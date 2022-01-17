ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images The Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a large commercial mREIT with an attractive valuation and a capable management team. BXMT's aggressive growth could benefit the fund as rates begin to rise.

Introduction

The Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust or mREIT. Most of the REITs that we cover are equity REITs, meaning the company owns an equity interest in the underlying real estate, generating revenue through rent collection. In contrast, mortgage REITs are specialty finance companies which provide loans collateralized by the real estate. Both fall into the category of real estate investment trusts and are required to distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders in the form of a dividend. We typically maintain a preference towards equity REITs for real estate exposure, however, some mREITs provide opportunities through higher yields. Additionally, many mREITs are well prepared to fight rising rates and could even benefit as the interest on their loans increases.

BXMT

BXMT is an externally managed REIT, meaning the fund's parent company, Blackstone (BX) advises on the assets for a management fee. While Blackstone needs no introduction, they are one of the world's largest alternative asset managers. As far as the asset management world goes, BX is simply one of the best. With external management, fund has no internal corporate structure. We generally view this unfavorably given potential conflicts of interest. However, BX is a best in class operator and the fund has a proven track record of success. This success may stem from other factors aside from management structure including scale and relationships only accessible to a firm like Blackstone. While BX specializes in non-public investments, they also offer a lineup of registered investments found here. Each of these funds have performed well over long time horizons due to the capable management team.

Data by YCharts

Portfolio

An mREIT is a real estate investment trust that invests in mortgages on commercial properties. These REITs do not own the equity interest in properties, but rather originate or purchase asset level debt which earns income from interest. The firms invest at a spread over their internal cost of capital, distributing the net interest margin to shareholders in the form of a dividend. These loans are floating rate and sit at a variety of levels in the capital stack. In the case of BXMT, the firm has 157 loans, most of which are senior secured loans. The average LTV at origination is 65%.

BXMT

BXMT is a large mortgage fund, managing $22 billion in assets. The fund is well diversified across asset types and geography. As it stands for the portfolio today, the largest allocation is made to office at roughly half of the portfolio followed by multifamily and hospitality. Aside from multifamily assets which have been hot, this is not particularly exciting, especially in a post COVID-19 landscape. Geographically, Blackstone has placed a concerted focus on strong markets such as the Southeast and Southwest.

BXMT

BXMT had a strong start to the year, reporting $8.8 billion in new commitments for the last twelve months ending September 30th. From a product mix standpoint, the majority of these new commitments have been made to multifamily assets. Additionally, most of the investments were domestic with Europe representing a minority at just 19%. Leverage in these commitments was consistent with the portfolio at approximately 66% LTV.

Dividend

With a portfolio of supercharged floating rate debt, has BXMT been able to deliver performance to its shareholders? The answer lies in the strong distributions made by the fund. Given that mREITs do not own equity interest in underlying properties, they simply do not benefit from upside in the growth of asset prices. Rather, the firms rely on higher initial yields generated from interest paid by borrowers to generate their returns. This explains the stronger yield, but inferior share price appreciation, generally speaking.

The debt funding typically correlates to a substantially higher yield in comparison to other REITs. BXMT is no different with a current yield of 7.90% based on current share prices. The yield is substantially higher than the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), the gold standard ETF for broad REIT exposure.

Data by YCharts

Over the life of the fund, BXMT has maintained an impressive dividend distribution. For the sake of our analysis, let's forgive the sins of the pre-financial crisis era. In simple terms, the landscape was far more aggressive and history is unlikely to repeat itself in the exact same way. Since 2015 the fund has delivered a consistent quarterly dividend distribution of $0.62 per share.

Data by YCharts

Nearly all of BXMT's return has stemmed from dividend distributions as share price has remained relatively flat over the fund's life. This is not unexpected due to the nature of mREITs. Luckily for shareholders, BXMT has outperformed VNQ in total return over five years as a result of these strong distributions.

Data by YCharts

BXMT has been able to deliver strong shareholder returns, outperforming the broad REIT funds such as VNQ and many mortgage REITs as well. One area of concern lies in the flatness of BXMT's dividend. Despite impressive portfolio growth and performance, investors will notice that BXMT has not touched the dividend distribution in five years. For most REITs, portfolio growth generally correlates to distribution performance, so why has BXMT lagged?

BXMT's business model is more complex than deploying capital and distributing earnings. In place of increasing the dividend, BXMT has been recapitalizing and positioning itself to fight a challenging environment. BXMT funds its acquisitions through equity and debt, both of which cause increased costs for BXMT. Given rates are at a bottom, interest revenue stemming from portfolio loans is currently light, meaning spreads are compressed. As a result, growing revenue has not necessarily translated to a growing payout for shareholders.

