Is Bitcoin A Buy, Sell, Or Hold On The Recent Dip?
Summary
- Bitcoin has come under a considerable amount of flak recently as its price reached a critical support level.
- We have seen this before when investors were exceedingly bearish just when they should be bullish.
- We address whether Bitcoin is a buy, sell, or hold now.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
The bears in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) are back! So, it's a great time to pay attention to Bitcoin's price action now as these bears start populating their bearish thesis on the world's most widely-followed cryptocurrency.
We last covered Bitcoin in September, where we highlighted: "Is Bitcoin a Buy or Sell Now? Wait for the Double-Bottom." We saw surging optimism again by bullish crypto traders/investors. But we cautioned that the upward momentum had already lifted off by then. Therefore, it pays to be patient and wait for the momentum to wane before adding exposure.
Alas, the opportunity has presented itself again, as Bitcoin's momentum spike has been digested since it went on to establish an all-time high (ATH) of $69K in November.
As Bitcoin is testing critical support levels now, we think it's an opportune time to update our readers whether Bitcoin is a Buy/Sell/Hold now.
Will Bitcoin Drop Again?
We can easily observe that BTC-USD was rejected at the critical resistance level of $65K for the second time in November. However, it's currently being supported above the $40K bear-trap level, which could support further consolidation. Otherwise, we envisage potentially more robust support at the $30K level if the $40K level fails to hold. We can't tell exactly whether near-term volatility will continue to impact Bitcoin's price causing it to drop again. However, these are two critical levels of support to sustain the long-term uptrend of Bitcoin. Therefore, investors are encouraged to monitor these levels closely.
In addition, the crypto fear & greed index is now back reflecting "extreme fear." It is a contrarian indicator, and thus it also offers additional confluence to our price action analysis. Previously in October/November, it was well into the "extreme greed" zone.
Is Bitcoin a Long-Term Buy?
Bitcoin bulls have often lauded that Bitcoin is a hedge against macro assets volatility due to its relatively low correlation. However, Coindesk highlighted that BTC-USD's correlation to equity markets crept up towards the end of 2021. Moreover, it also coincided with a period of heightened volatility in the equity markets as growth stocks sold off. Hence, market observers noted that Bitcoin's price movement is increasingly correlated with risk assets, particularly growth stocks.
The International Monetary Fund also warned that such increasing correlation could raise the "risk of contagion across financial markets." In addition, Morningstar data also showed that Bitcoin's average correlation with the S&P 500 increased to 0.36 in 2021, from 0.22 in 2020. Notably, it was negative in 2017 and 2019, while its correlation was just 0.04 in 2018. We believe that such a trend will likely continue in the future. However, it may affect investors who wanted to use Bitcoin to diversify their equity portfolios. Therefore, these investors may find Bitcoin less attractive now with its increasing correlation. Notwithstanding, we believe this is a positive development for long-term Bitcoin investors.
The S&P 500 index is undoubtedly in a long-term uptrend, through the peaks and troughs over the years. We are not expecting Bitcoin to exhibit such long-term stability yet, given that it's still a nascent digital asset. However, we believe that the increasing participation by retail investors, corporations, and institutional investors will lend credence to its long-term legitimacy. Thus, Bitcoin's traditional tenet as a store of value is extended further as a viable trading asset as more investors participate in its growth story.
Moreover, we have seen more companies investing in Bitcoin over the past year.
In 2021 alone, more institutions added bitcoins to their balance sheets. As of 31 December 2021:
- MicroStrategy (MSTR) holds 124.4K bitcoins
- Tesla holds 48K bitcoins worth $2.3B
- Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) holds 16.4K bitcoins
- Square holds 8K bitcoins
Notably, MicroStrategy continues to pile on to its Bitcoin holdings, as it added 1,914 bitcoins in late December. It now holds nearly 124.4K bitcoins, with an average price of about $30K. CEO Michael Saylor believes that there are multiple ways to monetize the growing horde accumulated by his company. He emphasized that MicroStrategy could monetize its holdings through special lending arrangements, as a partnership investment, or even as collateral for long-term debt funding. With the increasing participation by institutional investors, Saylor is looking well ahead to capitalize on hoarding BTC at "reasonable value" for future monetization purposes.
Moreover, the thesis behind Bitcoin's finite supply of 21M has been thoroughly discussed even though it isn't expected to peak until 2140. But, Bitcoin's total supply has already crossed 18.93M (as of 16 Jan'22) from 18.16M a year ago. The demand/supply dynamics will likely continue to favor a long-term uptrend if institutions and corporations continue to increase their adoption of Bitcoin moving forward.
In addition, Bloomberg's senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone, who was among the first to call out BTC-USD reaching $50K emphasized (edited):
Bitcoin comes with a "lack of supply elasticity." Because the pace of new Bitcoin production is already set by the underlying blockchain's programming, a higher price won't automatically lead to more supply. Supply, demand, adoption, and advancing technology point to Bitcoin continuing to outperform fossil fuel in the next 10 years. (Coindesk)
What Risks That Investors Must Know
Readers must be prepared to ride out Bitcoin's inherent volatility during times of momentum spikes (downward or upward spikes), exacerbated by greedy and fearful traders at the peak and troughs of Bitcoin's price trend. Therefore, we encourage readers to adopt a long-term investing mindset and not one where you move in and out of the currency regularly. Moreover, if you use leverage/margin, you must ensure that you understand the risks of how such volatility can potentially decimate your positions if you do not adopt robust risk management frameworks. But, given Bitcoin's high volatility, we strongly discourage using any leverage at all.
Moreover, regulators have also become more interested in Bitcoin's developments. While they have not endorsed Bitcoin's legitimacy in general, it indicates that they want to have a role in ensuring that Bitcoin's ascendence does not interfere with the proper functioning of the economy and financial markets. Furthermore, the aspect of regulation is still unclear and still being debated. Therefore, we don't believe there will be a clear outcome over Bitcoin's role soon as a regulated asset class. Hence, any adverse near-term developments could introduce additional volatility in Bitcoin's price movements.
Is Bitcoin a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
We are long-term bullish on Bitcoin, and we don't trade in and out of the asset regularly. We have used deep retracements like this to add to our Bitcoin positions. We had also reduced our exposure at the $65K resistance level, selling into strength. But, we were always ready to increase our exposure when presented with an attractive opportunity. And we think the opportunity has presented itself again.
We continue to add exposure to the asset over time. There's no need to rush. The time to rush in had long gone when Bitcoin was less than $10. There are also other currencies like Ethereum and alternative coins to consider to diversify our crypto holdings. We view BTC as a long-term asset that we don't intend to trade in and out regularly.
Moreover, the bear-trap level from May to July continues to be a critical level of support. So, we have also kept our funds ready if the market makers are keen to bring BTC-USD back to those levels. However, if it does, we will increase our exposure more aggressively as we think those levels are likely to hold.
Consequently, we revise our rating from Neutral to Buy on Bitcoin.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.