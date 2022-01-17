Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article is contributed by Jun Hao from our Superstocks Seekers team.

Overview

CrowdStrike (NYSE:NASDAQ:CRWD) is the first cloud-native SaaS endpoint security platform that was founded by CEO George Kurtz. They started from endpoint detection and response (“EDR”), and due to its strong Research & Development (“R&D”) team, CrowdStrike has since expanded its suite of offerings into a business with multi-products spanning from security and cloud workloads over the years.

Since our first coverage of the company here, CrowdStrike’s share price has fallen 43% from its all-time high (“ATH”) of $293.18 to $198.33 as of Jan 7, 2021. In this article, we will be accessing its Q3’22 performance as we share our thoughts on whether the decline in share price is rational.

Unpacking Q3’22 Results

Record Annual Recurring Revenue Addition of $170m

(Source: CrowdStrike Quarterly Results)

In our previous article, we talked about why investors should be wary about CrowdStrike’s sky-high valuation, as a drop in growth rates will result in multiple contractions due to the already large annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) base of $1.34 billion.

Indeed, we saw that the growth rates have tapered down to 66% from 69% in the previous quarter. Subsequently, the management also guided a revenue growth rate of 53% to 56% for its upcoming Q4’22 results. Thus, it is not surprising to see why the share price has declined drastically from its ATH back in November as it did not meet the market expectations. As of this quarter, the P/ARR is 31x, compared to 47x back in Q2’22.

However, despite the decline in share price, this was still a relatively strong performance as it has added a record ARR of $170 million, which is an impressive feat considering that it has a humongous ARR base. By comparison, a public next-gen vendor, SentinelOne (NYSE:S) has only added $39 million in ARR, a difference of $131 million. This highlights the top-notch execution of its highly efficient sales team, as well as its clear market leadership.

New Customers Win & Addition

(Source: CrowdStrike Quarterly Results)

As of Q3’22, CrowdStrike’s total subscription customers reached 14,687, a 75% growth rate from the previous year. On a quarter-on-quarter (“QoQ”) basis, this is also one of the largest additions as it added 1,607 new customers from Q2’22. Today, the average ARR per CrowdStrike customer is $102,812.

By comparison, SentinelOne’s number of customers with an ARR of more than $100,000 is 416, adding 71 new customers sequentially in Q3’22. This makes up only about 0.03% of CrowdStrike’s total user base, and it shows that CrowdStrike is gaining market share at an unprecedented pace, particularly in the enterprise segment.

One of the notable wins during the quarter was the landing of CISA, a U.S. federal government organization that employed CrowdStrike as the vendor to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity. For the CISA to choose CrowdStrike, there must be an extremely stringent process and requirements that they have to go through to select the best solution in the market, and this win is a validation of CrowdStrike’s superior technology amongst the many competitors, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Symantec (NASDAQ:AVGO), Palo Alto (NASDAQ:PANW), and SentinelOne. According to the management, this will make CISA one of its top 10 customers on the platform, and securing this contract will pave the way for more opportunities within the U.S. federal government.

On top of that, CrowdStrike is also hiring a public policy professional based on its recent job openings. One might ask, why does this deserve a mention? A public policy professional is someone with the ability to influence the policy decision-makers and enact and drive policy changes in their favor. A hypothetical scenario could be that, if any defense contractors want to work with the government, they need to have the next-gen antivirus software as the bare minimum, and CrowdStrike will be the default vendor.

Moving on, CrowdStrike has also achieved a record number of wins and displacements across the legacy and next-gen vendors, including Microsoft, Symantec, McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE), and SentinelOne (“S1”). Most recently in the Q3’22 earnings transcript, CEO Kurtz shares about how one of S1 customers decided to switch over to the Falcon platform just a few months into their multi-year contract due to major performance issues, which dispels the commotion around S1 having a better solution than CrowdStrike. This is a testament to CrowdStrike’s execution and this momentum of rapidly gaining consumers’ mindshare allows it to leapfrog its competitors in terms of market share.

