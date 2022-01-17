Broadleaf Partners 2022 Investment Playbook
Summary
- The markets actually did quite well in 2021, and better than we would have expected, with a particularly strong showing for “value” stocks.
- GDP grew at nearly 7% in real terms during the second quarter, but slowed to a little over 2.3% in the third. Unfortunately, the rate of inflation surprised almost everyone - hitting nearly 7% on an annualized basis in November.
- For 2022, the economy should remain quite strong; we forecast GDP growth in the ballpark of 2-3%. We believe this figure will include an elevated inflation component, but that inflationary pressures should moderate as the year progresses.
- We continue to favor companies associated with the Innovation Cycle longer term, the Economic Cycle in the intermediate term, and would continue to exercise caution in managing risks associated with companies born during the most recent Credit Cycle, particularly those with no earnings.
Each year, we look back at the prior year’s Investment Playbook to assess what we got right, what we got wrong, and what we learned in the process. We then turn to the coming year, putting our dominant ideas in writing, with hopes of gaining greater clarity on the factors that might drive our investment returns going forward.
This piece isn’t meant to be detailed or comprehensive. Our hope, rather, is that it may help you gain a better understanding of the primary influences that could drive our investment decisions in the coming year. How we react to changes and new information is a fluid exercise subject to our discretion, but always made with a longer term perspective in mind and the intent to drive superior returns over time.
We appreciate your continued confidence in our approach and interest in our work!
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by