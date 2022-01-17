Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

"Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings.”― Walter H. Cottingham

Today, we take an in-depth look at an interesting life sciences concern that has been caught up in the extremely bearish sentiment prevalent throughout the small cap healthcare space in recent months. The stock has seen some insider buying on this decline and still retains strong analyst support. A full analysis follows below.

Stock Chart Seeking Alpha

Company Overview

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) is a Seattle based life sciences concern focused on the development of a proteomics platform for the identification and manufacture of proteins that can be employed for research applications and therapeutic purposes. The company aspires to leverage its expertise in computer science, engineering, and biochemistry to create a proteome characterization system, as well as consumables and software to identify and map ~95% of proteins in a sample from any organism. Nautilus was formed in 2016 and went public in June 2021 through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. III, with its first trade transacting at $11.49 a share. Arya went public in August 2020, raising net proceeds of $140.7 million at $10 per share. Nautilus’ stock trades for around $4.50 a share, translating to a market cap of approximately $550 million.

Proteomics Landscape

The proteome is a constellation of proteins expressed in a cell, tissue, or organism, of which Nautilus endeavors to identify, quantify, and characterize its functionality in humans much in the same manner Illumina identified and commoditized the human genome. The vast majority (~95%) of FDA-approved therapies target proteins – as they are the functional basis of cellular operations – providing a significant commercial opportunity for a company that can comprehensively characterize the human proteome. To be sure, Nautilus is not the only one pursuing proteomics, with ~$25 billion expected to be spent on research in 2021. That figure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% to $50 billion by 2027. Most of the current investment is on mass spectrometry and affinity-based quantification approaches, which have spawned both drug development and improved diagnostics.

However, both these methods have drawbacks sourced in the complexity of the proteome, as each protein can exist in thousands of different forms with different pattern modifications, known as proteoforms. It is estimated that the ~20,000 protein-coding human genes produce ~6 million proteoforms that are two orders of magnitude (~100 times) more complex than the coding genes.

Utilization of mass spectrometry entails a tradeoff between depth and throughput, meaning a researcher can examine one sample very deeply or many samples superficially. Other limitations, including sensitivity and ease of use, have made it difficult to characterize the totality of the human proteome swiftly and broadly. As such, the average lab using this technique can only identify ~8% of proteins in a blood sample and ~25% in a cell or tissue sample.

Affinity-based methods employ reagents – usually in the form of antibodies, which have high-binding affinity and specificity – that attach to proteins in order to capture and measure them in parallel. While providing greater sensitivity, this approach is conditioned upon the availability of reagents, which can restrict its scale, reproducibility – important in drug manufacturing – and accuracy. As such, this quality versus quantity quandary has hindered the thorough characterization of the proteome, achieved by Illumina with the genome.

Nautilus’ Platform

Nautilus believes it can vanquish the shortcomings of these other quantification methods through its Proteomics Analysis System [PAS], which leans into the management team’s experience in the sciences and engineering to characterize the human proteome with extreme sensitivity (i.e., with single-molecule specificity) and breadth. The platform uses a single-molecule protein array – as compared to reagents mobilized in bulk – to capture proteins from a sample. Furthermore, the company’s imaging process is ultrafast, extremely sensitive, and multi-cyclical, with each cycle generating additional information about each individual molecule. And unlike peptide-centric identification procedures, it can identify individual proteoforms. It also uniquely incorporates machine learning in the measurement process, instead of at the end. Lastly, its platform is exceptionally flexible, able to employ nearly every reagent currently in existence. The company’s ultimate endgame is to decode a preponderance (~95%) of the proteome with a platform that is user friendly while generating substantial yet easily interpretable data from a sample in days, not weeks. Each PAS will cost ~$1 million, with recurring revenue generated from consumables and software. With that said, Nautilus is still developing PAS, anticipating several iterations before commercialization.

Go To Market Strategy

The initial phase of its product development strategy is to engage research institutions and biotech concerns, providing Nautilus with an opportunity to refine its offering and showcase its capabilities. Through this approach, some of the company’s future consumers will gain experience with the technology while validating it through the publication of research employing its platform. To date, the company has signed on Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech, Amgen (AMGN), and University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, with the initial objective of quantifying 2,500 proteins per run by early 2022 and an ultimate goal of characterizing the proteome sometime in 2023. A research paper in collaboration with Genentech is due out before YE21. The second phase will involve the inclusion of an expanded group of end users – an early access program once 2,500 proteins per run has been achieved – consisting of key influencers that will support adoption of the company’s platform. This will be followed by a full commercial launch, expected before YE23. To increase its chances of achieving these goals, Nautilus entered into a partnership with Abcam plc (ABCM) to provide it with assay kits, reagents, and antibodies, which will supplement the reagents the company creates internally.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

In conjunction with the SPAC merger, Nautilus received total net proceeds of $327.3 million to enhance its balance sheet. As of September 30, 2021, the company held cash of $347.3 million and no debt. The current burn rate of ~$55 million per annum should accelerate as Nautilus approaches full-scale commercial launch near YE23, but it should have enough cash on hand to carry it to that phase.

Currently, Nautilus is covered by four Street analysts: Goldman Sachs rates its stock a hold with a $10 price target; Cowen rates the stock outperform with no attendant price objective; and Jefferies recommends a buy with a $13 price target. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated the shares as an Equal Weight to start 2022 with an $8 price target.

Recently, multiple insiders have demonstrated agreement with Jefferies’ assessment. President & CEO Sujal Patel and board member Matthew Possard collectively purchased 300,000 shares below $4.75 on November 30th and December 1st, while Perceptive Advisors – who also maintains a seat on the board – added 200,000 shares to its position on December 8th at $5.36. Patel and Perceptive own 8% and 7% of the company, respectively.

Curiously, Nautilus has received another high-profile endorsement in the form of Amazon (AMZN). The ecommerce behemoth disclosed a 1.46 million share stake in the company on August 5th, 2021, causing a temporary (intraday) $5 surge in its stock price to over $12 a share.

Verdict

Save that brief interlude, shares of NAUT have grinded lower since the company publicly debuted in June 2021. This performance is no fault of management. It is simply a function of a company in the R&D phase of its product’s life cycle. There are few catalysts to get amped up about from an investor perspective – the most consequential will likely be the achievement of 2,500 proteins identified from a sample run in early 2022, which will propel the company into its early access program phase in 2H22. The concept is exciting and potentially game changing, especially in the field of drug development. With $2.80 a share in cash, the investment should tread water – the insiders are certainly indicating a potential bottom – and then initiate an ascent after the 2,500-protein hurdle is surmounted and more end users are onboarded. As such, Nautilus seems a solid covered call candidate as options are lucrative and seem to have at least decent liquidity.

"I would rather be a little nobody, than to be a evil somebody.”― Abraham Lincoln

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum