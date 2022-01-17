sharrocks/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While the macroeconomic and company-specific backdrop is positive, the chart is currently topping. Wait for a new uptrend to develop.

Procter & Gamble is in the consumer staples sector:

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

They are - by far - the largest company in this sector by market capitalization.

Consumer staples are less affected by macroeconomic factors than consumer discretionary companies; even in a downturn, consumers are still going to purchase toiletries and other personal care products. That does not mean that the economic backdrop is unimportant, however. A strengthening economy would increase personal incomes, which increases overall spending.

The macroeconomic backdrop is strong. The labor market is still adding jobs:

The total number of establishment jobs (left) continues to increase. While the pace of monthly job gains has declined (right), it is still positive.

As a result of job gains, total weekly wages are increasing, which is helping to support...

...a strong pace of retail sales.

Additionally, two sub-groups of retail sales are rising at an above-norm pace.

Sales at general merchandise stores (think grocery stores) have risen at an above-average pace, as have...

...sales in health and beauty stores.

In a number of ways, I think of (NYSE:PG) as a self-managing company. What I mean by that is the company is a stalwart of global business; its products are firmly embedded in the purchasing culture across the globe. The company is going to consistently post profits. What I'm looking for in the financial statements is evidence that management isn't blowing it financially.

PG is very well managed.

PG topline revenue Seeking Alpha

From 2012-2017, top-lined revenue decreased. As you may recall, during this time, the company shed a number of what it viewed as "non-core" brands. Since 2017, top-line revenue has grown at a decent clip for a company of PG's size and age.

PG revenue percentages Seeking Alpha

The gross profit percentage has fluctuated around 50% for the last ten years. But the operating and net income percentages have increased - a very welcome development for shareholders.

PG's Debt asset ratio Seeking Alpha

The company has managed its debt position very well.

PG cash flow, dividend and interest payments Seeking Alpha

The above table is from the cash flow and income statement. The third row is the amount of cash the company has from operations after paying for investment. A company of PG's size should have ample cash in this line, which it does. Next, I add the total dividends and interest payments together (row second from the bottom) and subtract that total from the operations less investing line. Here, I want to be sure the company has sufficient cash to pay bond and stockholders. The bottom row says it does.

So far, we've learned that the macroeconomic backdrop is bullish and that the company is very well run.

Unfortunately, the stock chart says wait:

All three momentum indicators (bottom panel) have given a sell-signal and are declining. The price chart contains a double top and may be printing a longer head and shoulders pattern, with prices currently printing the right shoulder.

Fundamental analysis tells us what to buy. That analysis says the macroeconomic backdrop is positive and that the company is well-run. Technical analysis tells us when to buy. Now is not the time. Wait on PG.