(Source: CrowdStrike Investor Briefing)

With the legacy AV vendors having over 100,000 customers, CrowdStrike’s best-of-breed solution is well-positioned to displace the incumbents, ensuring a long runway ahead.

Increasing Module Adoption From Customers

(Source: CrowdStrike Quarterly Results)

Apart from the rapid growth in ARR and new customer additions, CrowdStrike customers are increasingly spending more money which is evident from the number of modules they are adopting.

CEO Kurtz during its Q3’22 earnings call shares the reason behind why:

“Cyber adversaries are increasingly attempting to accomplish their objectives without using malware….This is why companies need to employ a holistic breach prevention strategy rather than overly relying on malware prevention, regardless of it is legacy or next-gen. This increasing trend in the adversary landscape is driving a generational shift to zero trust technologies, including CrowdStrike Falcon. We are seeing this trend play out in our modular adoption metrics which have continued to increase.”

In our view, this also tells us a few things about the company:

Customers are extremely satisfied with their solution, thus, they are spending more money.

CrowdStrike is widely recognized in the industry, making it extremely self-selling and without much convincing. This clear value proposition helps to expedite CrowdStrike's sales cycle, which is evident from its robust ARR growth.

Low time to value. From the day of purchase to onboarding and implementation, their immediate needs are quickly realized.

During the Barclays 2021 conference, CFO Burt Podbere also talks about the closeness with customers whereby they are requesting and waiting for CrowdStrike to come up with new modules rather than going to the competitors. This intimate relationship is an extremely valuable asset to the company as it allows the management to gain first-hand insights into customers’ needs, innovate on their behalf, and stay ahead of its competitors. This paves the way for future potential upsell and cross-sell, hence, increasing the stickiness of the platform.

Ramp Up Of Sales & Marketing Spend

(Source: CrowdStrike Quarterly Results)

Sales and marketing (“S&M”) expenses during the quarter grew 56% year-on-year (“YoY”), although its subscription revenue grew faster at a 67% growth rate. This means that higher marketing spendings are translating into corresponding higher revenue, highlighting its sales efficiency. As a result, S&M expenses as a percentage of subscription revenue declined from 49% in Q3’21 to 46% in Q3’22.

During its Q3’22 earnings call, CEO George Kurtz cited that CrowdStrike will continue to ramp up its S&M efforts:

“In Q3, we ended with a magic number of 1.3 as we continue to ramp investments to capture more of the market opportunity at hand and expand globally. Our continued exceptional unit economics speaks to the efficiency of our go-to-market engine and our ability to rapidly onboard and support customers of all sizes.”

CrowdStrike defines magic numbers as for every $1 that CrowdStrike is spending on S&M, they are generating $1.30 in revenue, a 30% return on investment. Compared to SentinelOne’s magic number of 1.1 in Q3’22, and given the massive addressable market to displace the incumbents, the management should continue to ramp its S&M effort. In the long run, this reinvestment flywheel not only helps to extend its market leadership but also helps to drive the long-term profitability of the business due to high operating leverage.

(Source:CrowdStrike Quarterly Results)

Because of its S&M effort, operating losses were up 67% YOY to $40 million, while its operating margin fluctuates at -11%. We believe this growth-mindedness of the management to sacrifice short-term profits to gain market share will make CrowdStrike an undisputed leader in the industry and ultimately, compound shareholders’ value for many years to come.

Remaining Performance Obligations - A Glimpse Into The Future?

(Source:CrowdStrike Quarterly Results)

Remaining Performance Obligations (“RPO”) is the total unbilled and billed revenue that cannot be recognized as revenue yet as the products are yet to be delivered to the customers. We can see that apart from the high ARR growth, CrowdStrike’s RPO has also been growing strongly at 80% YOY to $1.9 billion in the quarter. This tells us that there is a very strong demand for its solution, which gives us a glimpse into its future performance.

