Market Maximize Market Research

Economic moat and increasing efficiency

Union Pacific has many distinctive advantages that give them an economic moat. First and foremost is the oligarchical structure of the North American railroad industry. Union Pacific and BNSF control the Western U.S., and Norfolk Southern and CSX control the Eastern U.S. These geographic duopolies secure railroad market share. The second advantage is the network effect. Union Pacific connects 23 states in the Western two-thirds of the country and serves 10,000 customers by transporting economic goods. It would be nearly impossible for another company to establish competing infrastructure, given the capital requirements and construction timelines.

Lastly, the efficiency and safety of the railroad is clearly dominant to other alternatives. As previously mentioned, railroad are 4 times more fuel efficient than a semi and that gap is not really closing. As a matter of fact, locomotive productivity and workforce efficiency of Union Pacific are increasing at a rapid pace as the trains get longer (given below). In terms of safety, transporting hazardous material through the railroad is inherently safer than by truck (e.g., no hazardous chemicals on a congested city highway).

Given this economic moat, Union Pacific enjoys high profitability and cash generation. Their profitability metrics (EBIT margin of 42.14%, EBITDA margin of 52.55%, and Net Income margin of 29.19%) are well above the sector median. Thanks to this profitability, they have been generating tons of cash as well. The cash from operation has increased from $6.1 B in 2012 to $9.1 B in 2021. This trend will continue well into the future.

Union Pacific Overview Investor Relations

Union Pacific Efficiency Investor Day Infographic

Rewarding shareholders with dividends and buybacks

Union Pacific has been friendly towards shareholders and has rewarded them handsomely over a very long period of time. They have consistently paid dividends for the past 32 years, and increased that dividend for the most recent 14 years. In December 2021, they announced a 10% increase. They also have been rewarding shareholders through share buybacks. Since 2014, they have repurchased more than $3 B worth of common shares on average each year, which pushes up the share price along the way. So far, they repurchased $6.5 B worth of common shares in the past 12 months. Given the positive economic outlook and their cash generating ability, I expect this trend to continue for the foreseeable future. The dividend and buyback trends are given below.

Data by YCharts

Intrinsic Value Estimation

My intrinsic value estimation on Union Pacific using DCF model was largely unchanged from my last article. The only part that I would adjust within the same frame work is the EBITDA growth expectation. Given the rising freight cost, increasing demand, and improving efficiency, I believe EBITDA growth of 7% would be justified. Given the latest EBITDA growth came at 9.5% YoY and EPS growth came in at 18.92%, a 7% growth assumption is well within reason. The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 10-15% upside, and I fully expect Union Pacific to capture this upside.

Price Target Upside Base Case $251.72 2% Bullish Case $272.25 11% Very Bullish Case $305.82 24%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 7.5%

EBITDA Growth Rate: 7% (Base Case), 9% (Bullish Case), 12% (Very Bullish Case)

Current EBITDA: $11,147 M

Current Stock Price: $246.27 (01/14/2022)

Tax rate: 23%

Risk

Ongoing supply chain issues decrease transportation volume, and the decrease in volume could have the potential to negatively impact Union Pacific's revenue and profit. However, the supply chain disruption is actually creating a larger positive impact on revenue growth than negative impact. The first positive impact is the increase in freight fee, which has more than offset the decrease in transporting volume so far. The second positive impact is the demurrage fee, the charge for extended use of freight cars (e.g., sitting on a port due to congestion). In first three quarters of 2021, Class I railroads in the U.S. collected $1.18 B in revenue from demurrage fees. Therefore, I don't expect the supply chain issue to have a negative impact on Union Pacific's profitability. Either way, this won't be a long-term issue for Union Pacific.

Ongoing wage inflation can create pressure on Union Pacific's margin, and this may decrease the profit and cash generation of the company. However, Union Pacific is actively working on improving operating efficiency, and the workforce productivity increased by 19% in the past couple of years. Also, Union Pacific's dominant position in the industry allows them to pass costs to the customer. Therefore, I don't expect wage inflation to have a large impact on their operation.

Conclusion

Union Pacific and other railroad companies have been the backbone of the U.S. economy for a long time, and that will be the case for the foreseeable future. The recovering economy and ever increasing demand for their transportation service will serve Union Pacific well. Thanks to their impressive profitability and cash generating ability, they will continue to reward shareholders with increasing dividends and timely share buybacks. The supply chain issue and wage inflation challenges are temporary, and won't have a lasting impact on their growth trajectory. I expect 10-15% upside from the current level.