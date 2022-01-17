Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The market has continued its assault on high-growth names in the past few weeks, dragging down also-rans and leaders alike in the melee. The pounding high-growth names have taken is due to valuation resets, not a fear of low or no growth, which is an important distinction. Given this, if you’re looking to add leaders to your portfolio at lower prices, you should be out shopping right now.

One such leader that I think is on sale is cloud-based data platform provider Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). The last time I covered Snowflake was in early October, and shares were going for $300 at the time. At the time, I posited that Snowflake still had advantages over its competitors, was cheap enough, had good support underneath from a technical perspective, and was continuing to see higher growth estimates.

Astute readers will note we’re below that level today, but subsequent to my bullish call, the stock ran up in basically a straight line to $405 before peaking. That’s a massive rally in the space of a couple of months, and I think conditions are right for something similar today. The stock has been crushed in recent weeks, which has drastically changed the value proposition for buyers today, so I'm here to revisit my stance on the name. Let’s dig in.

A messy chart

We’ll start with the chart, as we always do, to get an idea of some price action context before digging into the fundamentals. Below I’ve plotted a one-year, daily chart to get us going.

StockCharts

I called the chart ‘messy’ because we have some conflicting information, as we usually do when a market leader gets pummeled like Snowflake has. First, price is below the 20-day exponential moving average, which I’ve annotated above. The first step to a concrete bottoming process is hurdling that line, getting it to turn higher, and then sustaining above that line as it rises. To be clear, there’s no evidence of that yet, so Snowflake likely has some more chopping to do before it can bottom. Also in the camp of being cautious, we can see in the bottom two panels that 1) software stocks have been awful since November, and 2) that Snowflake has underperformed its peer group. I’m still bullish on this group longer-term, but valuation resets can be violent in the short-term, and that’s what we’re seeing now.

Now, in the bullish camp, we have a few feathers in the proverbial cap. First, the accumulation/distribution line is at all-time highs while the stock languishes. This means dip-buyers remain out in force and are picking up the stock on selling episodes throughout the trading day.

Second, the PPO is showing a massively oversold condition at -5, which is right where it bounced for its May 2021 low before more than doubling. It’s possible we get a bit more selling before we bounce, but the point is that Snowflake is much, much closer to the bottom of its momentum swing than the top.

Finally, the 10-day rate of change, or ROC, is at -15%, which again, has been a spot where Snowflake has bottomed in the past. To be clear, none of this guarantees us anything, but with all these factors in conjunction with each other, I think the odds that we’re close to an intermediate term bottom are quite strong.

The fundamental case continues to improve for Snowflake

As I’ve covered before, I think Snowflake has a tremendously compelling growth case in the years ahead. The company has made monumental progress in growing revenue and profitability, but there is likely to be years of this in front of Snowflake, which is why I don’t mind the valuation (which we’ll get to below). But before that, let’s review what makes Snowflake so good.

All slides below can be seen here.

Investor presentation

Snowflake’s platform is a cloud agnostic data platform that allows users to consolidate their various platforms into one source of data. This has massive benefits for the user given systems that aren’t consolidated don’t play nicely together, and the usefulness of the data in those platforms is therefore reduced. Snowflake fixes that very widespread problem, and that’s why its customer count and organic revenue continue to soar.

The company reckons the market for its platform is currently $90 billion, but like all things cloud, that number should grow substantially over time. That means Snowflake’s runway is enormous given its current run rate of ~$1.2 billion in annual revenue.

Snowflake’s growth story isn’t just an idea, however, there are real numbers backing all of this up, so let’s take a look at the tangible successes the company has already experienced, and what they mean for the future.

Snowflake focuses on revenue and remaining performance obligations, or RPO. Snowflake is not a SaaS model, so its revenue is based upon actual consumption of the product. That means if a customer hasn’t yet consumed the product, there’s no revenue, unlike a subscription-type model where the customer pays a fixed fee irrespective of usage. That means traditional billings metrics are pretty useless, so Snowflake focuses instead on RPO. That’s basically contracted future revenue that hasn’t yet been recognized, and is a great indicator of forward demand.

