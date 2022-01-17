marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Troubling Water

Five weeks ago, we gave "4 Reasons To Buy Biotech Stocks Ahead Of 2022".

Since then, the two biotech ETFs that we mentioned - SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) - have lost 8.30% and 4.35% in value, respectively, underperforming both the sector [Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV)] as well as the overall market [SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)].

Under the current environment, biotech stocks are clearly trading more in line with small-cap growth stocks [e.g. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)] and are looking more like (D)ARK holes (e.g. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)) than like some great opportunities.

Frankly, five weeks (since the article got published), let alone two weeks (since the new year) are nothing in terms of jumping into any conclusion.

No serious investor is "counting the money", or backing off, after such a short period.

Yes, these are undoubtedly rough times for those investing in biotech.

And yes, those who are focusing on and predominantly investing into this arena (just to make: we don't!) are suffering over the past year.

Nonetheless, this is neither the first nor the second time that biotech stocks are going through a major correction/collapse, and just as the case was in previous such events - they can, and likely are going to, recover.

As you may well understand, we have no "update" to the investment thesis that was presented five weeks ago. Nothing has changed fundamentally, and in an environment that is hating anything which 'smells' like tech/growth/no revenue/no profit/no cash flow - biotech stocks are natural/prime candidates.

Instead of reinforcing a thesis that doesn't require any 'fixing' after such a short period and after what is a relative small drop (in biotech terms), we'd like to focus in this article on something new that we didn't touch upon in the original article, simply because it wasn't valid/there yet five weeks ago.

Something is Brewing

Over recent days, trading volume in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) has been soaring.

While this can be seen on the daily trading chart...

...it's easier to see this using the 30-day average daily volume that has never been higher than it's now since the inception of XBI.

Days with the Largest Trading Volumes

In the table below, you can see the top-35 dates with the biggest trading volume since XBI inception date, nearly 20 years ago (January 31, 2002).

Yellow-marked dates: December 2021-January 2022

Brown-marked dates: March 2020

A couple of interesting points / immediate observations:

Average Daily Move of the top-35 dates is (1.11%) compared to only 0.06% since XBI inception. In other words, days with large-trading volumes are (unsurprisingly) more volatile than the typical day.

Standard Deviation (Daily) of the top-35 dates is 5.21% compared to 1.90% since XBI inception. In other words, days with large-trading volumes are (unsurprisingly) way more volatile than the typical day.

Average Daily Trading Volume of the top-35 dates is 15,811,627 shares compared to 2,766,599 since XBI inception. In other words, we're looking at a factor greater than 5.7x.

7 out of the 14 trading days with the largest trading volumes the XBI has ever seen happened over the past six weeks!

If we eliminate 4 dates out of the top-14 that belong to March 2020, we're looking at the past six weeks contributing 70% of the XBI's most active days ever!

Why are we using 35 dates you might be asking?

There are five reasons:

We decided to make the cut at a trading volume of minimum 13M shares. We wanted to have a minimum of 25 dates from before December 2021. We wanted to have a minimum of 20 dates that are neither March 2022 nor December 2021-January 2022. We wanted to have a minimum of 20 dates for each of the examined periods (more details - hereinafter). Because you need to start (and end) somewhere...

Potential Upside

Now, for each of these top-35 dates, we measured how XBI performed 30, 60, 90, 180, and 360 (calendar) days following the respective "large trading volume" date.

Here are the results for each of every one of these dates:

Once again, a couple of interesting points / immediate observations:

We have at least 20 "qualified dates" for each and every category.

The average return keeps increasing over time. Putting it differently, the more time goes by following the average "large trading day" - the higher the return.

Same goes to the "Hit Rate" (=number of positive returns out of the total number of dates/observations). The more distant we are from a "large trading day" - the higher the likelihood for a positive return.

360 days after an average "large trading day", there's a 90% probability for an average return of 47%.

Can we promise you that 360 days from now XBI would be up 47%? No, unfortunately we can't. However, based on the trading pattern that we saw following past days with heavy trading volumes, there's a good reason to be cautiously optimistic on biotech stocks.

Downside Risk

Don't get us wrong:

In a market that throws out the 'biotech babies' along with the 'tech/growth bathwater', there can be more pain ahead.

How much more? Well, it's biotech so obviously the downside risk is greater (in conjunction with the high risk) and the range is wider (in accordance with the higher-than-usual volatility).

We believe that the additional potential damage (if and when; obviously we hope not) can range from ~11% (halving from a 52-week high) to 35% (!), if we're to test the early 2019 and 2020 low 60s.

Nevertheless, even under the most extreme downside scenario, we believe that building a position over time, as we do ourselves in recent months, makes sense.

