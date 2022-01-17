Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

One of my goals has been to come to understand in detail how it is that REITs grow. The point is to be able to accurately estimate their relative value and to find the best investments.

Recently, I showed that the growth of AFFO/share can be found using only four variables. Importantly, two of them appear as the ratio of Investment AFFO Yield to Traded AFFO Yield.

Previously much of my focus for REITs had been only on Investment AFFO Yield. And this does matter, since it strongly impacts growth from retained earnings.

But in the context of issuing shares, Traded AFFO Yield also matters greatly. Having a low AFFO yield (and the corresponding low dividend) powerfully improves the ability to increase shareholder value by issuing shares.

This realization focused more of my attention on analyzing low-yield REITs, and in particular on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH). I am now long INVH and am writing to share why.

Invitation Homes Today

Invitation owns and operates single-family rental homes. They own 80,000 of them, and seek to have a minimum of 5,000 homes in their markets.

They emphasize sunbelt and western markets, as you can see here. This takes advantage of the high growth of jobs and incomes in these markets.

Invitation Homes property map. Company presentation

Invitation has had a specific strategy since their IPO. They emphasize "infill locations," where there is no threat that development will provide a big oversupply.

These locations are where people can be close to work and access good schools. They attract professionals with good incomes.

No wonder the average value of their homes is above $400,000. These are not in slums and not in cheap tracts distant from urban centers.

A house owned by Invitation Homes. Company Presentation

A few other features of Invitation deserve mention:

High occupancy above 98%

Blended lease rent growth of about 10% (higher for new leases)

Investment grade BBB balance sheet

Debt Ratio of 40% continuing to drop

Good and improving debt maturity ladder

Participation in many channels of property acquisition

Favorable Context

You are very likely aware that America has been underbuilding houses since the Great Recession. Here is the plot relating to that which INVH shows.

Housing permits history. Company Presentation

This sets up a high-demand market overall that is likely to persist for a decade or more. Strong local growth exacerbates the shortage in many of the INVH markets.

What's more, the population of young adults in the age range where the number of people ready to be in houses is about to increase significantly:

Demographics of demand. Company Presentation

In short, the demand picture for single-family rentals is positive. And while there is A LOT of supply coming into that category, it can't get to the infill locations emphasized by Invitation.

Some Relevant History

Invitation faced quite a few challenges upon their listing as a REIT less than 5 years ago. They have made excellent progress in quickly working through them. Here are remarks about some of them.

First, they had far too much debt, with a Debt Ratio above 50% and Debt/EBITDAre at 10.7. They have pulled both of these down rapidly, so that the Debt Ratio is now 40% and they project getting Debt/EBITDAre below 6 in 2022.

Rapid debt reduction often impedes the growth of shareholder value. That did not happen here; AFFO/sh has grown at a CAGR of 13% since the IPO. In context, this was extraordinary performance. One key aspect is their high level of retained earnings, discussed further below.

Second, their interest rates were far too high and they suffered from lack of access to bond markets. In 2017, interest expenses were above 40% of NOI.

With their investment-grade rating and bond issuance, interest expenses on new acquisitions now run only 20% of NOI.

Third, they wanted to reposition quite a bit of their portfolio. They merged with Starwood Waypoint Homes in 2017, which was important as a way to add scale.

For the next couple of years Invitation was selling about 5% of their properties each year and recycling the capital into properties more aligned with their focus. The rate of recycling has dropped a lot over the past couple of years.

That merger also left Invitation holding some convertible notes, with the attendant potential for shareholder dilution. The last of these matured this month.

Fourth, in Q3 of 2020 Invitation announced the establishment of a Joint Venture to access an additional $1B of capital to support growth of their assets. This is a bit confusing to me; it may have been part of reaching the scale they needed for the investment grade rating.

The JV seems to be well organized to protect all parties. It also lets Invitation ramp up their personnel in their markets, which matters. And it will provide a pipeline of homes they can acquire in 5 to 7 years, when the JV liquidates.

Single Family Sanity

We are in a phase of investing where huge amounts of money are chasing real assets that deliver cash flows. The consequence in real estate generally has been massive compression of cap rates.

Cap rates for sunbelt apartment complexes, which were above 5% less than a decade ago, are now pushing down into the 3s. We are also seeing cap rate compression for shopping centers, industrial properties, offices, and many other real estate sectors.

Here is what is nuts: cap rates for single family homes have compressed far less than for other sectors. They remain above 5%.

Here is why.

Single-family rental market Company Presentation

The "institutional owners" include both public and private companies. Invitation owns 80,000 homes, so they are a big player amongst the institutions.

But the institutions are completely dwarfed by the overall market of individual buyers and sellers. On top of that, most single-family homes are not rented but still are part of the market for such houses.

