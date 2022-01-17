SHansche/iStock via Getty Images

Note: This article was produced with Derek Cheung and Darren McCammon, It was, in a different and longer version, previously released on Cash Flow Kingdom (on January 11, 2022).

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is one of the best investments to play the global supply chain issues. ZIM is widely profitable, very inexpensive, and offers huge shareholder returns, which include hefty dividend payments. We believe that shares have considerable upside potential from current levels, despite a strong performance over the last couple of weeks.

The core business of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is similar to an ocean-going version of FedEx (FDX) or UPS (UPS). The company delivers goods from one destination to another across the seas and charges a fee depending on many factors, including distance carried. The cargo that ZIM transports is packaged in intermodal shipping containers that come in standard 20-foot or 40-foot lengths.

ZIM's approach is a bit different than other integrated shippers in that it remains asset-light, meaning that they lease most of the container ships that they need to deliver cargo via time charter. This provides them with a lot of flexibility in meeting demand without necessitating the cash investment, capex, and overhead requirements of vessel ownership.

ZIM has been in business since 1945, but only IPO'd on the NYSE in January 2021 at $15. Since then, their stock price has more than quadrupled due to record-high demand causing strains in the world's supply chains and driving sky-high container freight rates. This has caused many to conclude that ZIM’s stock price run has come and gone. However, we respectfully disagree. Contrary to common assumption, container freight rates have not come down that much, even though the prime pre-Christmas container shipping season has passed:

The company’s extraordinary cash flows are likely to continue well into 2022, with cash on hand plus cash earned per share over the next 5 quarters likely to exceed the stock’s current share price.

To give you a flavor of the strength of the business, in Q3 2021 ZIM:

Reported quarterly EPS of $12.16 and 9-month/YTD of $25.79 EPS

Reported a cash balance of $23.61 per share

Reported zero net debt

Increased their Q4 2021 outlook to indicate an even better EPS expectation than Q3 2021 (Q3 is typically peak season due to pre-Christmas deliveries)

These are amazing results. But is it too late to benefit from an investment in ZIM? We do not believe so. Based on the index reading seen in the above chart, we can see that containership revenue is expected to remain very strong through at least Q1 2022. Not all of ZIM's ships are on spot rates, as some are on time charter with a lot of the Trans-Pacific contracts having just been renegotiated in December and another chunk coming up this May. Still, even without 100% spot exposure, we do believe that ZIM Integrated Shipping will be able to earn vast amounts of money in Q4 (which has ended but hasn't yet been reported), and the currently-ongoing Q1. Given the high degree of visibility into Q4 2021 earnings and cash flow and also growing visibility into Q1 2022, we forecast that the cash balance for ZIM will be very strong by the end of Q1. Looking purely at the cash portion of the balance sheet, we can see that at the end of Q3 2021, ZIM had ~$24 per share in cash. Adding in the projected FCF in Q4 2021 (our forecast is a little north of $1 per week), we arrive at $40 per share in pure cash at the end of Q4. Adding in Q1 2022, we get to around $55 per share in pure cash. At the time of writing the public version of this article, ZIM's share price is $64 (mid-$50s when we released it on CFK). We do thus expect that ZIM will have almost as much cash on its balance sheet by the end of the current quarter as the company's current share price.

ZIM has committed to 30% - 50% of net income being returned to investors via dividends. For simplicity's sake, let's say they go with the exact middle of that - 40%. In that scenario, they will announce a dividend payout of around $13.50 per share following their Q1 results. We got to that number by adding $25.16 (Q1-3) + expected EPS of around $15 for Q4, multiplying that by 0.4, and subtracting the $2.50 that was paid out earlier. Based on a current share price in the low $60s, that makes for a hefty 20%+ yield.

Even after this very generous return to shareholders, ZIM should have more than $30 per share in cash left for additional shareholder returns, e.g. via buybacks, or for growing the business either via M&A or organically. What ZIM will do with all this excess cash is likely a very important factor for the stock's future performance, as using it in accretive ways could create a lot of shareholder value.

