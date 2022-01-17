Broadleaf Partners 2022 Investment Playbook

Each year, we look back at the prior year’s Investment Playbook to assess what we got right, what we got wrong, and what we learned in the process. We then turn to the coming year, putting our dominant ideas in writing, with hopes of gaining greater clarity on the factors that might drive our investment returns going forward.

This piece isn’t meant to be detailed or comprehensive. Our hope, rather, is that it may help you gain a better understanding of the primary influences that could drive our investment decisions in the coming year. How we react to changes and new information is a fluid exercise subject to our discretion, but always made with a longer term perspective in mind and the intent to drive superior returns over time.

We appreciate your continued confidence in our approach and interest in our work!