Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has been an investor darling for a long while and it mostly continues to be so. Even though many of its peers have sold off in the past several months, The Trade Desk hasn't meaningfully lost any ground.

In fact, as we think through the ad tech space more generally, we continue to note that the overall industry continues to provide The Trade Desk with ample opportunity for growth.

All that being said, new investors coming to the stock right now and having to pay up 23x this year's revenues will struggle to find a particularly attractive return. Indeed, this is made all the more notable in the backdrop where many of The Trade Desk's peers are being priced at a fraction of this valuation.

Investor Sentiment Facing Ad Tech Stocks

The past 6 months have been brutal for ad tech stocks. This generally true statement finds one stock where that isn't the case, The Trade Desk.

Unlike the rest of its peers which have now turned substantially negative over the past 6 months, The Trade Desk is still in positive territory.

Put another way, for anyone that's invested in ad tech stocks in the past 6 months, investors are somewhere between exasperated, frustrated, or have already capitulated.

It appears to be the case that the remaining investors interested in ad tech companies have crowded into The Trade Desk. And it's easy to see why, which is what we'll discuss next.

Trade Desk's Revenue Growth Rates Remain Alluring

Author's calculations, **company guidance

The guidance above points for Q4 2021 to be up 22% y/y. However, keep in mind that Q4 of last year included a bump in political spend. Taking away the additional revenue stream associated with politics last year, on a normalized revenue growth profile, Q4 2021 is actually expected to be up closer to 35% y/y. What does this mean in practical terms?

It reassures investors that despite The Trade Desk's size, and being on a revenue run rate of approximately $1.5 billion, The Trade Desk isn't showing any meaningful signs of slowing down yet.

Obviously, the big question that lingers right now, is whether or not The Trade Desk will continue growing at approximately 30% CAGR over the coming year?

On the one hand, that's a tough high bar to cross, to be able to grow at approximately 30% CAGR for a prolonged period of years. On the other hand, the tailwinds facing The Trade Desk remain strong and should be factored in.

Near-Term Prospects Discussed

The data coming out year after year reminds industry players that there's a clear and undeniable shift towards streaming platforms.

Nielsen data on streaming

As you can see above, streaming may be huge and well known amongst investors, but broadcasters still hold a substantial amount of TV share.

What this means in practical terms is that The Trade Desk has ample tailwinds, as more streaming companies continue to gain larger audiences, by taking audiences away from broadcast channels.

And the bigger the total addressable market, the bigger the opportunity it becomes for The Trade Desk.

Another worthwhile insight to keep in mind is that up until now the biggest share of the audience still attracted to linear TV had been bolstered up by sporting programs.

Meanwhile, in the background, both Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) are starting to make fledging entries into paying up for sporting rights.

These investments in sporting content are not massive and aren't going to shift audiences away from linear TV overnight, but it does add yet another element that expedites the ''cord cutting and cord shaving'' dynamic and adds more tailwinds to The Trade Desk's long-term opportunity.

TTD Stock Valuation - Reasonably Valued

The Trade Desk is valued at 23x this year's revenues. I will not make the case that this is in the bargain basement. Indeed, this is far from the bargain basement. What I will remark is that the Trade Desk is reasonably valued.

Here are some considerations to keep in mind. On the one hand, as you already know, this founder-lead business has attractive tailwinds to its back. Accordingly, given that the Trade Desk is the leader in ad tech outside of the walled gardens of the Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG), Meta (FB), and Amazon, this clearly warrants that The Trade Desk should trade at a premium valuation relative to its other ad tech peers.

On the other side of the equation, we should also keep in mind that many of Trade Desk's peers have in the past several months had investors days where those ad tech companies are providing investors with insights into how they'll grow their revenues at somewhere between 25% to 30% CAGR over the next 3 years. Here and here are a couple of such names.

Therefore, my point is that it's difficult to justify that The Trade is particularly cheap if we assume that The Trade Desk could grow at close to 30% over the next year while having to pay up 23x this year's revenues. Indeed, its peers, although small in scale, are also substantially profitable too.

And practically all of the Trade Desk's peers are now priced at substantially less than 10x sales. In some cases, as little as just 1x sales. With that in mind, it's difficult to get sufficiently excited to pay 23x forward sales for The Trade Desk.

The Bottom Line

When investing, there are many ways to skin a cat. It doesn't matter if one is looking for short-term opportunities or multi-year compounding investments. What matters most of all is that the investor knows precisely what sort of investor they are.

Because while the share price is trending up, everyone is a buy-and-hold investor. And that's fine. However, if The Trade Desk did end up selling off, investors that strongly believed that they were buy-and-hold investors would end up getting anxious and selling at lower prices.

Consequently, if readers are valuation-sensitive, as I am, it's difficult to get compelled to pay more than 20x sales for a company that's probably going to be growing at 30% CAGR, when right now there are so many really high-quality and disruptive companies that have defendable moats, priced at a fraction of the multiple of The Trade Desk.

Therefore, I'm going to deploy my own capital into more attractive risk-reward opportunities. Good luck and happy investing!