The consequences are clear. This may be the only real estate sector where hordes of slathering, yield-starved investors cannot meaningfully move cap rates down.

Beyond that, Invitation speaks often of providing an option for people to view their home itself as a subscription. If this took off, it could expand the fraction of all homes that are rentals.

Invitation to Profit

INVH is young. Founded in 2012, INVH listed as a REIT in 2017. In the subsequent 5 years, they have doubled NOI. It now stands at about $1.2B.

This table shows the relevant parameters and the Investment AFFO Yield for INVH. The Investment AFFO Yield is the ratio of newly generated AFFO to newly invested capital.

Investment AFFO Yield of INVH Author

The rows shaded green show the key parameters impacting this yield. Cap rate is discussed above.

The Debt Ratio has come down rapidly in recent years to its present value. It is likely to fall further. The interest expense for new debt has also dropped dramatically.

INVH achieved an investment-grade credit rating (BBB or equivalent) in 2021. They promptly accessed the bond markets for $1B of debt.

The rows shaded orange show the key ratios to NOI needed to determine AFFO. The General & Administrative expenses have also fallen as a fraction of NOI. Recurring capex and interest expense for new property are not unusually high or low at this point.

The V-factor of 64%, defined as one less those three expense ratios, is solid. The implied Investment AFFO Yield is 5.3%.

This yield dwarfs those of other housing REIT categories. Apartment REITs, such as Camden Property Trust (CPT) and manufactured housing REITs, such as Sun Communities (SUI) run at a yield of roughly 3%.

The math that turns the input numbers into an Investment AFFO Yield is given by Chris Volk's V-formula, shown here and discussed here.

Formula for Investment AFFO YIeld Author

Potential for Massive Returns

The massive returns this can all produce have three parts. These are rental rate growth, reinvested earnings, and external growth by issuing shares. These are all explosive at present.

Rental Rate Growth

The blended rent growth has been increasing rapidly. Single-family rental is following the same path as apartments.

Blended rental rate growth. Company Presentation

The blended rate of growth is up to 10.6% for Q3. It should stay strong for a few years, driven by the demographic and economic tailwinds.

On the assumption that property expenses and recurring capex increase in proportion, and that interest expenses do not drop, all of which are pessimistic, 10% rent growth will drive a 5% increase in AFFO/share.

Retained Earnings

AFFO/share also grows from the reinvestment of retained earnings. Invitation is an unusual REIT in another way. They have consistently been paying out only 60% of AFFO. More typical would be 80%.

This is powerful. They can retain 40% of AFFO, lever it up to 60% of AFFO, and invest it at a 5% Investment AFFO yield. This boosts AFFO/share by 3%.

This takes our total estimate of internal growth of AFFO/share to 8%. [An aside is that INVH uses non-standard definitions of internal and external growth. This could cause confusion if one does not pay attention to the details.]

External Growth

The key ratio determining the potential gains to investors from issuing stock is the ratio of Investment AFFO Yield to Traded AFFO Yield. For INVH, the Traded AFFO Yield, the ratio of AFFO to Market Cap, is 2.3%.

At 2.3, the ratio of these two yields is among the highest for REITs. The implication is that the power of share issuance to drive growth is also.

The total rate of AFFO per share growth is given by this formula, discussed here, which I developed based on work by Chris Volk.

Formula for growth of AFFO/share. Author

Note that this depends on only four numbers. This table shows some relevant results for Invitation:

Cases for AFFO/share growth for INVH. Author.

So far in 2021, INVH has issued new shares equal to about 2% of their share count. As you can see in the column shaded blue, this is sufficient to push their AFFO/share growth to 10%.

If INVH would up that share issuance to 10%, the growth of AFFO/share would approach 18%. The column shaded green shows this case.

We can also note that it has become much more profitable to issue shares over the past year. The stock price is up 50% while AFFO is only up 12%. The Traded AFFO Yield has dropped from 3.2% to 2.4% (based on TTM AFFO for 2021 Q3).

The fourth column in the table, shaded orange, shows the earlier case. A return to that would still leave share issuance strongly positive.

We can hope that Invitation will ramp up their share issuance as they issue more debt. This will be limited by the need to keep delevering and to refinance old debt at lower rates. The pace at which they can sell new bonds may limit their growth for a bit.

That said, interest costs will drop over time too, which is not included in the above. Absent a secular increase in interest rates, this itself will produce an additional net increase to AFFO of nearly 20%.

Other Income

Invitation has at least two other sources of increased income in future years. The first is their asset management fees from the JV, discussed above. This is negligible now but growing.

The second source is the ancillary services Invitation is expanding. This so far includes Smart Home packages and an HVAC filter program, but will expand to programs relating to pets, pests, insurance, and energy.