Not only because of everything that we already pointed out to five weeks ago, but also because:

1) Large (and increasing) trading volume days suggest that we're getting close to an inflection point.

If history is of any guide, the trading pattern of December 2021-January 2022 should be seen as an encouraging sign, from a trading volume perspective.

2) The upside potential (~47%) still outweighs the downside risk (~11%-35%), and it's a worthwhile-taking risk for the long/er-run.

Not only for the next 360 days, but also for the next 720, 1080, 1440, and 1800 days, where the hit rate is 100% across the board:

While five weeks is a way too short of a period to make anything out of, five years is!

Bridge Over Troubled Water

Investing in small-cap biotech stocks is risky. Very risky.

We're looking at dream companies that are trying to reach the holy-grail (FDA approval) against the odds.

Some will make it, most won't.

As such, it's crucial to adopt proper risk management as well as portfolio management procedures in place.

Risk management: Acknowledging the high risk involved in biotech-investing and assigning the desired allocation accordingly.

The higher the risk, the smaller the allocation should be. It's as simple as that.

Portfolio management: How the allocation fits (or doesn't fit...) into the portfolio as a whole. Obviously, this is a more complicated subject and it very much depends on the exact construction of a portfolio.

In a nutshell, I'd like to say that there are ways to make more room for biotech while reducing/hedging the risk using other positions/allocations.

Putting it differently, the risk of biotech within the portfolio is being mitigated by non-biotech positioning.

If a portfolio is long biotech and short other segments/stocks that are highly correlated with biotech, then basically the positioning is turning into some sort of a Long-Short, Market Neutral, type of strategy.

Going back to what we've started with, one can easily see that being long XBI (let alone IBB) and short ARKK (let alone ARKG) over the past year has delivered a net positive return.

Not only has such a positioning been trading in positive territory over the vast majority of the past year, but it's now at the top spot it has been, even as biotech stocks are at their lowest spot.

Point is not to say that in order to invest in biotech one must find a "counterpart investment", rather to emphasize that when one decides to invest in biotech, the allocation isn't only a matter of (absolute) risk, but also a matter of the overall (relative) positioning.

It's possible to lose the (biotech) battle and still win the (small-cap growth) war!

Similarly, and more importantly, it's possible to embrace short-term pain in exchange for a probable longer-term gain.

Bottom Line

We believe that at this point in time, on the heels of both general/macro (economy/market-related) as well as specific/micro (biotech-related) aspects, as mentioned in this as well as in the previous article, building a long position in biotech stocks isn't only warranted but also can be done in a less risky (than usual) method.

How do we know this? Because this is exactly how our Funds Macro Portfolio ("FMP") is currently structured.

On one hand, 20.4% out of our 146.2% total (gross) long exposure is in biotech, allegedly making this ~14% of the long exposure (which would be a huge, way too risky exposure to such a risky segment).

On the other hand, as we explained to subscribers on January 13th, the last time we've increased the biotech exposure within the FMP:

The fact that we're shorting tech/growth stocks and small-caps (in a general way), is allowing us (from a pure risk management perspective) to be overweight other types of growth stocks, e.g. biotechs, that normally we wouldn't assign such an allocation to. In other words, we can be more bold than usual with biotechs because we're way more chicken than usual with tech/growth stocks. On a net basis, we're still far from having a meaningful exposure to growth.

Moreover...

Furthermore, we fully understand that in most times, there's a high correlation between biotechs and small-cap, i.e. it's likely to see both moving in-tandem. The underlying assumption of ours is that biotechs should perform better going forward.

Last but not least...

On a net basis our long exposure to biotech is still lower than 10% (which is the max we allow, under the current circumstances)

Recall that the FMP is a diversified portfolio, aiming at outperforming SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a calm and peaceful manner (i.e. low trading frequency, macro views, funds only, no options, etc.). This portfolio is available on both our services: Macro Trading Factory ("MTF") and Wheel of Fortune ("WoF").

Even with its significant exposure to biotechs (which obviously hasn't contributed positively to the YTD performance), the FMP is having a phenomenal start for 2022:

FMP SPY Difference (FMP-SPY) Total Return +4.86% -2.16% +7.02% (Outperformance) Standard Deviation 0.52% 0.85% -0.33% (Lower Risk) Sharpe Ratio 9.27 N/A Significantly Higher Alpha Correlation FMP-SPY 0.402

And that, folks, is happening when biotechs aren't playing along.

How is it possible? In a nutshell, we can say there's neither a 'top secret' nor a 'special sauce' behind this; just strict risk procedures/guidelines and proper portfolio construction (and hedging) that allow for the whole to be way greater than its parts.

Happy MLK Day to those in (as well as outside of) the US who are celebrating.

Wishing everybody a lovely, long (from a US trading perspective) weekend.