BXMT

However, as we mentioned, BXMT's loans are largely floating rate, meaning that as interest rates rise, the fund's revenue is set to increase as well. As investors may note, BXMT has recapitalized significantly over the past five years, incorporating different kinds of debt including high yield notes and term loans. We would anticipate continued recapitalization in order to navigate upcoming rate increases.

BXMT

The impact on WACC has been positive with cost of debt decreasing from 5.7% to 3.9% since 2016.

An important note to mention regarding management structure. A concern with external management has always been a misalignment of incentives. With BX collecting a management fee based on assets, the manager is incentivized to increase the size of the portfolio with a secondary focus on accretion. Without a benefit to the dividend, the outcome is one sided as the portfolio grows but shareholders are left with flat dividends.

Valuation

BXMT trades at a reasonable valuation for new shareholders. BXMT trades at a small premium to book value allowing the firm to issue shares at a small, but meaningfully accretive premium.

Data by YCharts

These issuances have allowed the firm to de-lever and expand with new originations. Shareholders will immediately note the steady stream of new share issuances. While these are dilutive in the short term, BXMT has been able to redeploy this capital quickly earning its weight in short order. While the debt load is conservative in both cases, it's a movement in the right direction. Meanwhile, shareholders can feel safe knowing they are not buying into a portfolio at a price substantially beyond nominal value.

Data by YCharts

Floating Rates

Mortgage REITs operate differently than equity REITs and face unique risk factors when it comes to interest rates. All REITs operate by investing capital at a spread, distributing excess return over financing costs to shareholders. However, rent streams for equity REITs are based off an initial yield called a capitalization rate. Cap rates are derived by dividing net operating income by the purchase price, providing a straightforward initial yield to investors. This consideration does not contemplate changes in rent due to annual escalators or CPI resets. This means, equity REITs are sensitive to their cost of capital at the time of deployment as well as over the life of the investment, because that cash flow is set over the life of the lease. On the other hand, commercial mortgages are generally floating rate, providing a layer of protection to interest rate sensitivity. BXMT finances their deals with floating rates and a minimum spread of 250 bps.

BXMT

As rates begin to rise over the next twelve months, BXMT may see a direct earnings benefit which could power growth. Hopefully, this growth will correlate to a bump in the dividend assuming BX has been able to recapitalize in an efficient manner. Even still, some investors may find mREITs to be an attractive opportunity in a rising rate environment.

Inflation

While BXMT is a specialty finance company specializing in debt investments, the underlying market remains relevant to overall success. While BXMT has navigated ups and downs of the business cycle successfully, the fund still relies on the overall success of commercial real estate to thrive. Over the past year, real assets have been powered by strong tailwinds including inflationary pressure and low interest rates. Rents and property values across the market have increased considerably, powering REITs to an incredible year of outperformance.

Data by YCharts

Inflation has increased substantially in the past year, driving growth in asset prices. While initially described as transitory, it appears that inflation may be sticking around longer than expected. U.S. consumer prices continued to rise solidly through October, indicating the run has maintained momentum.

inflationdata.com

Investors can take cover through investments in commercial real estate as values continue to rise. The growth in asset values has been supported by healthy fundamentals such as rent growth. Across the United States, rent growth has been strong, rising at a healthy rate across asset classes. Multifamily is a focus of BXMT and has seen some of the strongest growth rates. Apartment rents have risen +30% year over year in select markets.

apartmentguide.com

While BXMT does not directly benefit from the increase in asset prices, the healthy fundamental should spur continued activity across the real estate sector. With borrowers remaining liquid and profitable, BXMT can deploy capital and collect interest income.

Conclusion

BXMT presents a unique opportunity to take advantage of underlying mortgage strengths and best in class management. With commercial real estate values driving higher across the market, shareholders can benefit from strong fundamentals including dividend coverage and portfolio growth. Meanwhile, anticipated movements in interest rates leave upside for investors, while well protected on the downside. With a reasonable valuation and strong distribution which could soon grow, BXMT may be a difficult opportunity to pass up.

As we mentioned, mREITs are typically secondary in our focus to equity REITs. Often, owning equity in the assets leaves more long-term upside potential through capital gains and an increasing revenue stream. However, in our yieldless world, a supercharged dividend supported by institutional properties may be meaningful. Support from the world's largest alternative asset manager is another appealing aspect of the fund.