Invitation is offering these as subscription services. They project $15M to $30M run rate earnings from these within a year. This will be in the ballpark of 5% of AFFO. Not nothing but not really a big needle mover.

Retaining Tenants

Retaining tenants and keeping them satisfied matters for all REITs. But it matters more for REITs with short lease terms like housing and apartment REITs.

Invitation seems to be strongly focused on resident satisfaction. This would certainly seem to make good business sense.

Here is what COO Charles Young had to say about that on the Q3 2021 earnings call:

… our turnover rate declined 110 basis points year-over-year. This puts our trailing four-quarter turnover rate at only 23.8%, the lowest in our history and another strong testament to our resident satisfaction. We also continued to make progress with our bad debt, which at 1% of gross rental revenues was half of what it was for the third quarter of 2020. And important part of this improvement is due to the outstanding efforts of our team who work closely with our residents to find solutions, to keep them in their homes. Since the pandemic began, we have helped thousands of residents apply for rental assistance programs. And as a result, we have received to-date over $25 million in rental assistance payments for the benefit of our residents. Our teams continue to work with those who need help with their claims. By and large, our resident base is strong and stable. Our average new resident today is a family with at least one child and one pet. The adults are on average 39 years old, both work and together earn over $120,000 per year, which equates to an income to rent ratio of over five times. As strong as we've seen, we believe our markets locations and quality of homes are driving this higher-end customer, along with the worry-free leasing lifestyle and best-in-class service that we provide and our residents expect.

In the Q1 2021 call, he also noted:

… we receive roughly 60,000 resident surveys each year and these continue to indicate record-high satisfaction rates. Our residents are particularly pleased with how we're using technology to add flexibility, convenience and time-saving benefits to their lives.

The above looks good, though with 80,000 tenants there have got to be some real problem tenants. And there is not any discussion of how these are handled.

Some lawyers make some bold claims about that. A lawyer friend of mine shared a Class Action filing that included, in my view, a great deal of hyperbole worthy of The New York Times. My take is that this complaint was some lawyers looking for a free yacht.

The filing also leveled specific accusations, apparently mostly at SWH, of tenant-unfriendly practices that would not make good business sense to me. Some of them resembled what a lot of (widely detested) banks get away with.

Perhaps such behavior is why SWH was ripe for a merger. On balance, it seems credible to me that most current tenants of Invitation are highly satisfied.

Valuation

My approach is to value REITs based on cash flows. Among other things, doing so brings one face to face with uncertainties that are real.

Invitation has this growth stock aspect because they retain 40% of AFFO and invest it in growth. An investor owns a share of a rapidly increasing collection of cash flows, in addition to getting paid a dividend that grows rapidly.

To my mind, it makes sense to value them based on AFFO. If you prefer to do so based only on the dividend, then multiply all prices in the graphic below by 60%.

One also faces the question of how long their rapid growth could continue. If they grew their portfolio at 18% per year for 20 years, they would own 5 million homes, nearly a third of the current market. One can invent scenarios that support that, but to my mind they would be unlikely.

On the other hand, growth of AFFO/share at 8% in total (on average) seems quite plausible to me indefinitely. This would involve a combination of rent growth, use of retained earnings, and some external growth.

I also looked at scenarios where Invitation grew AFFO/share at 18% for either 5 or 10 years, before it dropped back to 8%. Considering the tailwinds detailed above, 10 years is not implausible.

Here are the valuation curves from discounted cash flows for those three cases:

Discounted cash flow curves for INVH. Author

The dashed, horizontal line shows the current stock price. The lower, red curve shows indefinite growth of AFFO/share at 8%.

In this scenario, INVH is priced to generate a total return of nearly 11%. Alternatively, if you value only dividends, the return would be about 10%. That would seem to be a fair price for a wonderful company.

If INVH grows at 18% for 5 years (middle, black curve) or 10 years (upper, blue curve), before dropping back to 8% then it is priced to generate larger total returns. These reach 14% for the longer period of strong growth.

Takeaways

Compounded returns near 15% for more than 20 years have been achieved by only a few REIT stocks. INVH has a real potential to become one of the next group.

This could be undone if and when the entire market for cash flows resets to higher discount rates and lower earnings multiples. But it could be enhanced if Invitation handles the eventual wave of inflation well.

Invitation is obviously not a stock for principal that must produce current income. But even retirees have to plan for decades of spending. INVH is a sensible holding as a counter to long-term inflation, in a multi-bucket approach to funding retirement.

Beyond that, will the Millennial or Gen Z generations embrace the idea of subscribing to homes rather than owning them? Who knows? To whatever extent they do, this will also enhance the ability of Invitation to grow.

Invitation does not have the high yield of our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord. But we discuss it and it has found a place in mine.