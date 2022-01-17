Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Portfolio Transformation Toward Renewable Power And Sustainable Dividends

As explained in "4 Dividend Growth Stocks To Power Your Portfolio In 2022," the growth in electricity production by renewable energy sources like wind and solar is poised to continue for decades to come, whether or not Congress passes pro-renewables legislation anytime soon.

Wind and solar power production has become cost competitive with fossil fuels even without tax credits. Any further extension of tax credits would simply compound incentives for utility companies to switch over to wind and solar from fossil fuels (and especially coal).

Solar power in particular is set up for a major boom this decade. Bloomberg NEF projects a steady increase in annual solar installations over the course of the 2020s.

Bloomberg

As a dividend growth investor, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN, NYSE:CWEN.A) is one of my favorite ways to gain exposure to the growth in renewables and especially solar power. About 35% of projects in CWEN's sponsor company's development pipeline are utility-scale or distributed solar.

Despite recently announcing the disposition of its thermal power assets, giving the company the dry powder to fund its large renewables pipeline without the need to issue equity for the next few years, CWEN's stock price has dipped significantly this month.

Data by YCharts

This provides an attractive entry point for dividend growth investors and anyone else looking to gain exposure to the multi-decade decarbonization trend.

(Side note: CWEN and CWEN.A share identical ownership, but the company issues equity in the form of CWEN and thus its volume is much higher. However, despite a lower price, there has always been plenty of volume of CWEN.A for me, so I own that share class.)

Update On Clearway Energy

The most notable recent news on CWEN is the announcement in the third quarter earnings release that the company has agreed to sell its thermal power assets to private equity giant KKR & Co. (KKR) for $1.9 billion. CWEN expects to receive net proceeds of $1.3 billion for this deal.

In my estimation, this was a smart decision for CWEN for a few reasons.

First, though thermal power tends to be a very stable source of electricity for customers and revenue for the owner, CWEN's specialization is really in renewables. After all, it is sponsored by Clearway Energy Group ("CEG"), a renewable power project developer and subsidiary of Global Infrastructure Partners. CEG has a 17-gigawatt pipeline of renewables projects at some stage of development, and CWEN will likely purchase a large portion of these in the coming years.

Seeking Alpha

Second, stable power production assets like thermal plants have become increasingly valuable to institutional investors like pension funds and insurance companies in recent years as ultra-low bond yields have spurred the need to look elsewhere for yield. Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP, BIPC) completed the sale of its district energy business, Enwave, in July 2021 for $4.1 billion to the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan and a few private equity funds.

Third, this disposition allows CWEN to recycle capital accretively. Consider the fact that while CWEN's thermal business made up about 20% of its portfolio value, it only accounted for about 9% of cash available for distribution ("CAFD") and 6% of EBITDA.

Seeking Alpha

As you can see above, once the proceeds of the thermal business disposition are reinvested in renewables assets, about 75% of CAFD and 82% of EBITDA will derive from wind and solar. That is compared to 62% and 59%, respectively, in 2020.

Between committed investments and other late-stage projects in the sponsor company's pipeline, CWEN has plenty of opportunities to deploy its dry powder. The company will use the proceeds to fund its ~$620 million of remaining capital needs for committed investments and look to allocate the remaining $680 million to other accretive renewables investments in the coming quarters and years.

Seeking Alpha

These committed capital investments were scheduled to come online from Q4 2021 (in other words, they're already operational) to the first half of 2023.

Perhaps most importantly, this transaction will prevent the need for equity issuance for the next few years and should fuel dividend growth on the high end of the company's 5-8% target annual range through 2026.

In other words, CWEN expects to raise its distribution per share by 7-8% annually for the next five years.

Compared to my estimate of CAFD per share for 2021 of $1.61, CWEN has visibility into CAFD/share of ~$1.90 after committed investments come online. That represents CAFD/share growth of 18.5%, which management believes will be realized in 2022.

Seeking Alpha

But once all remaining proceeds are allocated to renewables projects, management foresees CAFD/share climbing to around $2.15, which is 33.5% above my estimate of 2021 CAFD/share. I believe this pro forma CAFD/share outlook is achievable by 2025, which implies 8.4% annual CAFD/share growth over the next four years.

Seeking Alpha

Given that CWEN paid out total dividends of $1.32 in 2021, the payout ratio came out to 82% for the year. That is roughly in line with the payout ratios of peers like NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), Brookfield Renewable (BEP, BEPC), and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY).

The downside of renewable energy YieldCos is that they tend to have a lot of debt. This is especially true of CWEN.

With a credit rating of BB, CWEN does carry a substantial amount of debt. At the end of Q3, the company's consolidated debt to 2021 EBITDA sat at 6.7x, while corporate debt to 2021 EBITDA was 1.8x. Upon reinvestment of the thermal business disposition proceeds, management believes that corporate-level debt to corporate EBITDA should sit around 4-4.5x.

Seeking Alpha

Most of CWEN's debt is in the form of non-recourse loans that are ringfenced at the individual asset level, which means that if something went really, really wrong with that particular asset, CWEN could simply hand it over to the lender without being on the hook for the full loan repayment.

No matter how you slice it, CWEN's debt is substantial. But the good news is that management has done a good job structuring this debt in the safest possible way. This includes loading most of the debt at the asset level, and it also includes extending its debt out as far as they reasonably can.

After recently refinancing its 5.0%-interest rate 2026 bonds with 3.75%-interest rate green bonds due in 2032, CWEN has no corporate debt maturities until 2028.

There is ample low-cost capital available for anything deemed "green," especially renewables assets. As such, unless the entire credit market crashes, causing junk bond yields to substantially rise (and stay elevated from current levels), CWEN will probably be able to continue issuing low-cost bonds for the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line

CWEN's nearly $2 billion disposition of its thermal power generation assets gives it the financial capacity needed to invest in the substantial pipeline of drop-down renewables assets from CEG in the coming years. Crucially, it will be able to accretively expand its renewables portfolio without the need to issue equity.

As of this writing, CWEN.A offers a dividend yield of 4.5%, while CWEN yields 4.1%. Where else can one find yields this high that also offer dividend growth of 7-8% per year for at least the next five years?

But CWEN's growth story doesn't end after only five years. Given the fact that nations and corporations around the world are upping their pledges to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, renewable power producers like CWEN appear to have a multi-decade growth runway ahead.