In addition to dividend payouts, there are a few additional potential catalysts for share price appreciation in the foreseeable future:

Investors might better understand ZIM cash flows: Through Q2 2022, long-term freight contracts will be renewed. It is likely the record high spot freight rates already experienced will cause a greater number of firms to sign long-term freight contracts and existing contracts to be renewed at higher rates. Overall, while we expect spot freight rates to decline in 2022, the reset of long-term contract rates could more than make-up for that. If earnings remain at a very elevated level and potential investors get more clarity on that, ZIM could attract additional shareholders. Possible share buyback: ZIM has the ability to retire a significant amount of outstanding shares with its huge and growing cash pile. However, they have been pretty vague so far, only stating that the company might consider buybacks in the future. Buybacks, if announced, could put a floor under ZIM's share price by providing additional demand for shares at certain price levels. Utilizing just one-third of the expected cash hoard by the end of Q1 to buy back stock at current rates would reduce ZIM's share count by around 30%, showcasing the huge potential of buybacks. Asset and Service Growth: ZIM management has indicated that they are looking at a number of capex opportunities. These opportunities include additional Intra-Asia and South American routes. They will likely also use some cash to foster a new freight forwarding service launched in October 2021 called Ship4wd, as well as provide some strategic investments in Israeli AI and Digital firms involved in shipping. To some extent, ZIM may also decide to purchase used ships instead of leasing them to soak up cash. ZIM has also set a goal of being 40% LNG-powered by 2024. These capex needs aren’t our favorite uses of excess cash flow, as we deem buybacks more accretive at current valuations, but in aggregate, these investments would still grow long-term EPS and reduce costs, thereby leading to higher net profits (all else equal).

Danaos Corporation (DAC) owns a bunch of ZIM shares. In July, it sold 2 million of those shares for around $42 dollars each. In October, it sold another 1 million shares for around $44 dollars each. This cash was largely used to buy ships and enhance liquidity (DAC is another firm worth looking into). In their latest quarterly earnings conference call, DAC management was asked about these sales, and they stated that they are not in a hurry to sell more shares. Since then, however, ZIM's share price has risen considerably, which is why DAC might be more inclined to sell shares going forward.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) is another large shareholder of ZIM Integrated Shipping. KEN sold approximately 1.2 million ZIM shares at an average price of $58 in October and November and still retains a 25% interest in ZIM. It is unknown whether KEN has sold additional shares since then. It is possible that Kenon Holdings sells more shares in the future, which could, at least temporarily, impact the supply-demand picture and lead to pressure on ZIM's share price.

ZIM benefits from logistical challenges that have occurred in large part due to COVID. One of the risks that weighs heavily, therefore, is the impact of the pandemic coming to an end. If Omicron ends up helping the world to achieve herd immunity faster, and thus get beyond the pandemic quickly, we are likely to see a shift back towards services and leisure spending. This would likely lead to lower spot rates than we are seeing today, which could put pressure on ZIM's future earnings power.

What freight rates will be in 2023 and beyond is impossible to predict due to many factors at play, such as the duration of the pandemic, the impact of the upcoming IMO environment regulation, the continued impact of the ship liner consolidation, and so on. In fact, it is impossible to tell how much of the current high rates is due to COVID, policy response to COVID, and/or the industry consolidation which has already been occurring.

One thing that is becoming very clear however is ZIM's cash pile will be transformative for the business and provide a whole lot of optionality. Since debt is already paid off, and the dividend policy set, ZIM will have the other 60% of excess cash flow available for growth investments, buybacks, and so on. Management's capital allocation alignment and skill will thus be key factors investors need to watch going forward in order to decide whether this is simply an advantaged trade, or if ZIM could be a good long-term position.

Our conviction on ZIM has grown significantly over the past couple of months, as we learned more about the company and its cash flows, and since we saw rates remain very elevated despite the industry entering a part of the year when rates usually are weak. Q4 and Q1 2022 cash flows are fairly predictable, we believe. We believe that ZIM will generate a cash balance that is just a little shy of the company’s current share price in the very foreseeable future. With its valuation so low, and its balance sheet so strong, we do believe that not too many things can go wrong here when buying at the right price. If management operates well on the capital allocation front, ZIM could have huge upside potential, which means that the company looks favorable from a risk-reward perspective today.