Valuation

(Source: Own Estimates)

In our valuation, we will be using a discounted free cash flow (“DFCF”) model to calculate the intrinsic value of CrowdStrike. Here, we are assuming a forward 55% growth rate, which will subsequently decline by 20% annually to hit a revenue of $6 billion in 5 years. Whereas the management goal is to reach $3 billion ARR by 2025 (year 3). However, this may be conservative for a number of reasons:

Cloud security spending is only 1.1% of the total cloud IT spending, which signifies the underinvestment in cloud security.

Legacy vendors have a combined total of over 100,000 customers, whereas CrowdStrike has 14,687.

ARR contribution from the government tends to be in the high 7 to 8 figures.

Enterprises tend to have higher purchasing power, translating to higher upside potential. As of this quarter, CrowdStrike dollar-based net retention rate (“DBNER”) is 125%, which means that customers are spending 25% more on their platform. In addition, new customers are also purchasing more modules upfront.

From year 1 to 3, we are assuming a 30% FCF margin, and 35% for year 4 and 5. We believe this is reasonable due to CrowdStrike’s asset-light business model. For every module that customers are adopting, most of the revenue will flow to the bottom line as gross profit, as evident from its high subscription gross profit margin of 75%. However, most of the profits are reinvested back into S&M, and we add back its S&M expenses back into operating profit (“EBIT”), its normalized EBIT margin is 34%. This means that its FCF margin could have been a lot higher, but management is intentionally depressing its margin to compete aggressively for market share. In Q3’22, its FCF margin is 32%.

Using the 10% risk-free rate, we will discount the FCF for each year back to the present value. The reason for using 10% is since inception, the S&P 500 average annual return is roughly 10%, and as investors, we want to make sure that we can generate a minimum return of 10%, otherwise, we are better off investing in S&P 500.

After accounting for 4% share dilution, this gives us a DFCF per share for each year. The cumulative DFCF per share refers to the FCF that the business has generated from years 1 to 4, and this equates to $13.69.

Referencing Palo Alto P/FCF of 35x and FCF margin of 32%, we believe assigning a 35x multiple is reasonable. Therefore, an exit multiple of 35x gives us an intrinsic value of $170.33, a downside of 9% from the current share price. This is despite the drastic fall in share price, CrowdStrike still remains on the higher end of the valuation.

Risks

Increased Competitive Pressure

CrowdStrike has multiple competitors that are competing for market share, which include SentinelOne, which has a growing mix of enterprise customers in its business. This may resort to having to spend more money on S&M to aggressively compete for market share, which may erode its margin and sales efficiency. However, we believe CrowdStrike’s market leadership and top-notch sales team are better positioned to capture the bigger pie of the market, as evident from its track record of ARR growth and customer base.

Rich Valuation

Despite the multiple contraction, CrowdStrike continues to trade at a rich valuation. This means that at the current share price, investors should expect a CAGR of less than 10% annual return. However, if the revenue growth rates and FCF margin do exceed what we have implied, it will be an additional upside to its valuation. But the same could be said for the opposite, where if the reported growth rates and margin are lower than what we have forecasted, its multiple could continue to contract, causing its share price to further decline.

Conclusion

With an increasing number of adversaries attacks, more and more customers are turning to CrowdStrike for their cybersecurity needs. This can be seen from its rapidly increasing market share and a record number of displacements across its competitors in the market. On top of that, CrowdStrike is also able to innovate ahead of its competitors due to the positive feedback provided by their customers, driving them to adopt more modules, and thus, spending more money on the platform. We strongly believe that CrowdStrike is well-positioned to leapfrog its competitors due to its increasing consumers’ mindshare and superior technology in the industry.

Lastly, investors should also place great emphasis on CrowdStrike’s rich valuation as based on our estimates, the current share price will reward shareholders with less than 10% annual returns, which is lower than the annual average return from S&P 500.