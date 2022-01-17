Laurence Dutton/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

According to Statista, the US economy is likely to grow at low-single-digit rates until 2026, after a strong 2021. One industry that is expected to pull the growth rate higher is the software industry. According to Business Wire, the software industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% until 2025 and to reach $1493.07 billion. As a result, software companies stand to benefit from a higher growth rate than the GDP over the coming years and outperform other sectors of the economy.

Real gross domestic product ('GDP') growth rate in the United States from 2016 to 2026 - Statista

Moreover, software companies can turn out to be high-quality businesses with recurring cash flows, high operating margins, an asset-light business model, and a durable competitive advantage. In other words, they can turn out to be a value investor's dream if purchased at the right price. For these reasons, they should be considered as a serious portfolio candidate for any long-term investor that doesn't mind the short-term volatility. However, the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) proves the market fully recognizes the value of these businesses and most of these companies are very expensive at the moment.

Strategy Details

The Invesco Dynamic Software ETF tracks the performance of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index. The Index includes companies that are principally engaged in the research, design, production, or distribution of products or processes that relate to software applications and systems and information-based services. Moreover, the Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action, and value.

Portfolio Composition

PSJ invests over 25% of the funds into large-cap growth issuers, characterized as large-sized companies where growth characteristics predominate. Large-cap issuers are defined as companies with a market capitalization above $8 billion. The second-largest allocation is mid-cap growth equities at ~25% of the fund. It is interesting to see that this ETF allocates ~69% of the funds to small-cap and mid-cap issuers, which generally have a larger runway to compound than large-cap issuers. As a result, you should expect a higher level of volatility in the short term since small issuers generally have a higher beta than large-cap stocks. I think it is important to see how that fits your investment goals.

Invesco

The fund is currently invested in 30 different stocks. The top ten holdings account for 44.93% of the portfolio, with no single stock weighting more than 6%. All in all, I would say that PSJ is pretty well-diversified.

Invesco

Since we are dealing with equities, one important characteristic is the valuation of the portfolio. According to Invesco, the fund currently trades at an average price-to-book ratio of 8.48 and at an average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49. In addition to that, the portfolio has a return on equity of 16.74%. I generally consider a company trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio above 20 to be richly valued. That said, I think there are some exceptions where you can pay a premium for an outstanding business that delivers a high return on capital and has good growth prospects. In PSJ's case, these companies have a good return on equity on average (close to 17%) and that could explain why the market is ready to pay a premium for these businesses. That said, valuations are very important and I think it is hard to justify such a high price-to-earnings ratio at the moment for most of these companies, especially if the Fed will hike rates in 2022.

Is This ETF Right for Me?

The PSJ has a distribution rate of 1.92%. Given the low dividend yield, this ETF is not suitable for the dividend investor. However, if you are looking for capital appreciation, PSJ performed well in the past. I have compared below the price performance of PSJ against the price performance of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) over a 5-year period to assess which one was a better investment. Over the five-year period, PSJ clearly outperformed the S&P 500. However, it failed to beat QQQ and IGV by a wide margin (~80 percentage points). To put it into perspective, a $100 investment in PSJ five years ago would now be worth $228.61. This represents a CAGR of ~18% which represents a very good absolute return.

Refinitiv Eikon

If we take a step back and look at the performance from a 10-year perspective, the results are pretty much similar. It is worth noting that PSJ was leading back in early 2021, but has since performed poorly against QQQ and IGV. Moreover, it is interesting to see that the 10-year peak coincides with ARK Innovation ETF’s (ARKK) peak back in February 2021, since both strategies share some constituents. I think PSJ will turn out to be a good example that future performance does not necessarily replicate the past performance.

Refinitiv Eikon

Key Takeaways

PSJ provides exposure to the American software industry. In my opinion, the ETF is well diversified across issuers and market caps. That said, PSJ has a higher allocation to small-cap equities which will likely make it more volatile compared to a basket of large-cap software companies. PSJ performed well over the past decade, beating the S&P 500 by a 124 percentage points margin, although it failed to outperform the NASDAQ 100 and IGV. In terms of valuation, I think that PSJ is overvalued at the moment, trading at more than 40x next year's average earnings. As a result, I would personally stay away from PSJ for now.