Investor presentation

Snowflake’s RPO has doubled in the past year and stands at $1.8 billion as of the most recent quarter, which is ~1.5 years’ worth of revenue at the current run rate. That’s impressive, but the point here is that so long as RPO continues to fly higher, Snowflake’s revenue will follow suit. This is indisputable evidence of soaring demand for Snowflake, and investors should ignore this at their own peril.

Much of this growth has come from an ever-rising count of Fortune 500 and other large customers, as we can see below.

Investor presentation

Snowflake has been endorsed by some of the largest companies in the world, given its count of customers over $1 million in annual revenue has grown at ~2.5X that of its general customer count. This is because Snowflake is attracting large companies, but also because once it signs a customer, its dollar-based retention rate is ridiculously good. The most recent quarter saw this metric at 173%, which is indicative of customers not only staying on with the platform, but spending much more in year two of their partnership with Snowflake than year one. This, again, supports the outstanding demand growth story for Snowflake. It also means Snowflake can grow much more quickly than its customer acquisition rate.

A look at Snowflake's financials

All of this fundamental goodness has produced some terrific results for shareholders over time. And while the stock is volatile, if you focus on the long-term potential of this company, I think the rewards can be substantial.

Investor presentation

Revenue soared 124% last fiscal year and is on pace to do a similar pace for the year that will be reported in early March. We won’t know the final tally until then, but we’re talking triple-digit revenue growth. That pace isn’t sustainable forever, obviously, but if we look at revenue estimates below, we’re still looking at some very impressive growth rates in the out years.

Seeking Alpha

Revenue is set to double for fiscal 2022, then another two-thirds gain in fiscal 2023, and more than half again in the following year. You’d be hard-pressed to find another stock with this sort of growth trajectory, and while the top line gain is critical, I love the fact that Snowflake is finding ways to monetize that revenue along the way.

Investor presentation

Gross margins are soaring and while there’s a top to this somewhere, seeing much higher gross margins is beneficial not only to profitability, but cash generation, which Snowflake is currently investing back into growth initiatives. Keep in mind gross margin dollars are gaining at a much faster rate than revenue dollars because we’re seeing the gain from the top line rising, but it’s multiplied by the gain in gross margin rate. That means profitability is rapidly improving, as well as cash generation. As scale continues to grow, so should gross margin dollars.

I won’t beat the dead horse but this chart below shows what I’m on about regarding revenue and gross margin dollars.

Investor presentation

Operating leverage has improved significantly in the past couple of years, and as Snowflake matures, will only get better. That’s why FCF is growing, and why it should continue to do so indefinitely.

SNOW stock - A “cheap” valuation

Before we get to the valuation, I’ll acknowledge Snowflake is about as far from a value stock as I can think of. If you’re looking for a single-digit P/E, I suspect you stopped reading a while ago, because this one is for those that want to own a world-class growth story. It is priced that way, so traditional value investors need not apply. However, I do think the price can be justified and in particular, in relation to where the stock has traded in the recent past.

Seeking Alpha

First, this table shows the revision history for EPS and revenue for the past three months, and to be blunt, it literally doesn’t get any better than this. One hundred percent of revisions have been higher, and this is while the share price is declining. That means the valuation must have improved, and if we look below, that’s exactly what we see.

This is a look at price-to-sales since Snowflake began trading, and it shows a very bullish picture as far as I’m concerned.

TIKR

Snowflake reached a peak of 118X forward sales in late-2020, but today, it trades for less than half that at 50X sales. Again, I’m not trying to convince you that this is some sort of value stock, but for a company that is performing the way Snowflake is, I can easily make the leap that this is good value. Snowflake is as cheap as it has ever been on a P/S basis, and I'm certainly taking notice. The share price has been lower than today, but on a valuation basis, Snowflake is right at the trough despite the share price being higher; this is the result of constantly-rising revenue estimates.

The market will always be willing to pay a premium for leaders, and for all the reasons I detailed above, Snowflake is a leader in my view. In conjunction with the chart, I think the valuation says we’re much closer to the end of this selling episode than the top, and I’m very bullish as a result.